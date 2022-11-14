Read full article on original website
Stars Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 in 2022: Justin Bieber, Jimmy Fallon and More
The pandemic isn’t over. Just as it did in 2020 and 2021, Hollywood’s A-list continues to be affected by COVID-19 in 2022 — but they largely attribute their fast recoveries to vaccines. In January, Late Night With Seth Meyers only returned from holiday break for one show...
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship
He’s a sucker for her! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s love story is one of a kind. The twosome first got acquainted in September 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member slid into Chopra’s Twitter DMs. They continued to text from there and later connected in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where […]
Walker Independence Fall Finale: Justin Johnson Cortez Talks Calian's Verdict and Two Potential Love Triangles
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Thursday’s Walker Independence. Proceed at your own risk! Walker Independence put Calian on trial for the murder of one of the town’s founding fathers, Francis Reyes, in Thursday’s fall finale. Acting as Calian’s lawyer, Abby tried to build a reasonable doubt defense. But with Calian’s arrow found in Francis’ body, and Calian’s inability to remember what happened (aside from the fact that he saw a vision of his long-missing sister Nascha), the judge was forced to rule that Calian was guilty. As Calian was about to be hanged, Hoyt learned that Luis accidentally killed his own...
