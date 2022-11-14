ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Pedestrian identified from fatal crash on Garden of the Gods Road

Colorado Springs, Colorado
 3 days ago

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 7:49 p.m., members of the Colorado Springs Police Department, Falcon Division, were dispatched to the 400 block of west Garden of the Gods Road to investigate a traffic crash involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located the crash and discovered the pedestrian was deceased on the scene. Due to the nature of the crash, the Major Crash Team was notified and responded to assume the investigation.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the male pedestrian was attempting to cross W Garden of the Gods Road in a mid-block area outside a marked crosswalk. When the pedestrian made it to the center median, the pedestrian stepped off the median and was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Garden of the Gods Road.

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the deceased pedestrian. The pedestrian has been identified as 72-year-old Morton Maneson of Hazelwood, Missouri. Based on the investigative findings, the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is not facing charges at this time. This is the 48th fatal traffic crash this year in Colorado Springs. At this same time last year, there were 41 fatal traffic crashes in Colorado Springs.

