Charlottesville, VA

wtmj.com

U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson Brian Coy...
University of Virginia mourns for campus shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia community mourned on Tuesday as new details emerged both about the three football players killed in a campus shooting this week and the criminal charges the suspect, a former player, faces. “It feels like it’s a nightmare, to be honest with...
