James takes captain's position with Sheriff's Office

Elizabeth City’s former police chief is now a captain with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Monday that Larry James started work earlier this month with his department as a captain in charge of administrative operations. James is being paid $70,319 annually.

Pasquotank County commissioners approved a reorganization of the Sheriff’s Office last week that created James’ position, adding a second captain’s spot to the department. Wooten asked that commissioners reclassify an existing vacant courthouse deputy position paying $37,670 to $54,381 annually to a captain’s position paying $51,127 to $72,349.

“We feel that James is a good fit for our office,” Wooten said.

County Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners that adding the new captain’s position to the Sheriff’s Office would not affect the current county budget.

“It will have no funding impact for this fiscal year because it would be absorbed by the vacancies that they have,” Hammett said. “We will have to identify the funding for the next fiscal year for the difference between the courthouse security deputy up to the salary range for the captain.”

James’ role with the Sheriff’s Office will include assisting Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg and Major Aaron Wallio with implementing new policies, procedures and programs and assisting the training coordinator. James will also oversee the courthouse security and records divisions and have oversight of criminal evidence in the department’s custody.

Captain Brent McKecuen will continue to oversee, patrol, civil, animal control, criminal and narcotic investigations and school resource officers.

The Sheriff’s Office currently has 74 full and part-time employees. Fogg told commissioners that sheriff’s offices of similar size in neighboring Currituck and Dare counties and the city police department in Elizabeth City have similar command structures.

“They all have two captains, one operational and one admin,” Fogg said. “We stay pretty busy.”

James was named Elizabeth City’s interim police chief on Nov. 1, 2021 after then Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe was named secretary of the N.C. Department of Public Safety by Gov. Roy Cooper.

James was named police chief on April 4 but then abruptly stepped down as police chief in August. That same day former Nags Head police chief Phil Webster was named as the city’s interim chief.

After resigning as chief, James stayed with the city’s police department as a captain but left the agency on Sept. 30. He was making $72,057 as a captain with the city and $97,703 as chief.

James had been a police officer in Elizabeth City for two decades, serving under eight different chiefs of police. He had served in the Field Operations Division, in the Office Internal Affairs as recruiting sergeant, and in the Support Services Division as division commander.

During his tenure as administrative captain he supervised the department’s division commanders as a member of the executive command staff.