Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Buffalo?

Whether you're ready or not, winter is here baby! It's time to begin preparations for living as the Eskimos do. One thing that I've always loved about living in an apartment during Western New York winters is not having to shovel snow from the driveway or sidewalk. When it comes to removing snow from public sidewalks, who is legally responsible in Buffalo?
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region

RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo

Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

52-year-old Ronnie Johnson has been charged with burglary and grand larceny for a theft last summer on East Main Street. He was also charged on a warrant with grand larceny and conspiracy in reference to another theft. Johnson is already in jail, charged with forcibly raping a woman. He was arraigned on the new charges and returned to Genesee County Jail.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Tonawanda man arrested for DWI

On November 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Richard W. Novak., 68, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Boston, Novak was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Novak had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Boston, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Novak was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
TONAWANDA, NY

