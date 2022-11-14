Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Playwright draws on career to pen ‘Opening Hank’
Garret Mathews has long been fascinated with the life of legendary country singer Hank Williams. “As a writer, I marvel that this fellow with a very limited education was able to write some hauntingly beautiful lyrics that will last forever,” the Carmel resident said. “Hank was probably the first big-time singer to pen his own material. Folks like (Frank) Sinatra depended on others to craft the lyrics and melodies.”
Current Publishing
Civic Theatre present iconic Christmas show
Ralphie Parker hated putting on the pink bunny suit. The Zionsville Middle School seventh-grader plays Ralphie in Civic Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Story, The Musical” Dec. 2-24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. “I try not to laugh when I...
Current Publishing
Noblesville actor lands dream gig
Benjamin Elliott will finally get his wish. “I have dreamed of being on the Beef & Boards stage since I first saw Kenny Shepard in ‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’ when I was a young child,” said Elliott, who was born and raised in Noblesville. “Beef & Boards was my first experience with professional theater, and the people onstage were like celebrities to me. It is humbling to think that a child in the audience could now be inspired by a play that I am a part of.”
Current Publishing
Once upon a time: Carmel couple makes tradition of visiting Renaissance festivals
In the spring of 1998, Susan and Johan (Hans) Van den Heuvel had only been dating for two weeks when they decided to check out the Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie, Texas, with Susan’s daughter, Gabriella. “We just went to see what it was about and thought, ‘Wow, this...
grantconnected.net
Miracle on 3rd and 4th Street Happening in Downtown Marion
The annual Miracle on Third and Fourth Street event is happening in downtown Marion on Saturday, Nov. 19. This event starts at 12 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. A variety of free family friendly activities will be available such as train rides, live music, pictures with Santa, live reindeer, and much more. Many of the downtown businesses will also be open throughout the day.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Carmel Christkindlmarkt readies for season
The Carmel Christkindlmarkt held a VIP and preview day Nov. 16. New offerings this year include a Werkstatt for demonstrations, chimney cakes, German-style soups, a candy shop and Carmel-branded wearables. The holiday market runs Nov. 19 through Dec. 30 at Carter Green. Visit CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com to learn more. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns. “The core of our […]
indyschild.com
Indianapolis Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner & Take Out Specials
Overwhelmed by the thought of cooking a holiday meal? An easy solution is to leave the cooking to the pros. Here are some of the top Indianapolis restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner or offering takeout specials for the holiday. Some places are more traditional, while others are more out-of-the-box. Reservations or preorders are recommended or required by most.
bcdemocrat.com
‘Rising star’ returning to native Brown County
Country musician Rylee Nicholson is a rising country music star, who just so happens to be from Brown County. He’ll be back in his hometown of Nashville from Nov. 13 through 21, and will hold several performances while he is in the county. He will put on a concert...
foodgressing.com
Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis
Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
Current Publishing
New food, vendor offerings at Christkindlmarkt aim for continued ‘Gemütlichkeit’
The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has quickly become a favorite holiday tradition for many families in central Indiana and beyond. The festival features foods, beverages, gifts and experiences similar to those offered at holiday markets in Germany, which inspired the creation of Carmel’s event in 2017. Carmel Christkindlmarkt CEO and Market...
Current Publishing
Britton Falls’ club explores travel
Britton Falls, a 55-and-older community in Fishers, is providing a way for the senior community to relive their travel memories through its club. The Britton Falls Travel Club was founded about seven years ago and meets at the Britton Falls community center on the first Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m.
Current Publishing
City of Noblesville OKs incentives for Bier Brewery
Noblesville has approved an economic development agreement with Bier Brewery that will provide several incentives to the business, which plans to open next summer. Noblesville Common Council members voted 7-0 during their Oct. 25 meeting to approve the agreement, which will give Bier Brewery a $50,000 grant and a waiver of fees tied to planning and zoning throughout the project. In addition, Bier Brewery will receive infrastructure upgrades estimated at $50,000 for the relocation and improvement of sewer infrastructure on the property that includes the design, inspection, manholes and pipes, according to the agreement.
Current Publishing
Westfield Washington Public Library begins Christmas tree raffle
The public has a chance to win three unique Christmas trees created by an interior designer through the Westfield Library Foundation’s annual Christmas tree raffle. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 each at the circulation desk at the Westfield Washington Public Library, 333 W. Hoover St., or online at westfieldlibraryfoundation.com. The raffle will close Nov. 30 with winners being drawn Dec. 1.
Current Publishing
Where’s Amy sees Carmel Symphony Orchestra Masterworks ll
Where’s Amy attended the Carmel Symphony Orchestra Masterworks 2 cconcert with CSO guest artist/violinist Alexi Kenney of Palo Alto, Calif., and CSO Artistic Director Janna Hymes Nov. 12 at the Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Don’t miss CSO’s Holiday Pops featuring guest artists Josh Kaufman and Leah Crane Dec. 4. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.
Current Publishing
Carmel High School Marching Greyhounds celebrate sixth Grand National title
The Carmel High School Marching Greyhounds added another chapter to their success story. CHS won its sixth Bands of America Grand National Championship title Nov. 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The other titles came in 2005, 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2018. “It was also our 26th consecutive appearance...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis
One lucky Hoosier from Indianapolis won $50,000 in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.
Current Publishing
BRAG wants to ‘reinvigorate’ area
For Lawrence-area residents who have wondered who focuses on local community improvement projects, the Binford Redevelopment and Growth organization is at the helm. BRAG is a nonprofit that works with residents, business owners and elected officials to “reinvigorate” the area, according to the organization’s president, Kevin Senninger. In 2023, the focus is to expand the Nickel Plate Trail into downtown Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
East side neighborhood named next Lift Indy neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday an east side neighborhood will be the city’s next Lift Indy neighborhood. The East 38th Street Corridor, located on the city’s east side, will be this year’s recipient of Hogsett’s initiative aimed at building healthy Indianapolis neighborhoods.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
