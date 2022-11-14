ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Receive Brutal Desmond Bane News

The Memphis Grizzlies have gotten off to a strong start during the 2022-23 NBA season, but they are going to have to overcome some adversity in the coming weeks. That is because they are going to be without shooting guard Desmond Bane for the next 2-3 weeks because of a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe.
WWL-TV

Pelicans | Zion Williamson out against Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzles. "Zion is out tonight. Right foot contusion so he'll be day to day," Green said. Williamson was listed as questionable with a right ankle/foot sprain prior...
SB Nation

NBA Scores: Kings drop 153 on Nets, what’s up with Sacramento

More and more over the last few years, I’ve grown tired of NBA on TNT’s slates. Not because I’m anti-basketball — hello? — but because the same few teams are more than likely to make their way onto the national airwaves if TV executives have anything to say about it (spoiler alert: they do). This season, the opening night games on TNT featured the Boston Celtics playing the Philadelphia 76ers, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. If I gave you three guesses as to what the opening night games would be before they were announced, you’d have nailed both no problem.
CBS Sports

Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic

Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes missing in loss

Gordon contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers. Gordon was a non-factor in the loss, highlighting just how volatile his value can be. Despite scoring in double-digits in the majority of games, he still sits well outside the top 150, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate on low-volume nights.
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't suit up Tuesday

Gay will miss Tuesday's game versus the Knicks due to a left hand sprain, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Despite a lengthy injury history, Gay hadn't missed a game yet this season due to injury before Tuesday, though he missed a three-game stretch while in COVID-19 protocols. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Friday versus the Suns.
CBS Sports

Chicago State earns 68-58 win against IUPUI

CHICAGO (AP) Elijah Weaver's 15 points helped Chicago State defeat IUPUI 68-58 on Monday night. Weaver also added five rebounds for the Cougars (1-2). Kedrick Green scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jahsean Corbett recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out Wednesday

Smart (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. Smart's out status juxtaposes his designation from Tuesday, when he was ruled probable for the contest despite an ankle issue. Unfortunately, the lockdown point guard will be forced to miss the contest, and the problems on the ball are exacerbated by the fact that Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) will sit as well. Payton Pritchard and Derrick White may be called on to serve as the primary ball handlers with the pair sidelined.
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Struggles with efficiency

Antetokounmpo tallied 16 points (6-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-11 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 113-98 win over the Cavaliers. Despite Antetokounmpo nearly posting a triple-double, the superstar forward continues to have a down year efficiency-wise. Antetokounmpo's 51.1 field-goal percentage is his lowest since 2015-15, and his 62.1 free-throw percentage and 22.9 three-point percentage are the worst and second-worst of his career, respectively.
ESPN

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
