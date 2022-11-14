Read full article on original website
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant goes full Stephen Curry with mind-blowing half-court buzzer beater
Is there anything Ja Morant can’t do? On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar busted out his best Stephen Curry impersonation with an epic half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Morant had a scorching start to the game, scoring 16 points in the...
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA Hall of Famer and TNT studio analyst Charles Barkley made headlines ahead of Tuesday’s Memphis Grizzlies game against the New Orleans Pelicans when he said Ja Morant has to learn to make his teammates better. "The next evolution for Ja is he's got to make players around him...
The Memphis Grizzlies have gotten off to a strong start during the 2022-23 NBA season, but they are going to have to overcome some adversity in the coming weeks. That is because they are going to be without shooting guard Desmond Bane for the next 2-3 weeks because of a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe.
One NBA rule of thumb is that it takes about 25 games for a front office or coaching staff to properly evaluate its team. That's enough of a sample size to know what you have, what you don't, and what that means going forward. But in the lead-up to that,...
The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time.
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzles. "Zion is out tonight. Right foot contusion so he'll be day to day," Green said. Williamson was listed as questionable with a right ankle/foot sprain prior...
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
More and more over the last few years, I’ve grown tired of NBA on TNT’s slates. Not because I’m anti-basketball — hello? — but because the same few teams are more than likely to make their way onto the national airwaves if TV executives have anything to say about it (spoiler alert: they do). This season, the opening night games on TNT featured the Boston Celtics playing the Philadelphia 76ers, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. If I gave you three guesses as to what the opening night games would be before they were announced, you’d have nailed both no problem.
Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving has not suited up in the past seven games after being suspended by the
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
Gordon contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers. Gordon was a non-factor in the loss, highlighting just how volatile his value can be. Despite scoring in double-digits in the majority of games, he still sits well outside the top 150, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate on low-volume nights.
The Oregon basketball commit was a first-team all-league performer for West Linn in football.
Gay will miss Tuesday's game versus the Knicks due to a left hand sprain, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Despite a lengthy injury history, Gay hadn't missed a game yet this season due to injury before Tuesday, though he missed a three-game stretch while in COVID-19 protocols. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Friday versus the Suns.
CHICAGO (AP) Elijah Weaver's 15 points helped Chicago State defeat IUPUI 68-58 on Monday night. Weaver also added five rebounds for the Cougars (1-2). Kedrick Green scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jahsean Corbett recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.
Smart (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. Smart's out status juxtaposes his designation from Tuesday, when he was ruled probable for the contest despite an ankle issue. Unfortunately, the lockdown point guard will be forced to miss the contest, and the problems on the ball are exacerbated by the fact that Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) will sit as well. Payton Pritchard and Derrick White may be called on to serve as the primary ball handlers with the pair sidelined.
Antetokounmpo tallied 16 points (6-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-11 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 113-98 win over the Cavaliers. Despite Antetokounmpo nearly posting a triple-double, the superstar forward continues to have a down year efficiency-wise. Antetokounmpo's 51.1 field-goal percentage is his lowest since 2015-15, and his 62.1 free-throw percentage and 22.9 three-point percentage are the worst and second-worst of his career, respectively.
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
