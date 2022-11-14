Bill Belichick uses controversial Gabe Davis catch to lobby NFL for coach's challenges under 2 minutes

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL DFS main slate. It's yet another challenging-looking group of games, as some of the league's most explosive offenses — notably the Chiefs and the Dolphins — are not playing in this window. The Chiefs are playing on Sunday night while the Dolphins are one of four teams on bye that will once again thin out the slate. At least there isn't an international game this week, but injuries are going to give daily fantasy football players fits as they look for great stacking options over at DraftKings and FanDuel.

2 DAYS AGO