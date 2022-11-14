ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

POLITICO

The bad omen before Trump’s ‘special announcement’

DRAIN THE LAKE — As one after another of Donald Trump’s favored candidates either lost or under-performed traditionalist Republicans in last week’s election, Trump world held out hope the former president might find some redemption in the West. Had Kari Lake won in Arizona, she would have...
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Reaction is pouring in after Nancy Pelosi announced she would not seek another term in the House Democratic leadership.

Ways and Means Chair Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.) put it this way: "No Speaker of the House has ever achieved more. From her historic rise to the first female Speaker to her long list of accomplishments, she has never wavered from her commitment and service to the American people. Her legacy is unmatched, and she truly is irreplaceable."
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hill

End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader

The Nancy Pelosi era has come to an end. After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way for a younger generation of up-and-coming lawmakers to climb into the leadership ranks.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi, 82, arrives at the Capitol to announce decision on her future - after Republicans took the majority and with Hakeem Jeffries touted as her successor if she steps down as Democrats' leader

Nancy Pelosi arrived in the Capitol on Thursday giving no hint as to whether she has decided to stay in Democratic leadership or if she will step down after two decades of service. Wearing a white suit - the color of suffragettes - Pelosi, 82, smiled as she walked into...
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi donned a familiar hue on Thursday as she prepared to announce her next steps in politics: white. It's a color associated with suffragists that she's worn at critical moments.

And it's not just the suffrage-linked color: During Trump's first impeachment, Pelosi wore a golden mace brooch inspired by the House of Representatives' signature speaker's mace. It aims to capture the notion of strength together, not individually. Britt's not alone in her path from staffer to member of Congress. Many...
AFP

Pelosi to step down as top Democrat after Republicans take House

Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the trailblazing first woman to wield the speaker's gavel in the US House of Representatives, said Thursday that she will step down as party leader when Republicans take control of the chamber in January. - Divided Congress - Kevin McCarthy, a 57-year-old Republican lawmaker from California, is lobbying to take over the speaker's gavel from Pelosi in the Republican-majority House.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate

Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 58

Pelosi won't seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will not seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Some of the new members of the 118th Congress are returning to Hill life after serving as staffers earlier in their careers. Here are a few of them.

Members-elect have done everything from working in district offices to serving as chiefs of staff. Welcome back: Sen.-elect Katie Britt beat out Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) in the primaries and won big in the general election to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (D-Ala.). But before her campaign, she had served as Shelby's chief of staff from 2016 to 2018.
CALIFORNIA STATE

