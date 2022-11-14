ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!

Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
Profiling the 2023 Amarillo Pioneer of the Year Nominees

Today, our team at The Pioneer announced the 21 nominees for the 2023 Amarillo Pioneer of the Year Award. This award honors the person who has made the biggest impact on Amarillo over the past year. As our Pioneer of the Year voting continues through next month, we wanted to...
Who Tore the Stalls Off the Plainview High School Bathroom Wall?

I've seen some funky stuff go down in the high school bathroom, but this is ridiculous. I've never really understood the idea behind vandalizing a bathroom. I get wanting to "stick it to the man" and get the higher ups' attention, but by doing something like this you're inconveniencing so many innocent people in the process.
Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
Potter County Website Restored

Earlier today, the website for Potter County was restored following an outage which began yesterday. The county’s website appears to be fully functional with the exception of their public contact email, which has prevented The Amarillo Pioneer from being able to reach the county for comment on the story.
Neighbors Startled After Garage Explodes in Amarillo’s Southlawn

Last night residents in the South Lawn area had their world rocked for a minute after an explosion occurred. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a call of an explosion in the 3100 Block of South Monroe on Monday, November 14th, around 10:30 pm. One of the units found that a detached garage has collapsed and had a small fire and smoke. AFD was able to get it extinguished. The occupant of the home was outside when AFD arrived, spoke with firefighters, and was transported to a local hospital. A total of 6 units and 18 firefighters were sent to the scene.
Stream second round playoffs for high school football

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of the second round of high school football playoffs this week. You can listen to the West Plains vs Hirschi game at 6:30 p.m. here. Friday, November 18. You can listen to the Tascosa vs Centennial game at 2:00 p.m. here. You...
New Stores In Amarillo

Two new stores are coming into and upgrading in Amarillo. The new Womens Dillards has recently opened its doors and has 158-thousand-400 square feet of space with over 50 new brands of shoes, skincare, and luxury clothing. Dillards officials say the expansion is noticeable when you walk into the store....
Varsity Football Team To Play Estacado For Area

The Randall varsity football team defeated Springtown last Friday, 31-7, to win bi-district and continue their run in playoffs. This Friday, the Raiders (8-3) will face Lubbock Estacado (7-4) at home for area. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Happy State Bank Stadium. While the Raiders are hoping to...
The Barfield Over the Years From Rags to Riches

Recently Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season. They have had a spinoff already in 1883 and the plans are for more. Having the folks from 1883 spending time in Amarillo, especially at the Barfield, leads to what that place has actually gone through. Before they had a great speakeasy that...
No. 7 Lions seek sixth straight victory, area title against Canyon

The No. 7 Brownwood Lions, according to this week’s Padilla Poll, reeled off their fifth consecutive lopsided victory in the Class 4A Division I Region I bi-district round of the playoffs – 63-0 over El Paso Irvin – but perhaps their greatest challenge since before District 2 action began awaits in the No. 16 Canyon Eagles.
Scam Alert: Scammers claiming to be Potter County Sergeant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the scammers are calling Amarillo residents saying they have a outstanding warrant for missing jury duty and they need to meet with them so they can pay cash to make the warrant go away.
