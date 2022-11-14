(BPT) - With many facing rising costs on essential needs, people are looking for deals and new ways to save money, now more than ever. As we enter the holiday season, what is meant to be a joyful time can become stressful — especially if money is tight! Luckily, it’s possible for everyone to enjoy the holidays and stick to a budget when shopping on Amazon. This season, try these 4 tips to save on everything from food, gifts and home entertainment.

2 DAYS AGO