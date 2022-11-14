ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Storm Team 8 winter outlook: 2022-2023

Global signals are indicating West Michigan will be most likely to see a wetter than average winter this season. Global signals are indicating West Michigan will be most likely to see a wetter than average winter this season. Condado Tacos hopes to benefit from past MI success. After opening 38...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Ford airport offers options if flight delayed

There is a kids’ room and a mini library for little ones to pass the time in Gerald R. Ford International Airport. (Nov. 17, 2022) There is a kids’ room and a mini library for little ones to pass the time in Gerald R. Ford International Airport. (Nov. 17, 2022)
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Ready for winter weather? Tips for preparing your vehicle

The snow has started, so if you haven’t already prepared your vehicle for the winter, now is the time. Reporter: Brennan Prill. Ready for winter weather? Tips for preparing your …. The snow has started, so if you haven’t already prepared your vehicle for the winter, now is the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Hospital K-9s train for threats and cuddles

Every week, Corewell Health’s K-9 security teams simulate bomb sniffing and apprehension exercises at various sites around Grand Rapids. (Nov. 16, 2022) Every week, Corewell Health’s K-9 security teams simulate bomb sniffing and apprehension exercises at various sites around Grand Rapids. (Nov. 16, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Snow or no? The last 10 winters in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan winters are usually marked by plenty of snow but also plenty of unpredictability. Meteorologists often use averages to help compare how active or tame a winter has been, but it is rare for a season to stick close to average for everything.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

‘ReThink West Michigan’ connects those home for the holidays

The annual "ReThink West Michigan" networking event is hosted every year around the Thanksgiving holiday so that former residents visiting home can attend. (Nov. 16, 2022) ‘ReThink West Michigan’ connects those home for the …. The annual "ReThink West Michigan" networking event is hosted every year around the Thanksgiving...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Study looks at work schedule link to depression

A new study based at the University of Michigan suggests that risky levels of stress have been part of the U.S. medical training system for years. (Nov. 17, 2022) A new study based at the University of Michigan suggests that risky levels of stress have been part of the U.S. medical training system for years. (Nov. 17, 2022)
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Maranda Helen DeVos K9

West Michigan could get several inches of snow through …. West Michigan, it’s time for the winter gear: Winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of the region, with 6 inches to a foot of snow expected by Saturday morning. (Nov. 17, 2022) Whitmer eyes economy, education, roads...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

WMU soccer, football

For the third time in the program’s history, the Broncos will play in the NCAA tournament in soccer. The football team beat CMU (Nov. 17, 2022) For the third time in the program’s history, the Broncos will play in the NCAA tournament in soccer. The football team beat CMU (Nov. 17, 2022)
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Predict the Total Snowfall and Win a $250 Gift Card!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!. Storm Team 8 is challenging you to predict the total snowfall in Grand Rapids for this winter season. The closest prediction will win a $250 gift card! Don’t miss your chance to make you guess and win big!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Catch a holiday show at Miller Auditorium

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kalamazoo’s Miller Auditorium has wonderful holiday season shows as well as a fun-filled kick-off to the New Year! Thom Cooper is in studio with us today to talk about the 5 different shows coming up this winter. CROCE PLAYS CROCE: Saturday, Dec. 3...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State Police dog rescues 80-year-old hunter lost in woods

An 80-year-old hunter who got lost in a wooded area in northern Michigan for three hours Wednesday has a Michigan State Police canine unit to thank for helping him find his way home. Troopers from the state police's Houghton Lake Post were called at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

New Kzoo basketball team to play at Wings Event Center

On Wednesday, Kalamazoo’s newest semiprofessional basketball team made a slew of announcements, including where they will call home. (Nov. 16, 2022) New Kzoo basketball team to play at Wings Event Center. On Wednesday, Kalamazoo’s newest semiprofessional basketball team made a slew of announcements, including where they will call home....
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services

Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services (sponsored) Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services (sponsored) New Kzoo basketball team to play at Wings Event Center. On Wednesday, Kalamazoo's newest basketball team made a slew of announcements, including where they will call home. (Nov. 16, 2022) Cannabis companies collecting cans for Thanksgiving.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy