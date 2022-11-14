ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

7 Pies to Pick Up in New Orleans This Thanksgiving

For Thanksgiving, bakeries in New Orleans — which stands on ancestral Indigenous land originally inhabited by the Chitimacha and Chahta Yakni (Choctaw) peoples — are hoping diners will leave the desserts to them. And what better excuse to try out this year’s creations than to free up more time to spend with loved ones? Once you’ve planned your main meal for November 24, consult this guide to seek out the right pie to end with, from the traditional to the unexpected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

The Gloriette in Covington Offers Thanksgiving Dining

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Gloriette, situated at the corner of Boston and New Hampshire Streets in the Southern Hotel in Covington, is pleased to announce that it will be open all day for Thanksgiving dining. The warm and charming setting is the perfect location for a family Thanksgiving celebration. Chef Steven Marsella’s three-course menu includes a starter, an entrée, and a dessert for $58 per guest. A children’s menu for $21 is available for children under 12.
COVINGTON, LA
houmatimes.com

LEF announced inaugural Bayou King Cake Festival

The Lafourche Education Foundation announced it’s inaugural Bayou King Cake Festival, which will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Downtown Thibodaux. This fundraiser will allow guests to sample the taste of Mardi Gras and watch the Krewe of King Cake Children’s Wagon parade. The children’s wagon...
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

Will the old Six Flags site ever be redeveloped?

NEW ORLEANS — Abandoned roller coasters and a rusting Ferris Wheel have loomed over New Orleans East for 17 years. The old Six Flags Amusement Park closed for the storm and never reopened. But just last year, the City of New Orleans chose a developer to take on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans' Most Popular Female Bartenders

There are bar leads, spirit influencers, cocktail mavens, and more. Did you know that women are currently dominating the field of bartending? Contrary to popular belief, women make up over 50% of today's bartending community. But this hasn't always been the case. In an industry that is usually represented by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
peaceful prospects

A history of Hubig's pies.

Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
fox8live.com

David Bernard says farewell to FOX 8

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For David Bernard, being a meteorologist is all he’s wanted to do since he was a child. And for years, he’s delivered the weather with humor and clarity, while providing a calming voice during severe weather events. Now, David has made the decision to start a new career path and is leaving FOX 8 to pursue that new passion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Middendorf’s Seafood Restaurant Blood Drive

Middendorf's Seafood Restaurant is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both their Manchac and Slidell locations. Participating donors will be eligible to receive a free Blood Center T-shirt as well as a free catfish dinner from the restaurant lovingly known throughout the state as "Home of the World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish".
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

Winter is here to stay this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Old man winter came early this year and is here to stay. Cold temperatures linger throughout the rest of the week sitting 10 to 20 degrees below average. We won’t surpass 60 degrees over the next 7 days, and overnight lows will be in the 30s for the North Shore and 40s for the South Shore.
SUNSHINE, LA
houmatimes.com

What’s happening this weekend Nov. 17 – Nov. 19

This cold weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche brings us football, comedy, trucks, art, and more!!. Nicholls Vs Southeastern Louisiana Tailgate and River Bell Classic | Thursday, November 17 | Tailgate: 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Kickoff at 6:00 p.m. Cheer on the Colonels as they take on Southeastern Louisiana in the River Bell Classic at John L. Guidry Stadium! Join fans before the game from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in LOT 12 for a special tailgate hosted by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Tangi Tourism, and the Louisiana Office of Tourism! Enjoy authentic Cajun food, a photo booth, local items, sweet treats, and much more!
HOUMA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy