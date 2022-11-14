Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
FCSO responds to shots fired barricade situation
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reports responding to a shots fired and barricade situation in Stephens City on Nov.16. Shortly after 5 p.m. FCSO Deputies responded to shots. being fired inside a residence at 400 Westmoreland Drive. All. other occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely...
NBC 29 News
CPD responds to false report regarding Walker Upper Elementary School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says a report of a possible shooter at Walker Upper Elementary School was a hoax. CPD announced Tuesday, November 15, that it responded to the school around 10:45 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown and officers searched the area. About 20...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Fire Department recognizes Crash Responder Safety Week 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Nov. 14-18 is recognized as Crash Responder Safety Week. This is a time for first responders and officials to raise awareness about how to approach people responding to emergency scenes. “If you see an emergency scene instead of getting frustrated, think about the people on the scene,...
Virginia State Police take over investigation into UVA shooting
Following days of investigation into the deadly shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night, Virginia State Police will now be taking over.
cardinalnews.org
UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
Inside Nova
Two Culpeper men arrested in narcotics investigation
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper men. On Nov. 16, Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper, according to Virginia State Police.
WHSV
CPD arrests suspect linked to social media threats against UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On Nov. 14, 2022, the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD), while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts, according to a press release. The CPD opened an investigation into the posts and the...
theriver953.com
BRNGTF make a narcotics arrest
The Virginia State Police report by email that on Nov. 4 32-year-old Spicy D. Penn was arrested following the execution of a search warrant in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in Culpeper. The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine along with...
WHSV
Concealed handgun permits will now be issued as plastic cards
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court (ACCCC) R. Steven Landes announced that the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office (ACCCCO) will now be issuing Concealed Handgun Permits as plastic cards for citizens receiving new and renewal permit cards, according to a press release. “The Augusta...
WHSV
Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
wsvaonline.com
Shooting suspect first court appearance this morning
The man accused of killing three people following a shooting incident at the University of Virginia is expected to make his first court appearance in Charlottesville. Christopher Darnell Jones Junior of Petersburg has a bond hearing scheduled for nine o’clock this morning in Albemarle County General District Court. The...
royalexaminer.com
Valley Health’s acute care hospitals again earn “A” grades for patient safety
Valley Health’s two acute care hospitals – Winchester Medical Center (WMC) and Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) — have again earned “A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization, recognizing their achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital setting.
WHSV
Augusta Co. schools’ Thanksgiving project needs help for its 35th year
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Schools in Augusta County are spending Thanksgiving Day providing food to families in need for the 35th year. Several student bodies are ready to prepare hundreds of meals, but organizers know things go a lot smoother and quicker with some extra help. “The most important...
Police: Culpeper man arrested for cocaine, firearm possession
A Culpeper man is in custody after a task force bust resulted in cocaine, a firearm and cash being seized.
WHSV
Rockingham County Supervisors to consider two energy facilities, other proposals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Wednesday night and has a packed agenda. Supervisors will hold a number of public hearings for several special use permit requests. Among the items, they’ll consider are two large energy facilities that developers hope to build on opposite ends of the county.
Suspect in U.Va. deadly shooting transferred to Albemarle, hearing scheduled
The suspect charged in connection to a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia has been transferred and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.
Man pleads guilty to robbing victim at gunpoint in their Albemarle County home
According to the DOJ, C.H. was forced from his upstairs bedroom into the kitchen by Gray and Williams who then ordered him to lie facedown on the floor. Gray bound C.H.'s hands with tape, punched him in the face and pushed him into the kitchen pantry.
wsvaonline.com
Covid death reported in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting just one COVID-related death in the commonwealth since last Friday. That’s the lowest number of deaths in a weekend since the onset of the pandemic. In numbers released this morning, V-D-H reported nearly 29-hundred new cases of coronavirus from Friday to today.
wsvaonline.com
Greene County man arrested for narcotic charges
A Greene County man is in custody as a result of several narcotic-related search warrants. According to a new release, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force executed multiple search warrants on Monday. Among the items seized included 35 pounds of marijuana, 15 ounces of Cocaine and 750 dollars in...
wfirnews.com
Man arrested by Charlottesville Police for firearm charge, among others
A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
