Meri Brown Declares She's 'Excited To Go Home' After Being MIA From Family For 23 Days

Meri Brown is heading home! As the Sister Wives star reflects on her lengthy trip sans her polygamous family, she's feeling grateful for everything she has experienced, seemingly hinting that she is living her best life away from her husband, Kody Brown .

"Just a girl who's excited to go home! In the past 23 days, I've been home a total of 36 hours. Not complaining, I have a good life!" the reality star gushed alongside an airplane selfie on Sunday, November 13.

Telling her more-than hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers that she has "experienced fabulous adventures, amazing business trainings, intense and massive personal growth," Meri confessed she's "done some soul searching , accepted things that needed to be accepted, pivoted where I needed to pivot."

"I've had cheerleaders cheer for me, friends surround me with their joy, spread a little happiness and light of my own," she continued, declaring, "THIS is what makes me happy, doing all the things, living this life that I've been blessed with to the fullest, given when and where I can, and experiencing joy!"

Meri, 51, concluded: "This is where I thrive, this is what I will continue!"

Though Meri has been insisting she is living her best life amid her sweet escape from reality, her fans are calling her out for having two different personas online and on her TLC series, as the former appears to be living her best life compared to the latter.

"Umm your personality on the show doesn’t match the persona you’ve on social media," one social media user wrote, with another adding: "Your dialogue on the show do not match your social media dialogue. So who are you? I was very saddened how you chose not to support Christine . She has been brave and true to herself. That was disappointing."

While Meri often boasts about the life she convinces the world she has on social media, Sister Wives has portrayed her reality very different. Throughout the years, fans have seen her marriage to Kody crumble, which has left her feeling like she is not part of the family.

Things between the polygamous family have only gone from bad to worse since the pandemic, with Christine deciding to leave Kody and her fellow sister wives in November 2021 following more than 25 years of marriage.

Fans have been disheartened to see how Meri has been handling Christine's decision, as she has made her upset over the matter very clear. “Why are you doing this? How are you breaking up our family ?” Meri asked during a recent episode, noting she is feeling "frustrated" and "betrayed."

When Christine first broke the news to her fellow sister wives, Meri also sarcastically said to the cameras, "Congratulations, you're leaving the family. Like, I don't know what I'm supposed to say to this."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.