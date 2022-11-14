Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Related
KXAN
Former TXST slugger Paul Goldschmidt wins NL MVP
The Baseball Writers Association of America named Goldschmidt the National League MVP after his terrific season with the St. Louis Cardinals. The first baseman led the senior circuit in slugging percentage (.578) and on-base plus slugging (.981) while hitting .317 with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs for the NL Central champions. Goldschmidt also won his fifth Silver Slugger award for being named the best hitter at his position in the NL.
WTOP
Padres announce 5-year deal for reliever Robert Suarez
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres announced Thursday that reliever Robert Suarez signed a five-year deal that runs through 2027. The deal has a player opt-out clause following the 2025 season. The right-handed Suarez appeared in 45 games last season for San Diego and posted a 5-1...
WTOP
Thursday’s Transactions
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed OF Brent Rooker off waivers from Kansas City. MIAMI MARLINS — Named Jeff Conine special assistant to Bruce Sherman chairman and principal owner. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Robert Suarez to a five-year contract through the 2027 season with an opt-out clause after...
WTOP
Chiefs RB Pacheco, a 7th-rounder, making most of his chances
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco is the poster child for why NFL general managers don’t spend early draft picks on running backs. The fact that the seventh-round selection has supplanted a 2020 first-round pick underscores the point. After showing flashes of brilliance in...
WTOP
Seahawks believe Geno Smith’s surprising run will continue
SEATTLE (AP) — The first introduction Quandre Diggs received to the personality of Geno Smith came on a Saturday night in October in Austin, Texas, a decade ago. Smith was confident, cocky and carried himself with a swagger to match as the then-quarterback for West Virginia. He talked trash and then backed it up with how he played on the field. In that game, Smith threw four touchdowns in a 48-45 win for West Virginia.
Young Dark Horses look to shock experienced Panthers
BEULAVILLE – For many East Duplin players a third-round playoff confrontation against Clinton might be the final chapter in their prep career. Or possibly a stepping stone to three more possible games. Yet the bulk of players on the other side of the field could see the Panthers for a few more years. The senior-dominant Panthers and underclassmen-heavy Dark Horses will renew a rivalry this week that started in 1975....
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 18-24
1962 — Bill Wade of the Chicago Bears passes for 466 yards and two touchdowns to edge the Dallas Cowboys 34-33. 1970 — Joe Frazier knocks out Bob Foster in the second round to retain the world heavyweight title in Detroit. 1974 — Charley Johnson of the Denver...
Tampa Bay Rowdies unveil new mini-pitch
The Tampa Bay Rowdies hope to grow the game of soccer by adding a new mini-pitch that will be used for open play and youth clinics. It stands next to the team's new Tampa-based training facility.
Without Barkov, Panthers’ comeback effort falls short after abysmal 1st period vs. Stars
The Florida Panthers left the ice to a chorus of boos at the end of the first period Thursday. It was one of those periods when nothing could go right. Sergei Bobrovsky gave up four goals on 11 shots and got benched at the first intermission. The Panthers’ power play reverted back to its worst instincts and put just two shots on goal in four minutes. Florida even faced the tall task of staging a comeback without Aleksander Barkov, who did not play due to an illness.
Comments / 0