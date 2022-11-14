Read full article on original website
Raphael Varane says Cristiano Ronaldo's shock interview 'obviously affects' his Man United team-mates as the Frenchman becomes the first to speak out... and insists they'll 'accept' whatever decision is made over the Portuguese star's future
Raphael Varane has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's comments 'obviously affect' his Manchester United team-mates as he became the first member of Erik ten Hag's squad to speak publicly on the wantaway star's incendiary interview with Piers Morgan. The Portuguese superstar said he felt 'betrayed' by United and 'doesn't respect' manager Erik...
SkySports
Wayne Rooney: Ex-Manchester United captain bemused by criticism from former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo
Wayne Rooney is bemused by the criticism levelled at him by former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, Sky Sports News understands. In a bombshell interview with TalkTV, published by The Sun, Ronaldo took aim at former United colleague Rooney after he warned the Portuguese forward last week that he is becoming an "unwanted distraction" at Old Trafford.
'He's always on my side': Cristiano Ronaldo claims Sir Alex Ferguson would SUPPORT his controversial antics this season, as he insists the legendary former Man United boss 'knows the club is not on the path they deserve to be'
Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested Sir Alex Ferguson would still have his back despite his controversial antics at Manchester United this season, insisting: 'He's always on my side'. The second part of Ronaldo's explosive tell-all interview with Piers Morgan, in which he unleashed an astonishing attack on United and several high-profile...
Yardbarker
Manchester United transfer target allowed to leave and is keen on a Premier League move
Manchester United transfer target Matheus Cunha will be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid and he’s keen on a move to the Premier League. Cunha joined Atletico Madrid in 2021 but has struggled to become a key player for the Spanish side. With the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix in the squad, it was never going to be easy for Cunha to overtake them in the hierarchy.
Cristiano Ronaldo feels Manchester United ‘cut his legs’ as relations soured
Cristiano Ronaldo felt Manchester United had ‘cut his legs’ and did not want him to “shine” or listen to advice as his relationship with the club deteriorated. The Portugal forward claimed United were trying to force him out and criticised manager Erik ten Hag while also saying the club’s owners, the Glazer family, do not care about the club.
Yardbarker
Newcastle contacted Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent in October – Eddie Howe says he’s “outstanding”
Newcastle United reportedly made contact with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agents in October. The player is now unsettled and likely to leave Manchester United in January. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he detailed his lack of respect for Erik ten Hag, how he feels “betrayed” by United and how the manager and other senior members of the board are forcing him out of the club.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo exit saga: A-League plot to bring Man United star to Australia
The A-Leagues are preparing an unlikely bid to lure Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Australia, its chief executive Danny Townsend said on Thursday. Sources have told ESPN that United boss Erik ten Hag believes he cannot work with Ronaldo again after the striker said he "doesn't respect" the Dutch manager.
Ronaldo delivers scathing criticism of United in interview
Hours before Cristiano Ronaldo’s highly anticipated tell-all interview with Piers Morgan was finally broadcast, Manchester United was pulling down a giant mural outside Old Trafford containing an image of the Portugal superstar. Surely they knew what was coming. Few at United were spared in a scathing condemnation of the club that Ronaldo delivered in the first part of a 90-minute interview that went out on TalkTV on Wednesday. Past and present teammates. Former managers. The people who run the club. They all got a blast from the one of the world’s biggest sporting superstars, whose days at United are now surely numbered.
Cristiano Ronaldo says Alex Ferguson advised against Manchester City move
In the first part of his interview, Cristiano Ronaldo has talked about his Manchester United return and claimed younger players ‘don’t care’
ng-sportingnews.com
Premier League players in World Cup 2022: Ronaldo, De Bruyne, Kane, and every star from England's top flight
The countdown to the World Cup 2022 in Qatar is hugely significant for Premier League fans as club rivalries and allegiances will be tested during the tournament. England's top-flight will supply more than 100 players to the World Cup with household names from Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal all featuring heavily.
Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Portugal's World Cup warm-up friendly
Cristiano Ronaldo missed Portugal training on Wednesday and won't feature in World Cup warm-up against Nigeria on Thursday.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Gary Neville says no way back for Man Utd forward but is not against former team-mate
Sky Sports' Gary Neville says there is "no way back" for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United after his explosive criticism of the club and manager Erik ten Hag, but insists he is not against his former team-mate. Neville, who was himself criticised by Ronaldo during his interview with Piers Morgan...
ng-sportingnews.com
Most World Cup games by player and manager: Who has the men's record for most appearances and matches coached in FIFA history?
Some people would argue that representing your nation in sport is the epitome of your career. So to have the chance as a footballer to represent your country at the World Cup is surely the single greatest achievement you can accomplish in the sport. The players and managers in the...
BBC
Gossip: Ronaldo mural removed from Old Trafford
Sporting Lisbon chief Frederico Varandas has denied reports linking the Portuguese club with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, saying a bid for the Manchester United and Portugal forward was never discussed. (RTP3, via Sun), external. A mural of Ronaldo was removed from the side of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Bruno Fernandes says he has 'no problem' with Man United teammate
Bruno Fernandes insisted he has "no problem" with Cristiano Ronaldo, despite his Manchester United and Portugal teammate's explosive interview claiming he felt betrayed by the club and has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo was highly critical of Man United during his interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV,...
Yardbarker
CEO “in dialogue” with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo over potential move
Cristiano Ronaldo has been embroiled in controversy in the last few days after an explosive interview discussing his Manchester United tenure. With Ronaldo out of contract at the end of the season, his Manchester United tenure feels all but over. After calling out the club and Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan, it feels like there’s no way back for Ronaldo and a move could happen in the near future.
ng-sportingnews.com
How often is the World Cup played? Date of next edition after FIFA Qatar 2022
The FIFA World Cup has transformed into a rarefied event that captures the attention of the entire globe. With the 2022 World Cup set to decide a champion in Qatar, a nation will rise to the top of the footballing world anew. France will look to defend their 2018 title against 31 other worthy challengers like Brazil, England, Argentina, Germany, and many others.
