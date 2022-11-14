Read full article on original website
The Commanders’ third-down offense was magnificent against the Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — It’s entirely possible that the Commanders will have succeeded on another third down by the time you’re done reading this sentence. Washington’s offense was 27th in the NFL in terms of third-down effectiveness entering Monday night’s matchup with an undefeated Philadelphia squad, as the unit moved the chains in just 34.2% of such situations.
MetLife Stadium Turf to Be Replaced (Report)
MetLife Stadium's artificial surface has drawn heavy criticism, given the number of injuries occurring on the surface yearly.
Chiefs RB Pacheco, a 7th-rounder, making most of his chances
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco is the poster child for why NFL general managers don’t spend early draft picks on running backs. The fact that the seventh-round selection has supplanted a 2020 first-round pick underscores the point. After showing flashes of brilliance in...
Patriots going for 14th straight win against surging Jets
NEW YORK JETS (6-3) at NEW ENGLAND (5-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Patriots by 3 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 6-3; Patriots 5-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Patriots lead 72-54-1. LAST MEETING: Patriots beat Jets 22-17 on Oct. 30 in East Rutherford, N.J. LAST WEEK: Jets beat...
Seahawks believe Geno Smith’s surprising run will continue
SEATTLE (AP) — The first introduction Quandre Diggs received to the personality of Geno Smith came on a Saturday night in October in Austin, Texas, a decade ago. Smith was confident, cocky and carried himself with a swagger to match as the then-quarterback for West Virginia. He talked trash and then backed it up with how he played on the field. In that game, Smith threw four touchdowns in a 48-45 win for West Virginia.
After big win over Eagles, Commanders focused on preventing letdown in Houston
ASHBURN, Va. — The scene in the Washington Commanders locker room and on the team plane following Monday night’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be an epic one. Music was bumping, players were dancing and firing up Instagram Live to document the party. Even quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s neck got covered in his teammates’ chains by the end of the night.
Without Barkov, Panthers’ comeback effort falls short after abysmal 1st period vs. Stars
The Florida Panthers left the ice to a chorus of boos at the end of the first period Thursday. It was one of those periods when nothing could go right. Sergei Bobrovsky gave up four goals on 11 shots and got benched at the first intermission. The Panthers’ power play reverted back to its worst instincts and put just two shots on goal in four minutes. Florida even faced the tall task of staging a comeback without Aleksander Barkov, who did not play due to an illness.
Player of the Week: Centreville’s Isaiah Ragland
As he prepared to handle a heavy late-season workload, Isaiah Ragland was continually in the weight room. That dedication helped him add more than 10 pounds of muscle, improving his speed and strength. It also prompted Centreville High football coach Jon Shields to wonder whether the Wildcats’ star running was spending too much time in the weight room.
Former TXST slugger Paul Goldschmidt wins NL MVP
The Baseball Writers Association of America named Goldschmidt the National League MVP after his terrific season with the St. Louis Cardinals. The first baseman led the senior circuit in slugging percentage (.578) and on-base plus slugging (.981) while hitting .317 with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs for the NL Central champions. Goldschmidt also won his fifth Silver Slugger award for being named the best hitter at his position in the NL.
Thursday’s Transactions
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed OF Brent Rooker off waivers from Kansas City. MIAMI MARLINS — Named Jeff Conine special assistant to Bruce Sherman chairman and principal owner. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Robert Suarez to a five-year contract through the 2027 season with an opt-out clause after...
