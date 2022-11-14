Last night residents in the South Lawn area had their world rocked for a minute after an explosion occurred. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a call of an explosion in the 3100 Block of South Monroe on Monday, November 14th, around 10:30 pm. One of the units found that a detached garage has collapsed and had a small fire and smoke. AFD was able to get it extinguished. The occupant of the home was outside when AFD arrived, spoke with firefighters, and was transported to a local hospital. A total of 6 units and 18 firefighters were sent to the scene.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO