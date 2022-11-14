ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KIVI-TV

Foggy morning commute for southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon

A ridge of high pressure is sitting over the region keeping our temperatures stable with little to no moisture. The conditions are causing morning fog, inversions, and reduced air quality due to smog. An Air Stagnation Advisory remains in effect through tomorrow morning in most of eastern Oregon as well...
KIVI-TV

Will the snow return as you are planning to travel next week?

Snow has been absent from our weather for a while now and it will stay that way through Wednesday. There is a chance of a few snow showers in the central mountains on Thursday but only very minor accumulation if any is likely. For the valley, there will be just a chance of a passing snow flurry.
KIVI-TV

What you need to know about snow for next week

A cold front will weaken our inversion Thursday but it will strengthen again this weekend. Snow could arrive for travel time on Tuesday and Wednesday. Our front Thursday will bring a few snow flurries for the central mountains and just a slight chance of flurries in the valley Thursday night.
KIVI-TV

Air Stagnation Advisory in effect, temps hitting the mid-30s

Right now, vertical integration of warm and cool air isn't happening very effectively so we are seeing fog, inversions and smog today in areas of the region. Due to this, an Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect for areas of eastern Oregon as well as southwestern and west-central Idaho. Temps...
Channel 6000

Uncommonly dry, windy stretch overtakes Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Whew! The sound you’ll hear Tuesday as the wind blows — but it won’t be paired with rain!. A fairly uncommon stretch of dry November weather is dominating the forecast this week. As high pressure builds, offshore wind is set to blow. We are expecting the ongoing sustained wind speed out of the Gorge around 10 to 20 mph. We will have gusts pushing to about 30 to 35 mph for the Portland metro area. There will be a wind chill in the morning hours, with many feeling like they’re in the upper 20s.
KIVI-TV

Perrine bridge receiving new lights as part of southern Idaho ITD project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Thursday November 17, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is closing the center lanes of Perrine bridge to replaces the roadways streetlights with LED's. The project should only take the night to complete and crews will begin replacing lights after 9 p.m. This portion of...
Idaho State Journal

Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear

The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said. ...
NBCMontana

Tracking the next round of snow

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
opb.org

Eastern Oregon gold mine proposal inches forward

A Nevada company has reached another permitting milestone and is moving forward with plans to build a large gold mine in Eastern Oregon, south of Vale near Lake Owyhee. Paramount Gold has submitted its operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. By the end of November, the agency will tell the company whether it can start preparing an environmental impact statement — a document that kicks off a review process where the mining proposal will face regulatory and public scrutiny.
KATU.com

PGE outages across Oregon following high winds, thousands without power

SALEM, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers across the state have reported outages following high winds and downed power lines. There were over200 reports of power outages around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, mostly condensed in the Portland and Mt. Hood areas. Crews have been dispatched to all...
