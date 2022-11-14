Read full article on original website
The bad omen before Trump’s ‘special announcement’
DRAIN THE LAKE — As one after another of Donald Trump’s favored candidates either lost or under-performed traditionalist Republicans in last week’s election, Trump world held out hope the former president might find some redemption in the West. Had Kari Lake won in Arizona, she would have...
Reaction is pouring in after Nancy Pelosi announced she would not seek another term in the House Democratic leadership.
Ways and Means Chair Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.) put it this way: "No Speaker of the House has ever achieved more. From her historic rise to the first female Speaker to her long list of accomplishments, she has never wavered from her commitment and service to the American people. Her legacy is unmatched, and she truly is irreplaceable."
Republicans narrowly retake control of the House, setting up divided government
Focusing on the rising costs of groceries and gas, and promising new investigations of President Biden's administration, Republicans won a slim majority in the House in the midterm elections.
End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
The Nancy Pelosi era has come to an end. After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way for a younger generation of up-and-coming lawmakers to climb into the leadership ranks.
Who is Hakeem Jeffries, House Democrats' likely next leader?
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, is considered the top pick to be the Democrats' leader in the House, after Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down.
Democrat supporter of Lee Zeldin says GOP must move on from Trump after midterm election results
A Democratic supporter of Lee Zeldin said it is time for the GOP to "move on" from former President Trump following a disappointing night for Republicans in the midterm elections, which included Zeldin's loss in the New York gubernatorial race. Dov Hikind joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss why...
Nancy Pelosi, 82, arrives at the Capitol to announce decision on her future - after Republicans took the majority and with Hakeem Jeffries touted as her successor if she steps down as Democrats' leader
Nancy Pelosi arrived in the Capitol on Thursday giving no hint as to whether she has decided to stay in Democratic leadership or if she will step down after two decades of service. Wearing a white suit - the color of suffragettes - Pelosi, 82, smiled as she walked into...
Nancy Pelosi donned a familiar hue on Thursday as she prepared to announce her next steps in politics: white. It's a color associated with suffragists that she's worn at critical moments.
And it's not just the suffrage-linked color: During Trump's first impeachment, Pelosi wore a golden mace brooch inspired by the House of Representatives' signature speaker's mace. It aims to capture the notion of strength together, not individually. Britt's not alone in her path from staffer to member of Congress. Many...
Pelosi to step down as top Democrat after Republicans take House
Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the trailblazing first woman to wield the speaker's gavel in the US House of Representatives, said Thursday that she will step down as party leader when Republicans take control of the chamber in January. - Divided Congress - Kevin McCarthy, a 57-year-old Republican lawmaker from California, is lobbying to take over the speaker's gavel from Pelosi in the Republican-majority House.
Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate
Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
Judge blocks Title 42 limits at border
Court says that policy restricting immigration due to the pandemic is outdated.
Hakeem Jeffries believed to be in the driver's seat to succeed Pelosi as Democratic leader
House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries is believed to be the leading candidate to replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as Democratic leader after her decision to step down, which she announced from the well of the House Thursday.
McCarthy allies press moderate Dem to switch parties amid speakership turmoil
When Rep. Matt Gaetz asked the GOP leader if he would solicit Democratic votes for speaker, McCarthy replied "no," according to a person in the room.
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
Pelosi won't seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will not seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home.
Meet Hakeem Jeffries, the New York congressman likely to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader
Jeffries' political journey has spanned from the New York State Assembly to the US House, with the Brooklynite poised to lead the Democratic caucus.
Some of the new members of the 118th Congress are returning to Hill life after serving as staffers earlier in their careers. Here are a few of them.
Members-elect have done everything from working in district offices to serving as chiefs of staff. Welcome back: Sen.-elect Katie Britt beat out Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) in the primaries and won big in the general election to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (D-Ala.). But before her campaign, she had served as Shelby's chief of staff from 2016 to 2018.
Democrat Levin Wins Re-Election in North County as Republicans Take House Majority
Rep. Mike Levin, a Democrat representing coastal North San Diego and Orange County, was assured victory Wednesday in the 49th Congressional District, defeating Republican Brian Maryott 52.6%-47.4% in a key battleground race for control of the House of Representatives. “With the vast majority of votes tabulated and the race called...
Ukraine tells allies it may not be able to recover from more Russian attacks on energy systems
Ukrainian officials are asking the U.S. and Europe for parts to fix its electric grid and gas systems.
White House's hopes for a lame-duck debt ceiling deal are fading fast
Biden officials are increasingly pessimistic they'll avert an economically risky showdown over the debt limit next year.
