Portion of NYS Thruway in WNY closing to commercial traffic at 4 p.m. Thursday
Gov. Hochul tells 7 News the New York State Thruway, between exit 46 Rochester and exit 61 PA border, will be closed to commercial traffic beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
$120M warehouse project proposed for Grand Island parcel once eyed for Amazon
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Acquest Development Co. is looking to develop a large-scale warehouse and distribution center on Grand Island, eying the same parcel that the company pitched to Amazon for its regional warehouse. Under review by the Town of Grand Island Planning Board is a proposal from the...
'Crippling' lake-effect snowstorm expected to bury Buffalo, New York, in up to 4 feet of snow
A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm is expected to bury parts of western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, in up to 4 feet of snow into this weekend.
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Buffalo?
Whether you're ready or not, winter is here baby! It's time to begin preparations for living as the Eskimos do. One thing that I've always loved about living in an apartment during Western New York winters is not having to shovel snow from the driveway or sidewalk. When it comes to removing snow from public sidewalks, who is legally responsible in Buffalo?
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces renovation of Buffalo Central Terminal green space
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $1 million investment for the construction of the Buffalo Central Terminal Great Lawn during a Monday press conference at the Matt Urban Center. Hochul called the area between Memorial Drive and Curtiss Street a “waste of space” currently and intended to make it “magnificent.” “This could […]
Natale looks to build on Lancaster success with $25M Orchard Park project
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For the second time in recent years, Natale Builders wants to develop a suburban independent senior housing complex. Following the success of the 146-unit Belvedere Apartments in Lancaster — which Natale developed in 2018 — the Clarence-based company is looking to build a similar senior apartment complex in Orchard Park.
A waiting game as Buffalo and WNY on alert for potential snowfall rates as high a 5 inches per hour
Forecasters are gaining confidence that a significant and long-term lake effect snow storm will impact the Buffalo metro area and much of Western New York Thursday through Sunday.
Exact Timeline For the Lake Effect Snowstorm in Western New York
It's almost here; for at least a large portion of Western New York. The lake effect snowstorm that will impact the vast majority of Western New York and the City of Buffalo, which will see a Winter Storm Warning from 7 pm on Thursday and last until Sunday afternoon. However,...
Buffalo Uses These Things To Clear Snow Off Our Cars
If there is one thing you can be sure to see driving around Western New York, it's going to be a car cruising down the road with a snow glacier on its roof, but does it have to be this way?. Did you know that the New York State vehicle...
ABC7 Chicago
Buffalo, NY security guard caught on video confronting man with AR-15
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A New York security guard is being praised for taking heroic actions in a confrontation with a man armed with an AR-15. Doors have now reopened at the Hispanics United of Buffalo after a violent confrontation with a gunman, who police say was armed with an AR-15.
A neighborhood fights to prevent a methadone clinic from opening nearby.
Plans to open a methadone clinic in Buffalo include busing hundreds in from Cattaraugus County. Neighbors say they are concerned for their safety.
erienewsnow.com
Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo
Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
52-year-old Ronnie Johnson has been charged with burglary and grand larceny for a theft last summer on East Main Street. He was also charged on a warrant with grand larceny and conspiracy in reference to another theft. Johnson is already in jail, charged with forcibly raping a woman. He was arraigned on the new charges and returned to Genesee County Jail.
Former St. Ann's Church property sold
The former St. Ann property, including the church, school and convent, sold Wednesday to Buffalo Crescent Holdings, Inc. for $250,000.
WGRZ TV
EC Sheriff: Seeks help with mounting costs for custody of Tops shooting suspect
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Six months after the racist massacre at the Jefferson Avenue Tops in Buffalo the legal process against the suspect is moving forward just as the bills to watch over him are piling up. 2 On Your Side went to talk with the Erie County Sheriff as...
Erie County says be prepared for a significant snowstorm
Erie County leaders warn a significant storm is scheduled to hit northern Erie County and wants motorists, residents and everyone to prepare.
nyspnews.com
Tonawanda man arrested for DWI
On November 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Richard W. Novak., 68, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Boston, Novak was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Novak had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Boston, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Novak was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Buffalo holds day of remembrance for Tops shooting
Buffalo honors 6 months since Tops mass shooting with moment of silence, orange lights.
Pedestrian hit, driver charged with DWI in Niagara Falls crash
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and thrown down an embankment at the 56th Street bridge on Niagara Falls Boulevard on Sunday night, according to Niagara Falls police. Police say a 56-year-old North Tonawanda woman was driving a 2001 Ford pickup eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard at […]
