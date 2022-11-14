Motorcyclist identified from Fountain Boulevard and Highway 24 bypass crash

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 5:06 p.m., members of the Colorado Springs Police Department, Sand Creek Division, were dispatched to the area of Fountain Boulevard and the Highway 24 bypass regarding a single-vehicle traffic crash. When officers arrived, they discovered that a motorcycle was headed eastbound on Highway 24 just passed the Circle Drive. overpass when the motorcycle drifted off the north side of the eastbound lanes. As the motorcycle drifted off the roadway, the motorcycle struck the guardrail and ejected the rider off the motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries from the crash. Due to the nature of the crash, the Major Crash Team was contacted and responded to assume the investigations.

On Monday, October 24, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy of the deceased motorcycle rider. The rider has been identified as 22-Year-old Skylar Renfro of Colorado Springs. Based on the investigation, speed is considered a factor in this crash. This is the 47th fatal traffic crash this year and the 20th fatal involving a motorcycle. At this same time last year, there were 41 fatal crashes in Colorado Springs.