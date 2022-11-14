Vikings Sign Veteran TE Jacob O'Shaughnessy to Practice Squad

O'Shaughnessy adds some depth and experience to the Vikings' tight end room.

The Vikings signed veteran tight end James O'Shaughnessy to their practice squad, the team announced on Monday.

O'Shaughnessy, 30, brings a lot of experience to the Vikings' TE room. The 2015 fifth-rounder out of Illinois State has played in 80 career games, starting 40 of them. He's seen nearly 2,000 offensive snaps and another 850 or so on special teams. O'Shaughnessy is a solid blocker who has a career receiving line of 112 catches, 1,108 yards, and three touchdowns.

After spending two seasons with the Chiefs, O'Shaughnessy was with the Jaguars for the past five years. He combined for 52 catches and over 500 yards across the 2020 and '21 seasons. The 6'4", 245-pound tight end was with the Bears this offseason, but was waived during final roster cuts.

Adding O'Shaughnessy gives the Vikings a little bit more depth and experience at the position. He essentially replaces Jacob Hollister, who was signed by the Raiders last week, as the veteran TE on Minnesota's practice squad.

With Irv Smith Jr. on injured reserve long-term and Ben Ellefson yet to be activated from IR, the Vikings have just two tight ends on the active roster right now: T.J. Hockenson and Johnny Mundt. Rookie Nick Muse was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Bills.

O'Shaughnessy fits in somewhere with Ellefson and Muse in the competition for the third spot on the depth chart.

