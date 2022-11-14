Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Free Clothing And Supplies For Tornado Victims
The Paris Church of God, 1400 Bonham St., 903-784-6169, has an outreach ministry, “That House,” full of supplies and clothing for tornado victims and people in need. They have clothing, food, Blessing Boxes filled with hygiene items, paper towels, mops, and bottled water, all for free. The distribution center for these items is the Paris Church of God Family Center, located directly behind the main sanctuary. Please get in touch with the church at 903-784-6169, ext. 10 or 17, to set up an appointment for help.
KTEN.com
Soup for Santa heralds holiday season in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Chamber of Commerce is already preparing for the holiday season. Tuesday night, Soup with Santa was held at the city's convention center. The event, held to get the holiday spirit started, helps raise funds to support the Festival of Lights, an annual tradition at Ardmore Regional Park.
KTEN.com
Denison student earns trip to school in fire truck
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Not many kids get to hop out of a fire truck when they get dropped off for school. But that's exactly what Hyde Park Elementary student Sam Connor got to enjoy on Thursday morning. "Crazy cool, I had a lot of fun," he said. Sam...
KTEN.com
Big check boosts child advocates in Grayson County
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Rosendin Foundation has donated $25,000 to the Grayson County Children's Advocacy Center. The money will be used to support the center's mental health program, which provides services to children who have experienced abuse. "It takes a lot of funding to fuel," said GCCAC executive...
KTEN.com
Reba's Place begins training employees
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Reba's Place in downtown Atoka isn't open quite yet, but 160 employees have now started their orientation at Texoma's newest celebrity restaurant. The three-week training is centered around culture and job performance. "Getting them excited at understanding what the history of the town, the business,...
KTEN.com
Denison Animal Services at capacity
DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—The Denison city pound is at full capacity and cannot take in any new animals. If they are unable to free up space, they will have to begin euthanizing unwanted pets. The Denison Animal Welfare Group is also at capacity and seeking foster homes and adopters for...
easttexasradio.com
Holiday Carriage Rides Coming To Downtown Paris
Staging Area is directly across the street from Jaxx Burgers Clarksville Street ~ Downtown Paris, FAQ. • December 10, 2022, beginning at 5:30 pm, each ticket is $25, which is nonrefundable unless we cancel the event. • Arrive at the staging area ten minutes before your scheduled ride. • Each...
KTEN.com
Marietta eyes downtown revitalization
MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) -- The City of Marietta recently approved the creation of the city's first Main Street committee. Its goal is improving downtown to draw businesses and tourists to Love County. "Marietta has a lot to offer," said Kendra Tucker, who owns Marietta Abstract Company. "It's a really charming...
ketr.org
Nov. 4 tornado in Lamar County sent 11 to ER, destroyed or damaged 77 homes
In Lamar County, local officials are still reviewing the effects of the tornadoes that struck Northeast Texas and Southeastern Oklahoma earlier this month. The Paris News reports that 11 people were taken to a local emergency room as a result of injuries caused by the EF-4 tornado on Nov. 4. Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount told the Paris News that the tornado stayed on the ground for more than 25 miles and reached a width of three quarters of a mile. 77 homes in the county either sustained major damage or were destroyed. Blount said material donations to aid victims are being collected at CitySquareParis and monetary donations are being handled by the United Way. The storm system caused major damage in around Powderly, Paris, and Sulphur Springs, Elsewhere in Texas, Cason, Daingerfield, Athens, and New Boston also had major damage. There was one tonado-related death in Cason. In Oklahoma, the storms caused major damage inIdabel and there was one tornado-related death in nearby Pickens, Oklahoma.
KTEN.com
Concern over invasive species in Ardmore's City Lake
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Utilities Department is working with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to address a recently-found population of invasive zebra mussels in City Lake. Shawn Geurin, the director of public utilities, said it's not uncommon for zebra mussels to appear up in lakes, but...
KXII.com
Stolen truck used for Denison burglary, reunited with family
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An update on a stolen classic truck used in a Denison fast food restaurant break in last week. Police said this white 1986 Ford-250 was used to break into the Chicken Express in Denison. The burglar made off with the safe. Tonight the truck, which has been...
KTEN.com
Ardmore attorney having fun as pizzeria owner
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Jenni Moen felt a calling after visiting Ten-Star Pizza Kitchen with her son. She soon learned that the original owners were looking to sell. So she bought it and began running the Main Street restaurant. "I did not have a background in the food service,...
KXII.com
Power to be shut off to hundreds at Sherman apartments
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Renters at the Westwood Garden, Norwegian Woods and Candlelight apartments were in tears Wednesday because despite having paid their rent, which includes utilities, their power is scheduled to be shut off Thursday. According to The City of Sherman, Apex Property Management, which is responsible for paying...
easttexasradio.com
Christmas In Paris This Saturday
Fa la-la-la! Christmas in Paris has filled up with your favorite vendors, and some new friends are joining us! Mark your calendars for having a place to mark off your Christmas lists! Christmas in Paris! A traditional Christmas bazaar on Saturday before Thanksgiving is hosted by Troop 2 at the Love Civic Center located at 2025 South Collegiate. Saturday, Nov 19, 2022, from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm. Website: http://www.troop2paris.com.
KTEN.com
Atoka dishes up healthy options for students
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Atoka Public Schools Superintendent Jay McAdams has a mission. "To provide our students what I feel like is the highest quality beef of any school in the nation," he said. McAdams said the program started as an idea about six months ago. The Choctaw Nation...
East Texas woman wanted for criminal trespass, burglary of building, officials say
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman is wanted for the charges of criminal trespass and burglary of a building, said authorities. Tammy Kay Crow is wanted out of Wood County. If anyone has seen her they should call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 903-763-2201 or Wood County Crime Stoppers Texas at […]
Incidents involving purse snatchers reported at Walmart, Target and H-E-B stores in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Police Department is investigating three incidents involving purse snatchers at different retail stores in the city since Saturday. In a news release, police said the first incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road, near Main Street.
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
KTEN.com
Marshall County crossbow victim investigated for hunting violations
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A man who shot himself in the leg with a crossbow is now under investigation for hunting violations. Marshall County deputies were dispatched to Whiskey Creek Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call for help from the wounded hunter. Game warden Trey...
KTEN.com
Historic aircraft that crashed in Dallas visited Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed during an air show in Dallas on Saturday. One of the planes involved in the midair collision, a World War II vintage B-17 bomber, had paid a visit to North Texas Regional Airport in Denison back in 2017.
