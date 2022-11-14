ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Post Register

Rested Bengals face rejuvented Steelers to begin stretch run

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals began the season with momentum and a fair amount of swag thanks to their stunning run to the Super Bowl a year ago. The Pittsburgh Steelers took it all away in the span of 3 1/2 hours in Week 1. Producing seven sacks and five turnovers while pulling off a 23-20 upset will do that.
CINCINNATI, OH
Post Register

Seahawks believe Geno Smith's surprising run will continue

SEATTLE (AP) — The first introduction Quandre Diggs received to the personality of Geno Smith came on a Saturday night in October in Austin, Texas, a decade ago. Smith was confident, cocky and carried himself with a swagger to match as the then-quarterback for West Virginia. He talked trash and then backed it up with how he played on the field. In that game, Smith threw four touchdowns in a 48-45 win for West Virginia.
SEATTLE, WA
Post Register

Jaguars' D stands for disappointment as gaffes, losses mount

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s defense was supposed to be better than this. A unit filled with early-round picks and high-priced free agents was expected to be the strength of the team, a crutch of sorts while second-year pro Trevor Lawrence finds his way in a new offense and with several new receivers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Post Register

Titans DL Jeffery Simmons back after missing one game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have Jeffery Simmons back for their Thursday night matchup with the Green Bay Packers after the Pro Bowl defensive lineman missed one game with an ankle injury. Simmons wasn’t included among the Titans’ list of inactive players. He had been...
NASHVILLE, TN
Post Register

AP source: Ndamukong Suh joining Eagles on 1-year deal

Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is joining the Philadelphia Eagles, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Eagles and Suh agreed on a one-year contract on Thursday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing. Nuh bolsters a defensive line that also added veteran Linval Joseph this week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

Commanders guard against letdown at Texans after big win

HOUSTON (AP) — Riding the wave from their big win over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders are guarding against a letdown against the struggling Houston Texans on Sunday. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who will start a fifth straight game for the injured Carson Wentz, said the team...
HOUSTON, TX
Post Register

NFL shifts Bills home game vs Browns to Detroit due to storm

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns is being moved to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region, the NFL announced on Thursday. The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Post Register

Arizona acquires '20 AL Rookie of the Year Lewis from M's

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired outfielder Kyle Lewis on Thursday, betting that the 27-year-old can regain the form that helped him become the American League's Rookie of the Year in 2020. The D-backs sent catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel to the Seattle Mariners.
PHOENIX, AZ

