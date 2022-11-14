ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Steelers S Fitzpatrick back at practice after appendectomy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since undergoing an emergency appendectomy last weekend. The two-time Pro Bowler said he felt fine after celebrating his 26th birthday by returning to his normal spot at the back end of Pittsburgh’s defense, though it’s unclear whether Fitzpatrick will be available when the Steelers (3-6) host Cincinnati (5-4) on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Miami Herald

Without Barkov, Panthers’ comeback effort falls short after abysmal 1st period vs. Stars

The Florida Panthers left the ice to a chorus of boos at the end of the first period Thursday. It was one of those periods when nothing could go right. Sergei Bobrovsky gave up four goals on 11 shots and got benched at the first intermission. The Panthers’ power play reverted back to its worst instincts and put just two shots on goal in four minutes. Florida even faced the tall task of staging a comeback without Aleksander Barkov, who did not play due to an illness.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy