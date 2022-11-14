NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Related
Jets take another shot at ending Patriots' hex
When the New York Jets clashed with the New England Patriots in Week 8, it looked as if the Jets were in prime position to shake a 12-game losing streak against their AFC East rivals. New York was riding a four-game winning streak, quarterback Zach Wilson was playing with confidence, and the Jets were playing at home -- which happens to be the only place they've been able to win a regular-season game against New England over the past 13 years. ...
Chiefs go for division KO punch at second-place Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the driver's seat to win the AFC West. Their chance to buckle the second-place Los Angeles Chargers into the second row comes in primetime on Sunday night in Inglewood, Calif. After losing to the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 16, the Chiefs (7-2) have won three straight games. Most recently, Kansas City topped the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend behind a signature performance from Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback completed 26 of 35 passes for 331 yards and four...
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery, placed on IR
Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his right ankle Wednesday. Coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday that Kupp has a high-ankle sprain and will undergo a procedure known as "tightrope" surgery. The team planned to place Kupp on injured reserve, meaning he will miss a minimum of four games. McVay did...
Jim Polzin: Aaron Rodgers off target in Packers' crippling defeat
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade against Titans GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers’ first throw of the game sailed wide of tight end Robert Tonyan near the sidelines. Whether a catch would have resulted in a first down is open for debate, but this one didn’t come anywhere close to a completion and ended an opening series that resulted in a three-and-out for the Green Bay Packers’ offense. It...
Titans OL Ben Jones among starters ruled out vs. Pack
Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (concussion) and kicker Randy Bullock (calf) are among four starters ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers. The team on Wednesday also ruled out safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip). Backup safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (hamstring) has also been ruled out for the Week 11 opener. Jones had started every game this season. This will be the...
Report: Colts LB Shaq Leonard has season-ending surgery
Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard underwent successful season-ending back surgery Tuesday morning, NFL Network reported. Leonard had the surgery after several evaluations, per the report. He was placed on injured reserve last Friday due to ongoing issues with his back. Leonard reportedly experienced a setback in practice Wednesday. The three-time All-Pro selection, who formerly went by Darius Leonard, had back surgery in the offseason and had yet to fully...
Reports: Texans claim Amari Rodgers off waivers
The Houston Texans claimed return specialist Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday, one day after he was released by the Green Bay Packers, multiple outlets reported. It's the second consecutive day the Texans have claimed another team's castoff. The Texans claimed running back Eno Benjamin off waivers Tuesday from the Arizona Cardinals. Rodgers was a third-round pick (85th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. Rodgers fumbled four times on special teams this season, including one that set up a Dallas Cowboys touchdown on Sunday. He played in 26 games over two seasons, catching eight passes for 95 yards. He returned 40 punts for 305 yards and 17 kickoffs for 321 yards. --Field Level Media
NFL mulls relocating Bills-Browns due to blizzard
The NFL is monitoring the impending blizzard set to blanket western New York and has been in touch with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns about possibly moving their Sunday game, per multiple reports. Weather Channel projected Thursday morning that as much as five feet of snow could blanket the region Friday and Saturday. Playing in Detroit is an option being considered along with several other locations, per Cleveland.com. The...
Reports: Saints add RB David Johnson to practice squad
The New Orleans Saints are signing veteran running back David Johnson, a former All-Pro, to their practice squad, ESPN reported Wednesday. A free agent, Johnson tried out with New Orleans before the season opened but couldn't come to contract terms. Johnson, who turns 31 next month, was a third-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 2015. He spent his first five NFL seasons in Arizona and was part of the...
Report: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) to miss time
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is set to miss extended time with a shoulder injury sustained during Monday night's loss to Washington, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The injury is not season-ending, per the report. Goedert apparently suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter when he was yanked down by the facemask and landed awkwardly, resulting in a fumble. No facemask penalty was called on the play. Goedert had...
Packers hope offense is here to stay as Titans come to town
Stopping a five-game losing streak by any means possible beats the alternative. Still, the Green Bay Packers felt they might also have relocated their groove, to boot, after snapping a lengthy midseason skid with a 31-28 overtime victory against Dallas last week. Will rookie wide receiver Christian Watson remain the revelation he was in catching three touchdown passes against the Cowboys? The Packers are eager to find out whether or not their offense can keep rolling when they host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. ...
Bills, Browns shifted to Detroit for Week 11 duel
Here's the scoop: too much snow in Buffalo forced the NFL to shovel the Bills and Cleveland Browns to an alternate game site. They'll square off in Detroit for their scheduled Week 11 game. The Bills are also scheduled to play at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day, giving them two games in five days at Detroit. Historical accumulation measured in feet was forecast for western New York before midday Saturday,...
Bengals head to Pittsburgh looking to keep pace in AFC North
The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have watched their seasons go in opposite directions after the Steelers won their Week 1 meeting. The Bengals are out to avenge that loss and keep pace in the AFC North Division standings when they visit Pittsburgh on Sunday. Joe Burrow was sacked seven times and threw four interceptions when the Bengals (5-4) fell to the Steelers 23-20 in overtime on Sept. 11. Pittsburgh...
Instant analysis: Packers defense beat in surprising way by Titans as playoff hopes vanish
GREEN BAY — Well, that was fun while it lasted. All that promise the Green Bay Packers showed four days earlier in a come-from-behind win over Dallas? All those hopes they raised that they could make a second-half surge to a postseason berth? Poof. Gone. The Packers fell to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to...
Hobbled Rams, Saints enter survival mode
The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl last season. The New Orleans Saints had a winning record in each of the last five seasons. Understandably high expectations ushered the franchises into the 2022 season. But as they prepare to meet Sunday in New Orleans, both the Rams (3-6) and the Saints (3-7) have been hampered significantly by injuries and desperately need a win if they hope to turn their seasons in a positive direction. ...
With Cowboys staggered, Vikings vie for eighth consecutive win
The Minnesota Vikings are the NFL's hottest team with seven straight wins, including a scintillating victory in arguably the best NFL game of the season. The Vikings (8-1) find themselves listed as underdogs at home this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) in Minneapolis. FanDuel and DraftKings list the Cowboys as 1.5-point favorites. So does the perceived slight bother Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell? Well, no. In fact, he admitted Wednesday...
