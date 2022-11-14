Read full article on original website
Giants look for 8th win as they host improving Lions
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Detroit Lions and New York Giants have been hanging out in the same neighborhood of the NFL for the past seven years, at least in terms of the standings. Neither team has made the playoffs since 2016. The Giants were 4-13 last season,...
White's stellar play helps Buccaneers return to 1st place
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Devin White’s belief in himself and Tampa Bay’s potential to turn around its season never wavered. Losing five times during a puzzling six-week stretch that followed a 2-0 start dropped the Buccaneers to 3-5 and searching for answers to a lot of questions approaching the season’s midpoint.
Rested Bengals face rejuvented Steelers to begin stretch run
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals began the season with momentum and a fair amount of swag thanks to their stunning run to the Super Bowl a year ago. The Pittsburgh Steelers took it all away in the span of 3 1/2 hours in Week 1. Producing seven sacks and five turnovers while pulling off a 23-20 upset will do that.
Seahawks believe Geno Smith's surprising run will continue
SEATTLE (AP) — The first introduction Quandre Diggs received to the personality of Geno Smith came on a Saturday night in October in Austin, Texas, a decade ago. Smith was confident, cocky and carried himself with a swagger to match as the then-quarterback for West Virginia. He talked trash and then backed it up with how he played on the field. In that game, Smith threw four touchdowns in a 48-45 win for West Virginia.
Eagles try to rebound as Sirianni faces familiar foe in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The game Sunday in Indianapolis was supposed to be all about reunions for Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. He'd get to see Frank Reich, the coach who hired him in 2018, and could trade fist bumps and high-fives with all those young playmakers he developed bonds with during his three-year stint as the Colts offensive coordinator.
Jets' Wilson showing resiliency, moxie with Pats up again
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson was ticked off three weeks ago after his worst game of the season. The New York Jets' second-year quarterback was intercepted three times in a 22-17 loss to New England, with Bill Belichick's Patriots giving him fits all day.
Commanders guard against letdown at Texans after big win
HOUSTON (AP) — Riding the wave from their big win over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders are guarding against a letdown against the struggling Houston Texans on Sunday. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who will start a fifth straight game for the injured Carson Wentz, said the team...
NFL shifts Bills home game vs Browns to Detroit due to storm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns is being moved to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region, the NFL announced on Thursday. The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The...
Titans DL Jeffery Simmons back after missing one game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have Jeffery Simmons back for their Thursday night matchup with the Green Bay Packers after the Pro Bowl defensive lineman missed one game with an ankle injury. Simmons wasn’t included among the Titans’ list of inactive players. He had been...
Bears' Fields a rising star as he faces his hometown Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are learning how to score in the quarterback's second season. Learning to win has been the more difficult lesson.
Steelers S Fitzpatrick back at practice after appendectomy
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since undergoing an emergency appendectomy last weekend. The two-time Pro Bowler said he felt fine after celebrating his 26th birthday by returning to his normal spot at the back end of Pittsburgh's defense, though it's unclear whether Fitzpatrick will be available when the Steelers (3-6) host Cincinnati (5-4) on Sunday.
Jaguars' D stands for disappointment as gaffes, losses mount
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s defense was supposed to be better than this. A unit filled with early-round picks and high-priced free agents was expected to be the strength of the team, a crutch of sorts while second-year pro Trevor Lawrence finds his way in a new offense and with several new receivers.
Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101
ATLANTA (AP) — The Boston Celtics were missing two key members of their rotation. There was no shortage of players to fill the void.
Winter storm sends Browns vs. Bills indoors at Detroit
CLEVELAND (3-6) vs BUFFALO (6-3) at Detroit.
Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close.
