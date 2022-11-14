The Baseball Writers Association of America named Goldschmidt the National League MVP after his terrific season with the St. Louis Cardinals. The first baseman led the senior circuit in slugging percentage (.578) and on-base plus slugging (.981) while hitting .317 with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs for the NL Central champions. Goldschmidt also won his fifth Silver Slugger award for being named the best hitter at his position in the NL.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 20 MINUTES AGO