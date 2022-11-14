ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles Defense Suffers Second Hit, Places Avonte Maddox on IR

By John McMullen
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9cy3_0jAkZq5v00

Philadelphia is going to be without its starting slot cornerback for at least the next four games

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles will be without starting slot cornerback Avonte Maddox for at least the next four games.

Philadelphia (8-0) placed the fifth-year veteran on injured reserve with a hamstring injury before Monday night's game against Washington (4-5).

It is the second hit for an Eagles defense that is the NFL's third-ranked defense overall.

Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis was put on IR at the beginning of the month. He is eligible to return against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 4 if his high ankle sprain is deemed well enough to be activated.

The Eagles now have an open roster spot that could be used to activate tight end Tyree Jackson, whose 21-day practice window expires Wednesday. The Eagles have to activate or lose him for the season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The question the Eagles would need to answer is: do they really need four tight ends on the roster?

Maddox injured himself on punt coverage in the fourth quarter of the Week 9 game at Houston and immediately hobbled off the field and into the blue injury tent. The Eagles defense was without Josiah Scott in that game as well due to an ankle injury and made due by moving safety Marcus Epps to the slot and inserting K'Von Wallace at safety.

Scott is expected to play against the Commanders and handle the slot duties and the Eagles also elevated practice squad CB Mario Goodrich for the game.

Goodrich, an undrafted rookie out of Clemson, is expected to make his NFL debut.

The Eagles chose not to elevate defensive tackle Marvin Wilson from the practice squad. Wilson played 19 snaps and made four tackles in his season debut against the Texans on Nov. 3.

Maddox is regarded as one of the best slot CBs in the NFL and has 27 tackles, one for a loss, and an interception this season, starting five of the six games he's played while playing  63 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

The latter number is affected by two games he missed earlier in the season against Jacksonville and at Arizona with an ankle injury.

Maddox will miss at least the Commanders game, plus upcoming games at Indianapolis, vs. Green Bay, and Tennessee.

Maddox will be eligible to return for the Week 14 game against the New York Giants on Dec. 11.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Football 24/7 and a daily contributor to ESPN South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Saints cut ex-Eagles running back

Jordan Howard is out of work. Again. Pro Football Talk reports the New Orleans Saints cut the former Philadelphia Eagles running back on Tuesday. Howard entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career and was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2019 campaign.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGRZ TV

Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
BUFFALO, NY
fantasypros.com

Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

 https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy