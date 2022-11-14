TIOGA, Texas (KTEN) — The Tioga Volunteer Fire Department is now licensed to provide advanced life support. Members can start IVs and dispense lifesaving medications. "Within 10 minutes, we can have an IV, cardiac drugs in place," said Capt. Mason Richey. "Everything that needs to be done from the ambulance crew can already be done. They basically can just show up, pick up the patient, and take them to the hospital."

