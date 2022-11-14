Read full article on original website
Chiefs RB Pacheco, a 7th-rounder, making most of his chances
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco is the poster child for why NFL general managers don’t spend early draft picks on running backs. The fact that the seventh-round selection has supplanted a 2020 first-round pick underscores the point. After showing flashes of brilliance in...
Seahawks believe Geno Smith’s surprising run will continue
SEATTLE (AP) — The first introduction Quandre Diggs received to the personality of Geno Smith came on a Saturday night in October in Austin, Texas, a decade ago. Smith was confident, cocky and carried himself with a swagger to match as the then-quarterback for West Virginia. He talked trash and then backed it up with how he played on the field. In that game, Smith threw four touchdowns in a 48-45 win for West Virginia.
Patriots going for 14th straight win against surging Jets
NEW YORK JETS (6-3) at NEW ENGLAND (5-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Patriots by 3 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 6-3; Patriots 5-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Patriots lead 72-54-1. LAST MEETING: Patriots beat Jets 22-17 on Oct. 30 in East Rutherford, N.J. LAST WEEK: Jets beat...
After big win over Eagles, Commanders focused on preventing letdown in Houston
ASHBURN, Va. — The scene in the Washington Commanders locker room and on the team plane following Monday night’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be an epic one. Music was bumping, players were dancing and firing up Instagram Live to document the party. Even quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s neck got covered in his teammates’ chains by the end of the night.
Thursday’s Transactions
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed OF Brent Rooker off waivers from Kansas City. MIAMI MARLINS — Named Jeff Conine special assistant to Bruce Sherman chairman and principal owner. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Robert Suarez to a five-year contract through the 2027 season with an opt-out clause after...
Brandon Johns Jr. fuels late run for VCU to top Pitt
Brandon Johns Jr. scored nine of his 18 points in the final three minutes as Virginia Commonwealth grinded out a
Player of the Week: Centreville’s Isaiah Ragland
As he prepared to handle a heavy late-season workload, Isaiah Ragland was continually in the weight room. That dedication helped him add more than 10 pounds of muscle, improving his speed and strength. It also prompted Centreville High football coach Jon Shields to wonder whether the Wildcats’ star running was spending too much time in the weight room.
