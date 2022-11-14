Read full article on original website
Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion
– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
Toni Storm Says AEW Should Strip Thunder Rosa of AEW Women’s Title If She’s Out Too Long
In an interview with The Ringer, Toni Storm said that Thunder Rosa should be stripped of the AEW Women’s World Championship if she’s not back soon. Storm currently holds the interim belt and has since All Out back in September. Here are highlights:. On which wrestlers she looked...
Mick Foley Says Vader Had The Stiffest Punches; Compares Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin’s Punches
On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick told the story of telling Terry Gordy to “lay it in” with his punches for their match at the 1995 King of the Deathmatch. This led to Mick comparing how snug different opponents in his career were. Read some excerpts below:
Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw
Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.
Women’s WarGames Advantage Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a women’s WarGames Advantage match for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s show that next Monday’s episode will see a member of Team Bianca battle a member of Team Damage CTRL for advantage in the match at Survivor Series. The...
Backstage Rumor on WWE Planning International Live Event for January
– According a report by wrestling insider WrestleVotes, it’s rumored that there was talk backstage at last night’s edition of WWE Raw of plans for an “international live event” for WWE that will take place on Wednesday, January 18 or Thursday, January 19. The location on the event is said to be TBD.
AEW Countdown to Full Gear Scheduled to Air Friday on TNT
– TNT has scheduled the AEW Countdown to Full Gear for Friday at 11:00 pm EST following the live edition of AEW Rampage. Full Gear 2022 will air the following night live on pay-per-view. The event is being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Trademark Reportedly Intended For NXT
WWE recently filed a trademark for the “Iron Survivor Challenge,” and a new report says that it is intended to be used in NXT. Fightful Select reports that the current plan is to use the name as a new match type on the Tuesday night brand. While details are scarce, the site notes that sources said it may have some “scramble”-type aspect as well as other “unique” elements that have been pitched.
Mick Foley Recalls Wrestling Terry Gordy In King Of The Deathmatch, Helping To Bring Out The Gordy Of Old
On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed the infamous 1995 King of the Deathmatch tournament in Japan, which Cactus Jack would win. Mick talked about working with Terry Gordy in the first round, and how he wanted to help Gordy (whose health had been devastated by an overdose) find the “Gordy of old.” Highlights below:
WWE Shares New Ticket Pre-Sale Code for Upcoming Live Events
– WWE has released a new ticket pre-sale code for 34 upcoming live events. The pre-sale is available for today and tomorrow only. Fans can use the passcode CHEER now.
Note On Expected Date For AEW Revolution
A new report has details on the expected date for AEW Revolution. According to Fightful Select, most talent that they have spoken to in the company expect the PPV to take place on March 4th or 5th in San Francisco, California at the Chase Center. AEW Revolution took place on...
Impact News: Preview For This Week’s Show, Match For This Week’s Before the Impact
– Impact Wrestling has released a new video previewing this week’s show. You can see the video below:. – Impact has announced that Andrew Everett will face Yuya Uemura on this week’s Before the Impact, which airs at 7:15 AM on Impact! Plus, YouTube and Facebook.
Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Raw, Late Changes Made to the Lineup
– Fightful Select reported on some backstage details for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, Dominik Mysterio was originally not scheduled for action last night. Additionally, Rollins vs. Balor was changed to be made into a US title match. One match that got taken off was Elias and Riddle vs. Alpha Academy.
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 11.16.22
Location: Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut. Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni. It’s the go home show for Full Gear and that means the card could still use some work. If nothing else, we need to have some more matches in the Contenders tournament as the finals are still set for Saturday. Other than that, odds are we’ll be hearing from MJF and Jon Moxley. Let’s get to it.
WWE Raw Rating, Audience Tick Up From Last Week
This week’s WWE Raw saw a slight bump in the ratings and viewership from last week’s numbers. Monday night’s show brought in a 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.648 million viewers, up 2.3% and 3.5% from the previous week’s 0.43 demo rating and audience of 1.593 million. The rating was at its highest point since the October 24th episode scored a 0.45 demo rating, while the audience was the best since the October 17th episode had 1.801 million.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Critiques Darby Allin, Says Allin’s Promos Don’t Match His Look
– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. shared some criticism of AEW booking of certain talents, including Darby Allin, Jay Lethal, and Ricky Starks. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Freddie Prinze Jr. on Darby Allin’s promos not...
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Clip of Moose Training With Angelo Dawkins, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling will be headlined Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match. Tonight’s show airs on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. – Impact star Moose shared a clip showing him training with WWE Superstar...
Various News: Notes on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, MLW Fusion Preview Videos
– PWInsider reports that the X-Division Championship Tournament semifinal matchup featuring Black Taurus vs. PJ Black will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – MLW released the following video clips ahead of tonight’s episode of Fusion:
Various News: The Drive to the XFL Preview, XFL Coaches Pick Their Quarterbacks, Gerald Brisco Set for The Gathering IV
– As noted, The Drive to the XFL will air tonight on ESPN 2 at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s a new preview for tonight’s presentation:. – XFL released a town hall video featuring coaches picking their quarterbacks for the upcoming revival:. – WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco...
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Reportedly Showed Interest in Ruby Soho Before She Signed With AEW
– Fightful Select has a report on WOW – Women of Wrestling attempting to sign Ruby Soho after she was released from WWE in June of last year. According to the report, WOW reportedly sent feelers to Soho shortly after her WWE release. It’s unknown if Soho had any...
