The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes AgainTom HandyTexas State
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
nmsuroundup.com
Women’s basketball secures I-25 win with new head coach Adams
The NMSU women’s basketball program took on the UNM Lobos in their rivalry game Tuesday night at the Pan American Center. With only two games under her belt as an Aggie, Head Coach Jody Adams led the team to victory in their first overtime 73-64. It looks like the beginning of a winning streak after coming out on top in their second game against New Mexico Highlands and not beating the Lobos in six years until now.
golobos.com
Lobo Comeback Comes Up Short in OT to Aggies
LAS CRUCES, N.M.— A frantic comeback in which the Lobo women’s basketball team came back from down 28 and forced overtime came up just short as UNM fell 73-64 on Tuesday night to New Mexico State. New Mexico outscored NMSU 30-13 in the fourth quarter and 44-25 in...
cbs4local.com
Countdown begins to 'Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl'
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The bowl picture is starting to come into focus. Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl Association executive director, discussed which pair of teams could make their way to El Paso for the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, with CBS4 Sports director, James King. The...
Adios, Coach: HC/TD Hutchison departs Locomotive
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -Tuesday morning, officials with El Paso Locomotive FC announced that Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson would be leaving the club after just one season. According to club officials, Hutchison is leaving the club with his family to go back to Australia, citing the demands of being far from friends […]
Five Americas High School student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play college baseball
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five student-athletes from Americas High School all signed their National Letters of Intent to take their game to the next level on Wednesday. All five student-athletes are members of the Americas’ baseball team. Adrian Quintana signed to attend El Paso Community College. Gael Bernal signed to attend Luna Community College. […]
Del Valle graduate Steven Montez to play for Seattle Sea Dragons of new XFL
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Steven Montez’s football career hasn’t come to an end just yet. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected the former Del Valle High School and Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback in the new XFL’s quarterback draft on Tuesday afternoon. Montez will battle for the starting job with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Ben DiNucci […]
Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake
Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
El Paso native plays key role in Artemis 1 launch
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso native and rocket scientist Yvonne Villegas-Aguilera played a significant role in Wednesday’s morning launch of Artemis 1. On Wednesday Nov. 16, Branch Chief of Nasa Villegas-Aguilera, supervised the engineers who designed the solid rocket boosters of Artemis 1 as well as the engineers who designed the Pyro devices that […]
Enjoy The Beauty Of El Paso On These Favorite Hiking Spots
If you're a hiker or you just love being outdoors, there's a magic of basking in the beauty & fresh air while pushing yourself on a difficult rocky trail. But the reward... is well worth it. If you're looking for some particular hiking trails or spots to check out in...
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in El Paso, TX
El Paso is a beautiful and historic county on the western tip of Texas. As the county seat of El Paso County, El Paso is the largest city in the region and one of the most important cities in Texas. As a city with a distinct culture and history, El...
Earthquakes And Other Crazy Natural Disasters Here In El Paso
That big truck you felt roll past your house yesterday? It wasn't a truck ... it was a freakin' earthquake. Yep, it's true ... El Paso felt the rumbling of an earthquake yesterday around 3-ish. According to KVIA, the quakes epicenter was in Reeves County, east of Culberson County, (a couple of hundred miles from us), and it registered 5.4 on the Richter Scale.
The 5 Things You Must Have for the El Paso Winter Starter Pack
It's starting to get a little chilly in the 915 as the first freeze of the season is expected to hit this week. As the temperatures drop in El Paso, it's only logical that we all begin to prepare and the only way to prepare is if you have these five items at the ready!
2022 El Paso Sun Bowl Parade Ready to Roll – Here’s What You Need to Know
A holiday fixture for almost nine decades, the Sun Bowl Parade is a Turkey Day tradition for many El Paso families who have no problem getting up at an ungodly hour on Thanksgiving morning to stake out a spot along Montana. Every year hundreds of thousands of El Pasoans line...
Longtime El Paso activist, conservationist Judy Ackerman dies at age 69
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Judy Ackerman, a well-known community activist, veteran, conservationist and supporter of voters rights — died on Sunday, Nov. 6, her friends announced in a news release Monday night. She was 69 years old after battling cancer since 2015. Ackerman was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She was serving in […]
El Paso’s Union Plaza Welcomes First-Ever Dueling Piano Bar, Elton’s Dueling Pianos
There’s a new music venue in town and it’s the first of its kind in El Paso!. El Pasoans Michael Sarabia and his partner Alex Diaz have experienced dueling piano bars in other parts of town and when the time came for them to think of a new idea to bring to the borderland, they quickly knew what it was El Paso needed.
El Paso Figures That I’d Love To See Be Made Into A Biopic
Lately we've seen some truly outstanding biopics of Queen, Elton John, Weird Al Yankovic & there's even one about Ozzy in the works. But that got me thinking... what about El Paso? We've had celebrities & important figures from El Paso that I think would be PERFECT for a biopic. Like...
El Paso’s Favorite Tiki Room Is Making The Move To Downtown Union Plaza This December
El Paso’s Union Plaza was once known as the city’s entertainment district until it wasn’t. I have nothing but fond memories of heading out to Union Plaza in my early 20s. From 1914 to The Garden, To Plum, no matter where me and my friends went it was always a good time.
These Are The Best El Paso Fast Food Places According To Yelp
We all have our "go-to" places for fast food & I'm sure you have your favorite chains/local spots that you visit on a weekly (or maybe even daily) basis. But what are the top places?. Well the recommended top 10 best places according to Yelp (from 10-1) are:. 10. Raising...
