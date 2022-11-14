Read full article on original website
Steelers S Fitzpatrick back at practice after appendectomy
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since undergoing an emergency appendectomy last weekend. The two-time Pro Bowler said he felt fine after celebrating his 26th birthday by returning to his normal spot at the back end of Pittsburgh’s defense, though it’s unclear whether Fitzpatrick will be available when the Steelers (3-6) host Cincinnati (5-4) on Sunday.
