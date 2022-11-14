ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly

Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas

If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
TEXAS STATE
93.1 KISS FM

Top 5 Reasons Texans Despise Black Friday Shopping

Thanksgiving is a time when families come together to celebrate family, love, and the season of giving. *Insert dramatic pause* And then comes BLACK FRIDAY and all that love is thrown out the door!. Ok, maybe I’m being a bit dramatic but if you’ve ever been shopping on Black Friday...
EL PASO, TX
Q92

Here Are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas

Apparently, a lot of things. Safewise created a survey asking Texans what crime concerns them the most and here are the results. Violent crime is more concerning to Texans compared to the national average, but why? Texans are worried about violent crime, and maybe, rightfully so. In just one year, violent crime rates in Texas went up 7%.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Weird New Driving Laws That May Be Coming To Texas

Our fearless leaders have been busy and, as drivers, we Texans could soon be looking at some new rules. A handful of new laws are in the works and they affect almost every Texas driver. I say "almost" because you have to meet some pretty strict criteria to qualify for the first one on the list. Read more on Texas driver laws here.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In Texas? You Might Be Surprised

We've all heard the saying before: one man's trash is another man's treasure. Consider the past time of dumpster diving. Texas as a whole has to be a popular state for this activity. Just think of all the dumpsters at the mall, shopping centers, and office buildings. That's a whole bunch of diving to do.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Large earthquake shakes West Texas

MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
MIDLAND, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

You Don’t Need A Wedding License to Be Legally Married in Texas

Weddings are often a complicated and expensive affair. You could hardly blame any couple for eloping. In Texas, there are three ways a person can become married. 1) Ceremonial process: This is the traditional marriage. It complies with all the statutory requirements of the State of Texas Family Code. This requires obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Texas Executed Barbee

Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

The book "I Am Texas" breaks a Guinness World Record

HOUSTON — Melissa Williams Murphy, founder of iWRITE, says everything that's happened at iWRITE started with a vision, and the book was no different. It was the next challenge, but it also allowed them to spread their reach and give more kids an opportunity to get published this year. iWRITE typically publishes 100 a year. Publishing 1,000 kids was a huge undertaking.
TEXAS STATE
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy