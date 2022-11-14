Read full article on original website
Utility crisis at Grayson County apartments
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A number of Sherman apartment-dwellers are without water after the company that manages their complexes failed to pay utility bills. Apex East Coast Property Management owns several apartment complexes in the Texoma region, including East Coast Apartments in Denison, where tenants had their electric power switched off.
Concern over invasive species in Ardmore's City Lake
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Utilities Department is working with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to address a recently-found population of invasive zebra mussels in City Lake. Shawn Geurin, the director of public utilities, said it's not uncommon for zebra mussels to appear up in lakes, but...
Atoka dishes up healthy options for students
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Atoka Public Schools Superintendent Jay McAdams has a mission. "To provide our students what I feel like is the highest quality beef of any school in the nation," he said. McAdams said the program started as an idea about six months ago. The Choctaw Nation...
Big check boosts child advocates in Grayson County
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Rosendin Foundation has donated $25,000 to the Grayson County Children's Advocacy Center. The money will be used to support the center's mental health program, which provides services to children who have experienced abuse. "It takes a lot of funding to fuel," said GCCAC executive...
Reba's Place begins training employees
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Reba's Place in downtown Atoka isn't open quite yet, but 160 employees have now started their orientation at Texoma's newest celebrity restaurant. The three-week training is centered around culture and job performance. "Getting them excited at understanding what the history of the town, the business,...
Train derailment in Davis, Oklahoma
Officials at Everbridge NIXLE and the Murray County Emergency team are reporting a train derailment in the area of Main Street in Davis, Oklahoma.
Marietta eyes downtown revitalization
MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) -- The City of Marietta recently approved the creation of the city's first Main Street committee. Its goal is improving downtown to draw businesses and tourists to Love County. "Marietta has a lot to offer," said Kendra Tucker, who owns Marietta Abstract Company. "It's a really charming...
Denison tenants face another night without power
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Residents of the East Coast Apartments complex on West Crawford Street in Denison are facing another night with no electricity as temperatures begin to drop. Tenants claim their situation has grown worse since new management took over; maintenance requests are ignored, water and sewer issues...
Sherman ISD looks ahead to May 2023 bond
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District's Long Range Facilities Planning Committee brought a list of proposals to the district's Board of Trustees. Many items on that list cover renovations of facilities along with some additions, including a new elementary school that would be ready for students in the fall of 2025.
Denison student earns trip to school in fire truck
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Not many kids get to hop out of a fire truck when they get dropped off for school. But that's exactly what Hyde Park Elementary student Sam Connor got to enjoy on Thursday morning. "Crazy cool, I had a lot of fun," he said. Sam...
Tioga residents get emergency response upgrade
TIOGA, Texas (KTEN) — The Tioga Volunteer Fire Department is now licensed to provide advanced life support. Members can start IVs and dispense lifesaving medications. "Within 10 minutes, we can have an IV, cardiac drugs in place," said Capt. Mason Richey. "Everything that needs to be done from the ambulance crew can already be done. They basically can just show up, pick up the patient, and take them to the hospital."
Former ECU bursar arrested for embezzlement
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee of East Central University in Ada has been arrested and accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the university. Court records show Brian Hampton was arrested last Monday at his mom’s house- for a crime he allegedly admitted to three years ago.
Marshall County crossbow victim investigated for hunting violations
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A man who shot himself in the leg with a crossbow is now under investigation for hunting violations. Marshall County deputies were dispatched to Whiskey Creek Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call for help from the wounded hunter. Game warden Trey...
Historic aircraft that crashed in Dallas visited Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed during an air show in Dallas on Saturday. One of the planes involved in the midair collision, a World War II vintage B-17 bomber, had paid a visit to North Texas Regional Airport in Denison back in 2017.
Denison elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon school
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Terrell Elementary in the Denison Independent School District is one of 31 Texas schools recognized as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. The award recognizes educational institutions across the country for academic performance and for closing achievement gaps between students. Terrell Elementary Principal Amy Neidert...
Denison Animal Services at capacity
DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—The Denison city pound is at full capacity and cannot take in any new animals. If they are unable to free up space, they will have to begin euthanizing unwanted pets. The Denison Animal Welfare Group is also at capacity and seeking foster homes and adopters for...
Soup for Santa heralds holiday season in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Chamber of Commerce is already preparing for the holiday season. Tuesday night, Soup with Santa was held at the city's convention center. The event, held to get the holiday spirit started, helps raise funds to support the Festival of Lights, an annual tradition at Ardmore Regional Park.
Denison burglary suspect in custody in southeast Texas
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A suspect in the burglary of a safe from a Denison restaurant last week is now in custody in southeast Texas. Denison police said Kenneth Paul Howell, 43, was arrested last Tuesday in Houston County, located about 115 miles north of the city of Houston on, unrelated charges.
