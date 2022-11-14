Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
Related
Eater
7 Pies to Pick Up in New Orleans This Thanksgiving
For Thanksgiving, bakeries in New Orleans — which stands on ancestral Indigenous land originally inhabited by the Chitimacha and Chahta Yakni (Choctaw) peoples — are hoping diners will leave the desserts to them. And what better excuse to try out this year’s creations than to free up more time to spend with loved ones? Once you’ve planned your main meal for November 24, consult this guide to seek out the right pie to end with, from the traditional to the unexpected.
myneworleans.com
The Gloriette in Covington Offers Thanksgiving Dining
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Gloriette, situated at the corner of Boston and New Hampshire Streets in the Southern Hotel in Covington, is pleased to announce that it will be open all day for Thanksgiving dining. The warm and charming setting is the perfect location for a family Thanksgiving celebration. Chef Steven Marsella’s three-course menu includes a starter, an entrée, and a dessert for $58 per guest. A children’s menu for $21 is available for children under 12.
houmatimes.com
LEF announced inaugural Bayou King Cake Festival
The Lafourche Education Foundation announced it’s inaugural Bayou King Cake Festival, which will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Downtown Thibodaux. This fundraiser will allow guests to sample the taste of Mardi Gras and watch the Krewe of King Cake Children’s Wagon parade. The children’s wagon...
What’s in this yellow box you see around New Orleans?
Thinking outside and inside the box. The Yellow Box in New Orleans
NOLA freeze plan activated, freeze watch Thursday ahead of cold front this weekend!
Temperatures are expected to remain several degrees below average for at least the next week or so and the City of New Orleans has activated its freeze plan for overnight. See your NOLA forecast and find out more information on how to stay warm here.
NOLA.com
Photos: See inside MaMou, new, modern French restaurant opening in French Quarter
MaMou, a new French bistro with wine, modern cuisine and an art nouveau style is opening in New Orleans' French Quarter. Read more about the restaurant.
Will the old Six Flags site ever be redeveloped?
NEW ORLEANS — Abandoned roller coasters and a rusting Ferris Wheel have loomed over New Orleans East for 17 years. The old Six Flags Amusement Park closed for the storm and never reopened. But just last year, the City of New Orleans chose a developer to take on the...
whereyat.com
New Orleans' Most Popular Female Bartenders
There are bar leads, spirit influencers, cocktail mavens, and more. Did you know that women are currently dominating the field of bartending? Contrary to popular belief, women make up over 50% of today's bartending community. But this hasn't always been the case. In an industry that is usually represented by...
A history of Hubig's pies.
Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
NOLA.com
Covington Rouses that closed last month to be redeveloped as two family entertainment venues
A Rouses Market in Covington that closed last month will reopen next year as a new family entertainment venue. Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School are expected to draw from a 60 mile radius to the location on U.S. 190 just north of Interstate 12, according to Mike Saucier of Gulf State Real Estate and Construction Services.
fox8live.com
David Bernard says farewell to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For David Bernard, being a meteorologist is all he’s wanted to do since he was a child. And for years, he’s delivered the weather with humor and clarity, while providing a calming voice during severe weather events. Now, David has made the decision to start a new career path and is leaving FOX 8 to pursue that new passion.
whereyat.com
Middendorf’s Seafood Restaurant Blood Drive
Middendorf's Seafood Restaurant is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both their Manchac and Slidell locations. Participating donors will be eligible to receive a free Blood Center T-shirt as well as a free catfish dinner from the restaurant lovingly known throughout the state as "Home of the World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish".
fox8live.com
Winter is here to stay this week
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Old man winter came early this year and is here to stay. Cold temperatures linger throughout the rest of the week sitting 10 to 20 degrees below average. We won’t surpass 60 degrees over the next 7 days, and overnight lows will be in the 30s for the North Shore and 40s for the South Shore.
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne Performs Live At His 6th Annual “Lil Weezyana Fest” In NOLA [Pictures]
Here are many awesome photos of Lil Wayne performing live for his 6th annual “Lil Weezyana Fest” at Champions Square’s Bold Sphere Music venue in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 29th. If you have not yet viewed the full setlist, seen which special guests Tunechi brought out...
houmatimes.com
What’s happening this weekend Nov. 17 – Nov. 19
This cold weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche brings us football, comedy, trucks, art, and more!!. Nicholls Vs Southeastern Louisiana Tailgate and River Bell Classic | Thursday, November 17 | Tailgate: 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Kickoff at 6:00 p.m. Cheer on the Colonels as they take on Southeastern Louisiana in the River Bell Classic at John L. Guidry Stadium! Join fans before the game from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in LOT 12 for a special tailgate hosted by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Tangi Tourism, and the Louisiana Office of Tourism! Enjoy authentic Cajun food, a photo booth, local items, sweet treats, and much more!
Once-neglected New Orleans apartments destroyed in four-alarm fire
An early morning fire spread through the recently-vacated Oakmont Apartments early Thursday (Nov. 17) morning, the New Orleans Fire Department said.
Abandoned NOLA: Old Charity Hospital shows signs of life
NEW ORLEANS — If it seems like we’ve been reporting on “new life” at Charity Hospital for 17 years – well, it’s because we have. But this time, there’s something different about what’s happening inside and outside of Old Charity. The iconic...
Kenner Mayor pushes for return to City Hall from Esplanade Mall
The city office complex was damaged by Hurricane Ida, and Glaser says some city offices may not be able to return to the building -- for years.
Popeyes debuts new chicken sandwich, dares competition to ‘Copy This’
Popeyes has introduced a breading-free Blackened Chicken Sandwich, and they're daring copycats to replicate it.
fox8live.com
Power restored in Mid City and the French Quarter after outages Tuesday morning
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many customers were without power Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning in Mid City and the French Quarter. Power is now mostly restored in those areas. Entergy says they are working to determine the cause of the outages. The Entergy outage map indicated several streets in the French...
Comments / 0