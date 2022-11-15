ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars, PA

What to watch in WPIAL sports on Nov. 15, 2022: Mars, Moon girls set for big rematch

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon goalkeeper Serayah Leech makes a save on a corner kick against Mars during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Nov. 5 at Highmark Stadium.

Editor’s note: All PIAA soccer and field hockey matches scheduled for Tuesday were postponed to Wednesday due to inclement weather. Two volleyball matches — Freeport vs. Phillipsburg-Osceola in Class 2A and Sacred Heart Academy vs. West Branch in Class A — were also postponed until Wednesday.

Ten days after it was labeled the most anticipated WPIAL girls soccer championship match in district history, it has become the most anticipated rematch on the pitch with a berth in the PIAA championship game at stake.

Mars vs. Moon II.

In the eagerly awaited clash between 2021 Class 4A WPIAL champion Moon and three-time defending 3A champion Mars in the Class 3A title match Nov. 5, senior Tessa Romah scored on a rebound 12:33 into the contest and the goal stood up as the Tigers claimed a second straight district crown, 1-0.

The shutout victory was nothing new for Moon (22-0), as the Tigers have now blanked 20 opponents this season.

The loss ended an 80-game unbeaten streak for Mars (19-1). Its previous loss was to Blue Mountain in the 2018 PIAA quarterfinals, 1-0.

The Fightin’ Planets are still the three-time defending state champions as they prepare to challenge the Tigers at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Allegheny.

Three other girls soccer teams from the WPIAL are still alive heading into PIAA semifinals Tuesday.

In Class 2A, WPIAL runner-up Mt. Pleasant will battle District 10 runner-up General McLane at Slippery Rock High School at 7 p.m.

In addition to Class 3A, the WPIAL is guaranteed to have a team play for the PIAA Class A championship as district winner Freedom faces Greensburg Central Catholic at 6 p.m. at Gateway. The Bulldogs knocked off the Centurions in the district semifinals, 4-3.

Tough acts to follow

Last fall, the WPIAL enjoyed a feast as the boys soccer state buffet, winning an unprecedented three PIAA championships with Hampton in Class 3A, Quaker Valley in Class 2A and Winchester Thurston in Class A.

Heading into the state semifinals Tuesday, District 7 only has two boys soccer teams remaining.

One of them is Winchester Thurston. The Bears look for a return trip to the state title match when they battle District 5 champion McConnellsburg at 6 p.m. at Richland High School in Johnstown.

In Class 4A, WPIAL runner-up Seneca Valley squares off with District 1 runner-up Conestoga at 5 p.m. at Chambersburg.

While Winchester Thurston is in search of a second straight Class A state title, Seneca Valley is trying to win a second PIAA 4A championship in the last three years.

Five for three

In the 2022 PIAA girls volleyball playoffs, five WPIAL teams are still alive in three classifications.

On Tuesday, two of them will go head-to-head for a spot in the finals in both Class 4A and 3A.

It is a rematch of the WPIAL 4A championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Chapel as champion Pine-Richland battles runner-up North Allegheny.

Silver is a strange color for the Tigers volleyball squad.

NA has won four of the last six WPIAL 4A titles and five consecutive PIAA crowns.

Besides the loss to Pine-Richland 10 days ago, the only other year North Allegheny did not win the district championship was when the Tigers fell to Canon-McMillan in the 2019 finals, but they rebounded to win their third straight state championship.

Another District 7 clash in the state semifinals Tuesday is in Class 3A when champion North Catholic battles Thomas Jefferson, also at Fox Chapel at 8 p.m.

The Trojans and Jaguars faced each other in the WPIAL semifinals with North Catholic winning, 25-14, 25-20, 25-17.

Freeport hopes to take a step toward another PIAA championship when it battles District 6 champion Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Punxsutawney.

The Yellowjackets won a state crown five years ago when they beat DeLone Catholic to win the 2017 PIAA Class 2A title.

