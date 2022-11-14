Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Watch Novak Djokovic's son Stefan hit an amazing backhand winner against Goran Ivanisevic in practice session
World No.8 Novak Djokovic has been entertaining the tennis world for more than a decade and now his son Stefan appears to be setting the groundwork to carry the legacy forward. In a heartening video that was put out on social media on Tuesday, Stefan was spotted playing with Djokovic's...
Rafael Nadal’s ATP Finals hopes all but over after loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime
Rafael Nadal’s qualification hopes at the ATP Finals were all but ended with a straight-sets loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Turin.Nadal began the week with a chance of finishing the year ranked world number one but he suffered an opening loss to Taylor Fritz and was beaten 6-3 6-4 by Canadian Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday.The Spaniard still has a slim chance of reaching the semi-finals should he beat Casper Ruud in straight sets in his final group match and all other results go his way, but Nadal has been well below his best so far.A win to remember! 👏The moment @felixtennis...
Yardbarker
Patrick McEnroe responds to the big Novak Djokovic news
Patrick McEnroe responded to the big news about Novak Djokovic on Wednesday. Reports this week said that Australia would be reinstating Djokovic’s visa after previously banning him from the country. The reinstatement would clear the way for Djokovic to play in the Australian Open in January after he was deported earlier this year, leading him to miss the event.
Felix Auger-Aliassime achieves rare Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic first
Felix Auger-Aliassime just made incredible tennis history. By taking down Rafael Nadal in group play in the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, he became just the first person born after 2000 ever to defeat the holy tennis triumvirate of Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, per TENNIS Magazine. It’s unlikely that...
tennismajors.com
Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin
Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
Sporting News
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis notch stunning comeback win as Special Ks stay alive at ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have claimed their first doubles win at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. After losing their opening group stage match at the end-of-season tournament, the Special Ks have bounced back to score a thrilling come-from-behind victory. The Australian duo defeated No. 5 seeds Ivan...
atptour.com
Djokovic Seals SF Spot In Turin
Novak Djokovic stepped up his quest for a record-equalling sixth Nitto ATP Finals crown Wednesday when he defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-1 to reach the semi-finals in Turin. The Serbian, who overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas in his opening Red Group match, soaked up Rublev’s powerful forehand during the first set, demonstrating great agility to hang in points in the quick indoor conditions to frustrate the sixth seed.
tennisuptodate.com
Rune likes tweets thinking he should've played ATP Finals over Nadal, tennis fans react
Holger Rune liked tweets suggesting he should have played ATP Finals instead of Nadal and tennis fans reacted. Holger Rune won the ATP 1000 event in Paris last week sensationally beating Novak Djokovic in the final. He made a tremendous jump on the ATP Rankings becoming the first alternative for the ATP Finals and he's in Turin hoping to get a chance.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic again breaks own earnings record as he passes $160 million mark
Novak Djokovic has broken his own career prize money record for the second time as he passes the $160 million milestone. The 21-time Grand Slam champion already broke the record on two previous occasions, being the only player in either ATP or WTA history to pass $140 million and then $150 million.
Fritz beats Auger-Aliassime, faces Djokovic in semifinals
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Taylor Fritz advanced to the final four of the ATP Finals by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2 on Thursday at the year-end tournament. The American will face five-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. The match went with serve until the final...
tennismajors.com
Nadal on Djokovic playing the Australian Open: “That’s the best news possible”
Rafael Nadal said he welcomed the news that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play in next year’s Australian Open. The Serb had been handed a three-year visa ban after he was eventually sent home from Melbourne in January over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19. But a...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
thecomeback.com
Major Novak Djokovic decision made in Australia
Australia will reportedly overturn Novak Djokovic’s visa ban. The country issued a three-year ban to the tennis star earlier this year in January. Novak earned the ban and deportation from Australia in January. The country deemed him a public health risk because of his anti-vaccine views and lack of vaccination against COVID-19.
tennismajors.com
“It has been lost over the years in our sport” – Tsitsipas keen on bringing serve-and-volley tennis into the limelight
Back in 2020, when Maxime Cressy rampaged the net point after point during his second-round loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the US Open, the Greek came away impressed. “His game is very unorthodox to be honest with you. You don’t have players like this on Tour,” Tsitsipas said. “He’s a rare species of a tennis player, that’s what he is.”
tennismajors.com
Djokovic set to be allowed to play Australian Open with reports his visa ban will be lifted
Months of discussions behind the scenes and a change of government seem to have done the trick. According to an exclusive report in The Guardian, Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play in the Australian Open in January, with his three-year visa ban set to be overturned by immigration minister Andrew Giles.
BBC
ATP Finals: Rafael Nadal bows out with victory over Casper Ruud in Turin
Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud in straight sets to end the ATP Finals with victory despite not reaching the semi-finals. Nadal, who was the highest seeded player in the event with world number one Carlos Alcaraz injured, had lost his opening two Green Group games. The 36-year-old Spaniard beat the...
FOX Sports
World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modrić still running the show from midfield.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Shakhtar seek €100m fee for Mykhailo Mudryk amid Arsenal, Man City, PSG interest
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Mudryk eyed by Arsenal,...
BBC
Carvalho will no longer play for Portugal U21s
Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has decided he will no longer play for Portugal Under-21s. The 20-year-old represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level but won two caps for Portugal U21s.
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Mount, Ronaldo, Rabiot, Endrick, Mudryk
Contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and the Chelsea owners are ongoing and a breakthrough has been made "in the past few weeks". (Athletic - subscription required) Many Manchester United players do no think Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will play for the club again after the 37-year-old said...
Comments / 0