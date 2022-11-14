ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship

He’s a sucker for her! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s love story is one of a kind. The twosome first got acquainted in September 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member slid into Chopra’s Twitter DMs. They continued to text from there and later connected in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where […]
TVLine

Walker Independence Fall Finale: Justin Johnson Cortez Talks Calian's Verdict and Two Potential Love Triangles

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Thursday’s Walker Independence. Proceed at your own risk! Walker Independence put Calian on trial for the murder of one of the town’s founding fathers, Francis Reyes, in Thursday’s fall finale. Acting as Calian’s lawyer, Abby tried to build a reasonable doubt defense. But with Calian’s arrow found in Francis’ body, and Calian’s inability to remember what happened (aside from the fact that he saw a vision of his long-missing sister Nascha), the judge was forced to rule that Calian was guilty. As Calian was about to be hanged, Hoyt learned that Luis accidentally killed his own...

