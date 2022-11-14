ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Raphael Varane says Cristiano Ronaldo's shock interview 'obviously affects' his Man United team-mates as the Frenchman becomes the first to speak out... and insists they'll 'accept' whatever decision is made over the Portuguese star's future

Raphael Varane has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's comments 'obviously affect' his Manchester United team-mates as he became the first member of Erik ten Hag's squad to speak publicly on the wantaway star's incendiary interview with Piers Morgan. The Portuguese superstar said he felt 'betrayed' by United and 'doesn't respect' manager Erik...
Daily Mail

'He's always on my side': Cristiano Ronaldo claims Sir Alex Ferguson would SUPPORT his controversial antics this season, as he insists the legendary former Man United boss 'knows the club is not on the path they deserve to be'

Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested Sir Alex Ferguson would still have his back despite his controversial antics at Manchester United this season, insisting: 'He's always on my side'. The second part of Ronaldo's explosive tell-all interview with Piers Morgan, in which he unleashed an astonishing attack on United and several high-profile...
Yardbarker

Manchester United transfer target allowed to leave and is keen on a Premier League move

Manchester United transfer target Matheus Cunha will be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid and he’s keen on a move to the Premier League. Cunha joined Atletico Madrid in 2021 but has struggled to become a key player for the Spanish side. With the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix in the squad, it was never going to be easy for Cunha to overtake them in the hierarchy.
The Guardian

Cristiano Ronaldo feels Manchester United ‘cut his legs’ as relations soured

Cristiano Ronaldo felt Manchester United had ‘cut his legs’ and did not want him to “shine” or listen to advice as his relationship with the club deteriorated. The Portugal forward claimed United were trying to force him out and criticised manager Erik ten Hag while also saying the club’s owners, the Glazer family, do not care about the club.
Yardbarker

Newcastle contacted Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent in October – Eddie Howe says he’s “outstanding”

Newcastle United reportedly made contact with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agents in October. The player is now unsettled and likely to leave Manchester United in January. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he detailed his lack of respect for Erik ten Hag, how he feels “betrayed” by United and how the manager and other senior members of the board are forcing him out of the club.
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo exit saga: A-League plot to bring Man United star to Australia

The A-Leagues are preparing an unlikely bid to lure Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Australia, its chief executive Danny Townsend said on Thursday. Sources have told ESPN that United boss Erik ten Hag believes he cannot work with Ronaldo again after the striker said he "doesn't respect" the Dutch manager.
The Associated Press

Ronaldo delivers scathing criticism of United in interview

Hours before Cristiano Ronaldo’s highly anticipated tell-all interview with Piers Morgan was finally broadcast, Manchester United was pulling down a giant mural outside Old Trafford containing an image of the Portugal superstar. Surely they knew what was coming. Few at United were spared in a scathing condemnation of the club that Ronaldo delivered in the first part of a 90-minute interview that went out on TalkTV on Wednesday. Past and present teammates. Former managers. The people who run the club. They all got a blast from the one of the world’s biggest sporting superstars, whose days at United are now surely numbered.
BBC

Gossip: Ronaldo mural removed from Old Trafford

Sporting Lisbon chief Frederico Varandas has denied reports linking the Portuguese club with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, saying a bid for the Manchester United and Portugal forward was never discussed. (RTP3, via Sun), external. A mural of Ronaldo was removed from the side of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium...
Yardbarker

CEO “in dialogue” with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo over potential move

Cristiano Ronaldo has been embroiled in controversy in the last few days after an explosive interview discussing his Manchester United tenure. With Ronaldo out of contract at the end of the season, his Manchester United tenure feels all but over. After calling out the club and Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan, it feels like there’s no way back for Ronaldo and a move could happen in the near future.
ng-sportingnews.com

How often is the World Cup played? Date of next edition after FIFA Qatar 2022

The FIFA World Cup has transformed into a rarefied event that captures the attention of the entire globe. With the 2022 World Cup set to decide a champion in Qatar, a nation will rise to the top of the footballing world anew. France will look to defend their 2018 title against 31 other worthy challengers like Brazil, England, Argentina, Germany, and many others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy