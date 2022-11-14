Read full article on original website
Chesapeake National Recreation Area one step closer as Maryland legislators announce they’ve drafted legislation
A vision for the Chesapeake Bay area to have a National Park Service designation is one step closer to reality Monday, as Maryland congressional leaders announced they have drafted legislation for the proposal. The Chesapeake National Recreation Area, as it would be known, could unify a number of existing parks...
Maryland Lawmakers Propose Making Chesapeake Bay A National Park
The proposed legislation would designate the Chesapeake Bay as a National Park. The Chesapeake Bay, the largest estuary in the U.S., could become a part of the nation’s park system, potentially bringing in more federal resources, expanding public access, and bolstering conservation efforts. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and...
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore
Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
Maryland Weather: Temperatures will drop as a killing freeze creeps across the state
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will once again drop into the 20s and 30s in the Baltimore area this week. There is a freeze warning for parts of Maryland like Kent, Queen Anne's Talbot & Carolina Counties, which are on the Eastern Shore. Most of the area saw a killing freeze on Sunday night that signaled the end of the growing season. That's why there will be no freeze warning for the Baltimore area. Clouds will thicken quickly Tuesday morning and it will be raining across the area by Tuesday afternoon and evening.Tuesday evening will be miserable with a slow rush hour, wet roads and...
Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
Judge clears way for Richmond to remove, donate A.P. Hill statue
A Richmond judge has ruled that the city can decide where the A.P. Hill statue will go once it's removed, clearing the way for its plan to donate the monument to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WTOP
How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties
Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
WTOP
Black former governors outline their time in office and offer Md. Gov. elect Moore advice
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. After Wes Moore made history Tuesday to become Maryland’s first Black governor, the 44-year-old author and former nonprofit executive joined a short list of former Black governors in America, even as he prepares to govern an increasingly diverse state.
cohaitungchi.com
A Day at Picturesque, Historic Betterton Beach
As warm weekends beckon vacation-seeking Marylanders to the sun, sand and waves of Ocean City and surrounding beaches, summer rolls on…but traffic often does not. Particularly in recent years, most of us have become painfully familiar with the frustration of stop-and-go travel to the Bay Bridge as throngs of vacationers crawl slowly toward their ocean destination. Once over the bridge itself, drivers steel themselves for at least another two hours of travel before finally getting “down the ocean, hon.”
WTOP
Prince William Planning Commission advances Comprehensive Plan update
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County is putting the finishing touches on its vision for the next 18 years. At its meeting Nov. 9, the Planning Commission recommended approval of...
Kingsport Times-News
Yes Virginia, you do have astronauts
Before NASA’s first attempt to launch its new SLS moon rocket, I wrote a series on the history of Tennessee astronauts. Many fuel line leaks and two hurricanes later, NASA is trying again. So I am taking this opportunity to answer a question from across the state line, “Didn’t Virginia have any astronauts?”
