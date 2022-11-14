ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
Why did the Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh? Jordan Davis injury prompts veteran addition

The Eagles are making another big in-season splash as they look to contend for another Super Bowl title. Philadelphia announced Thursday it has agreed to a free-agent deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh, 35, will provide the team with a savvy veteran on the defensive line and continue to shore up depth along the Eagles' great defensive front.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, more WRs for Week 11

As Week 11 of the fantasy football season nears, owners must stay up to date on the injury status of several impactful wide receivers, including Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, JuJu-Smith-Schuster, and Jerry Jeudy. All five of these WRs landed on their respective team's injury reports after initial practices, and with a decent chunk of the WR pool on bye this week, their statuses will have a big impact on your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ARIZONA STATE
Bills vs. Browns odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 11

The Bills look to snap their two-game losing skid against the 3-6 Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon inside cozy Ford Field (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Buffalo enters Week 11 off a heart-crushing 33-30 overtime defeat against the Vikings, a game in which the Bills held a 27-10 late third-quarter lead. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mark Andrews, Dallas Goedert, David Njoku, Daniel Bellinger affecting Week 11 fantasy TE rankings

There's only been a handful of consistent producers at tight end in fantasy football this season. Two of those reliable TEs (Mark Andrews, and David Njoku) haven't been on the field the past couple of weeks, while Dallas Goedert got banged up in Philadelphia's most recent contest. Additionally, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was starting to emerge as a potential TE1 in fantasy but a gruesome injury knocked him out of game action. The statuses of these four TEs play a role in the Week 11 fantasy TE rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so it's important to know their latest updates.
NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 11 betting information for picking every game

Many bettors had a profitable Week 10 thanks to six underdogs winning outright (Vikings, Lions, Steelers, Colts, Packers, and Cardinals). Out of the six teams that pulled off upsets, the Vikings provided the most ROI, as they were +275 on the moneyline. Gamblers are looking to capitalize off a successful week and carry it into Week 11 where a host of new opportunities await for us on the moneyline, against the spread, and in terms of over/unders.
WASHINGTON STATE
Titans WR depth chart: Robert Woods, Treylon Burks lead hodgepodge of wideouts after A.J. Brown trade

It's not always a good thing to have four No. 2s. The Titans offense largely runs through Derrick Henry, but Ryan Tannehill has breathed life into his career by chucking bombs to A.J. Brown in recent years. Without A.J. Brown, though, there's been a bit of an adjustment period for the Titans. "A bit" is something of an understatement, too, and the Titans passing offense is searching for that next No. 1 guy.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 11 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier for fantasy football owners, and things stay difficult in Week 11. Injuries keep piling up (Cooper Kupp, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, etc.) and four offenses filled with plenty of top fantasy performers (Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, Buccaneers) are all off for their bye weeks. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 11 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Week 11 Fantasy Sleepers: Isiah Pacheco, Trestan Ebner, Kadarius Toney among potential breakouts

As the fantasy football regular season winds down, it's time to go all-out to win matchups. That might mean opting for volatile, boom-or-bust players who can make you look like a fantasy wizard if they hit. Our Week 11 fantasy sleeper picks can help you do just that. Potential breakouts like Isiah Pacheco, Trestan Ebner, Kadarius Toney could find their way into lineup discussions this week, and we're here to give our take on them along with some more players you could consider playing.
Week 11 Fantasy Busts: D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, Kyle Pitts among risky 'starts' in bad matchups

If you're on the fantasy football playoff bubble, avoiding players who could potentially fall flat on their faces is a must. It's one thing to say it, but actually making the right start 'em, sit 'em moves is another. Before you lock in your starters ahead of another important matchup, our Week 11 fantasy busts list is here to help you avoid starting potential no-shows, such as D'Andre Swift, Kyler Murray, and Kyle Pitts.
MINNESOTA STATE
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 Titans-Packers single-game tournaments

The Titans and Packers will kick off Week 11 on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. The Titans are coming off a hard-fought 17-10 win against the Broncos last week, while the Packers snapped their five-game losing streak in a three-point overtime win over the Cowboys. This game has some good skill players on both sides, which is great news for NFL DFS players throwing together a FanDuel single-game lineup.
GREEN BAY, WI
What is replay assist? Rule change helped officials get call right on Austin Hooper TD in Titans vs. Packers

Everybody needs a little help sometimes. Even NFL referees. On the first play of the fourth quarter in Thursday's Titans vs. Packers game, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill fired a pass into the end zone for tight end Austin Hooper. Hooper came down with the ball but then had it ripped away by Green Bay safety Rudy Ford, who got up and briefly ran down the sideline.
GREEN BAY, WI

