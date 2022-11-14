Read full article on original website
The Amarillo Pioneer
Profiling the 2023 Amarillo Pioneer of the Year Nominees
Today, our team at The Pioneer announced the 21 nominees for the 2023 Amarillo Pioneer of the Year Award. This award honors the person who has made the biggest impact on Amarillo over the past year. As our Pioneer of the Year voting continues through next month, we wanted to...
Who Tore the Stalls Off the Plainview High School Bathroom Wall?
I've seen some funky stuff go down in the high school bathroom, but this is ridiculous. I've never really understood the idea behind vandalizing a bathroom. I get wanting to "stick it to the man" and get the higher ups' attention, but by doing something like this you're inconveniencing so many innocent people in the process.
Looking To Make A Move? Here Is Amarillo’s Top 10 Safest Neighborhoods.
It's been a tough year in the headlines. Because of all the "bad news" we've seen in 2022, you may be wondering which neighborhoods in Amarillo are the safest if you're planning to move here. If you're from here, it's a chance to gloat or scoff. Here's a look at...
Amarillo Mayor responds to concerns surrounding drag show
Update (4:51 p.m.) Jimmy Witcher, the senior pastor at Trinity Fellowship Church, confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that he received the letter from Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson about the “A Drag Show Christmas” on Nov. 3. Witcher went on to say that he had a meeting with Nelson on Nov. 9. Witcher provided the following statement with […]
KFDA
AEDC approves up to $3 million for Jax Transport to create up to 200 jobs
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation board voted today to approve up to $3 million over five years for Jax Transport to create up to 200 jobs. The Amarillo company specializes in hauling refrigerated trailers of goods like food. AEDC also agreed to pay $300,000 to help...
Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Potter County Website Restored
Earlier today, the website for Potter County was restored following an outage which began yesterday. The county’s website appears to be fully functional with the exception of their public contact email, which has prevented The Amarillo Pioneer from being able to reach the county for comment on the story.
KFDA
New in Amarillo: New shopping locations bringing more to the community
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two stores in Amarillo are moving and upgrading to provide a luxury shopping experience and more than a grocery store. The new women’s Dillards in the Westgate mall recently opened its doors. The store has 158,400 square feet of space and over 50 new brands...
Neighbors Startled After Garage Explodes in Amarillo’s Southlawn
Last night residents in the South Lawn area had their world rocked for a minute after an explosion occurred. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a call of an explosion in the 3100 Block of South Monroe on Monday, November 14th, around 10:30 pm. One of the units found that a detached garage has collapsed and had a small fire and smoke. AFD was able to get it extinguished. The occupant of the home was outside when AFD arrived, spoke with firefighters, and was transported to a local hospital. A total of 6 units and 18 firefighters were sent to the scene.
KFDA
Stream second round playoffs for high school football
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of the second round of high school football playoffs this week. You can listen to the West Plains vs Hirschi game at 6:30 p.m. here. Friday, November 18. You can listen to the Tascosa vs Centennial game at 2:00 p.m. here. You...
Want To Be That Neighbor? How Many Chickens Are Legal In Amarillo
There are many benefits to having backyard chickens. I know this. I've flirted with the idea. They eat bugs, produce eggs, and taste pretty good when mixed with eleven herbs and spices. Also, have you seen the price of eggs lately?. But before you go fowl...find out how many chickens...
A Strong Case For Why This Is The Most Dangerous Lake In Amarillo
From time to time, Lawrence Lake pops up in the headlines. It has for quite some time. That's the reason why Lawrence Lake has what you might call a somewhat "nefarious" reputation. So what is it that makes Lawrence Lake the most dangerous lake in Amarillo, TX?. The Issues With...
kgncnewsnow.com
New Stores In Amarillo
Two new stores are coming into and upgrading in Amarillo. The new Womens Dillards has recently opened its doors and has 158-thousand-400 square feet of space with over 50 new brands of shoes, skincare, and luxury clothing. Dillards officials say the expansion is noticeable when you walk into the store....
KFDA
Two area teams punched their ticket to the Volleyball State Semifinals
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school volleyball will be coming to an end this week as the semifinals and finals will take place this weekend in Garland at the Curtis Culwell Center. We have two teams in the area that are still in the run for a championship title. Bushland...
silverstreakonline.com
Varsity Football Team To Play Estacado For Area
The Randall varsity football team defeated Springtown last Friday, 31-7, to win bi-district and continue their run in playoffs. This Friday, the Raiders (8-3) will face Lubbock Estacado (7-4) at home for area. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Happy State Bank Stadium. While the Raiders are hoping to...
The Barfield Over the Years From Rags to Riches
Recently Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season. They have had a spinoff already in 1883 and the plans are for more. Having the folks from 1883 spending time in Amarillo, especially at the Barfield, leads to what that place has actually gone through. Before they had a great speakeasy that...
brownwoodnews.com
No. 7 Lions seek sixth straight victory, area title against Canyon
The No. 7 Brownwood Lions, according to this week’s Padilla Poll, reeled off their fifth consecutive lopsided victory in the Class 4A Division I Region I bi-district round of the playoffs – 63-0 over El Paso Irvin – but perhaps their greatest challenge since before District 2 action began awaits in the No. 16 Canyon Eagles.
1 dead after Tuesday incident in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a Tuesday evening incident in northeast Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of north Highland around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on a call of a dead man. When […]
KFDA
Scam Alert: Scammers claiming to be Potter County Sergeant
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the scammers are calling Amarillo residents saying they have a outstanding warrant for missing jury duty and they need to meet with them so they can pay cash to make the warrant go away.
