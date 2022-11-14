Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh? Jordan Davis injury prompts veteran addition
The Eagles are making another big in-season splash as they look to contend for another Super Bowl title. Philadelphia announced Thursday it has agreed to a free-agent deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh, 35, will provide the team with a savvy veteran on the defensive line and continue to shore up depth along the Eagles' great defensive front.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Christian Watson? Why Packers rookie wide receiver was drafted 34th overall
When Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders last offseason, one question immediately bubbled up to the surface for the Packers and fans: Who is Aaron Rodgers going to throw the ball to?. That question was seemingly answered, when the Packers traded up in the second round to select North...
ng-sportingnews.com
Packers playoff chances: How Green Bay can still earn NFC wild card in NFL playoff picture
The Packers will not be winning a fourth consecutive NFC North title in 2022. After going 13-3, 13-3 and 13-4 the previous three seasons under coach Matt LaFleur, the best Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay can finish this season is 10-7. At 4-7, they're 11th in the NFC playoff race...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, more WRs for Week 11
As Week 11 of the fantasy football season nears, owners must stay up to date on the injury status of several impactful wide receivers, including Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, JuJu-Smith-Schuster, and Jerry Jeudy. All five of these WRs landed on their respective team's injury reports after initial practices, and with a decent chunk of the WR pool on bye this week, their statuses will have a big impact on your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Dalano Banton out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Raptors guard
The hits keep coming for the Raptors. In the third quarter of Toronto's meeting with the Miami Heat on Nov. 16, Dalano Banton left the floor with an apparent injury. The team would quickly rule Banton out for the remainder of the game, ending his night early. Here is what...
ng-sportingnews.com
Ron Rivera gets emotional in locker room speech after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would be proud'
The Commanders earned a surprising 32-21 victory over the Eagles on "Monday Night Football" in Week 10 to bring their division rival's undefeated run to an end. It proved to be an emotional win for the team, and for head coach Ron Rivera in particular. Rivera's mother, Dolores Rivera-Munoz, died...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is Taylor Heinicke starting QB for Commanders over Carson Wentz? Ron Rivera goes with hot hand — for now
The Commanders have a new QB1 — for the immediate future, at least. Washington coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday that Taylor Heinicke, who has stepped in to replace the injured Carson Wentz, will start the team's game Sunday vs. the Texans. The reason for the decision is twofold: Heinicke...
ng-sportingnews.com
What happened with Urban Meyer and Josh Lambo? Ex-Jaguars kicker returns to NFL with lawsuit in limbo
Josh Lambo is set to kick in the NFL for the first time since missing two extra points for the Jaguars in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. And what better place to do it than at a stadium that shares his name?. Lambo will be getting a spot...
ng-sportingnews.com
Bills vs. Browns odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 11
The Bills look to snap their two-game losing skid against the 3-6 Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon inside cozy Ford Field (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Buffalo enters Week 11 off a heart-crushing 33-30 overtime defeat against the Vikings, a game in which the Bills held a 27-10 late third-quarter lead. The...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mark Andrews, Dallas Goedert, David Njoku, Daniel Bellinger affecting Week 11 fantasy TE rankings
There's only been a handful of consistent producers at tight end in fantasy football this season. Two of those reliable TEs (Mark Andrews, and David Njoku) haven't been on the field the past couple of weeks, while Dallas Goedert got banged up in Philadelphia's most recent contest. Additionally, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was starting to emerge as a potential TE1 in fantasy but a gruesome injury knocked him out of game action. The statuses of these four TEs play a role in the Week 11 fantasy TE rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so it's important to know their latest updates.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 11 betting information for picking every game
Many bettors had a profitable Week 10 thanks to six underdogs winning outright (Vikings, Lions, Steelers, Colts, Packers, and Cardinals). Out of the six teams that pulled off upsets, the Vikings provided the most ROI, as they were +275 on the moneyline. Gamblers are looking to capitalize off a successful week and carry it into Week 11 where a host of new opportunities await for us on the moneyline, against the spread, and in terms of over/unders.
ng-sportingnews.com
Titans WR depth chart: Robert Woods, Treylon Burks lead hodgepodge of wideouts after A.J. Brown trade
It's not always a good thing to have four No. 2s. The Titans offense largely runs through Derrick Henry, but Ryan Tannehill has breathed life into his career by chucking bombs to A.J. Brown in recent years. Without A.J. Brown, though, there's been a bit of an adjustment period for the Titans. "A bit" is something of an understatement, too, and the Titans passing offense is searching for that next No. 1 guy.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 11 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier for fantasy football owners, and things stay difficult in Week 11. Injuries keep piling up (Cooper Kupp, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, etc.) and four offenses filled with plenty of top fantasy performers (Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, Buccaneers) are all off for their bye weeks. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 11 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 11 Fantasy Sleepers: Isiah Pacheco, Trestan Ebner, Kadarius Toney among potential breakouts
As the fantasy football regular season winds down, it's time to go all-out to win matchups. That might mean opting for volatile, boom-or-bust players who can make you look like a fantasy wizard if they hit. Our Week 11 fantasy sleeper picks can help you do just that. Potential breakouts like Isiah Pacheco, Trestan Ebner, Kadarius Toney could find their way into lineup discussions this week, and we're here to give our take on them along with some more players you could consider playing.
ng-sportingnews.com
Titans vs. Packers final score, results: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee halt Green Bay's momentum on 'TNF'
The Packers looked like they had started to find their identity in last weekend's win over the Cowboys, but any momentum they might have gathered was lost Thursday night. The Titans outplayed Green Bay on both sides of the ball, with their typical hard-nosed style of defense and an offense that finally came to life.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 11 Fantasy Busts: D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, Kyle Pitts among risky 'starts' in bad matchups
If you're on the fantasy football playoff bubble, avoiding players who could potentially fall flat on their faces is a must. It's one thing to say it, but actually making the right start 'em, sit 'em moves is another. Before you lock in your starters ahead of another important matchup, our Week 11 fantasy busts list is here to help you avoid starting potential no-shows, such as D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, and Kyle Pitts.
ng-sportingnews.com
USC vs. UCLA odds, prediction, betting trends for prime-time Pac-12 showdown
USC (9-1) remains in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth under first-year coach Lincoln Riley, and this is the first of what could be three straight games against ranked teams to close the regular season. Quarterback Caleb Williams leads the Pac-12 with 31 TD passes with just two interceptions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 Titans-Packers single-game tournaments
The Titans and Packers will kick off Week 11 on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. The Titans are coming off a hard-fought 17-10 win against the Broncos last week, while the Packers snapped their five-game losing streak in a three-point overtime win over the Cowboys. This game has some good skill players on both sides, which is great news for NFL DFS players throwing together a FanDuel single-game lineup.
ng-sportingnews.com
What is replay assist? Rule change helped officials get call right on Austin Hooper TD in Titans vs. Packers
Everybody needs a little help sometimes. Even NFL referees. On the first play of the fourth quarter in Thursday's Titans vs. Packers game, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill fired a pass into the end zone for tight end Austin Hooper. Hooper came down with the ball but then had it ripped away by Green Bay safety Rudy Ford, who got up and briefly ran down the sideline.
Comments / 0