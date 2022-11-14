Read full article on original website
NFL shifts Bills home game vs Browns to Detroit due to storm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns is being moved to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region, the NFL announced on Thursday. The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The...
AP source: Ndamukong Suh joining Eagles on 1-year deal
Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is joining the Philadelphia Eagles, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Eagles and Suh agreed on a one-year contract on Thursday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing. Nuh bolsters a defensive line that also added veteran Linval Joseph this week.
Commanders guard against letdown at Texans after big win
HOUSTON (AP) — Riding the wave from their big win over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders are guarding against a letdown against the struggling Houston Texans on Sunday. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who will start a fifth straight game for the injured Carson Wentz, said the team...
NFL has contingencies if storm disrupts Browns game at Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The NFL is monitoring the weather and has contingency plans in place in the event a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region disrupts the Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. League spokesman Michael Signora said the NFL has been...
Chiefs RB Pacheco, a 7th-rounder, making most of his chances
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco is the poster child for why NFL general managers don’t spend early draft picks on running backs. The fact that the seventh-round selection has supplanted a 2020 first-round pick underscores the point.
X-rays on Ball's ankle negative, will miss game vs Cavaliers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — X-rays on LaMelo Ball’s left ankle were negative, but the Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard has already been ruled out of Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Coach Steve Clifford said it is too early to know how much time Ball will...
Potentially dangerous storm moves into Buffalo, western NY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had the potential to dump several feet of snow on some communities on the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. The worst snowfall was expected in Buffalo, where the National Weather Service said up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) might fall in some spots through Sunday, with periods of near-zero visibility. Other areas could get a foot (0.3 meters) or less of the lake-effect snow, which is caused by frigid air picking up copious amounts of moisture from the warmer lakes. Hochul’s state of emergency covers 11 counties, with commercial truck traffic banned from a stretch of Interstate 90 after 4 p.m. Thursday. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a driving ban beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, shortly after heavy snow punctuated by thunder and lightning moved into Buffalo, quickly covering the ground and roads. The most intense snowfall was expected to last through Friday evening, with more falling on Saturday into Sunday.
