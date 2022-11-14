ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

nmsuroundup.com

Women’s basketball secures I-25 win with new head coach Adams

The NMSU women’s basketball program took on the UNM Lobos in their rivalry game Tuesday night at the Pan American Center. With only two games under her belt as an Aggie, Head Coach Jody Adams led the team to victory in their first overtime 73-64. It looks like the beginning of a winning streak after coming out on top in their second game against New Mexico Highlands and not beating the Lobos in six years until now.
LAS CRUCES, NM
golobos.com

Lobo Comeback Comes Up Short in OT to Aggies

LAS CRUCES, N.M.— A frantic comeback in which the Lobo women’s basketball team came back from down 28 and forced overtime came up just short as UNM fell 73-64 on Tuesday night to New Mexico State. New Mexico outscored NMSU 30-13 in the fourth quarter and 44-25 in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Countdown begins to 'Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl'

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The bowl picture is starting to come into focus. Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl Association executive director, discussed which pair of teams could make their way to El Paso for the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, with CBS4 Sports director, James King. The...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Adios, Coach: HC/TD Hutchison departs Locomotive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -Tuesday morning, officials with El Paso Locomotive FC announced that Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson would be leaving the club after just one season. According to club officials, Hutchison is leaving the club with his family to go back to Australia, citing the demands of being far from friends […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Del Valle graduate Steven Montez to play for Seattle Sea Dragons of new XFL

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Steven Montez’s football career hasn’t come to an end just yet. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected the former Del Valle High School and Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback in the new XFL’s quarterback draft on Tuesday afternoon. Montez will battle for the starting job with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Ben DiNucci […]
SEATTLE, WA
ABC Big 2 News

Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
ROSWELL, NM
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake

Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso native plays key role in Artemis 1 launch

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso native and rocket scientist Yvonne Villegas-Aguilera played a significant role in Wednesday’s morning launch of Artemis 1. On Wednesday Nov. 16, Branch Chief of Nasa Villegas-Aguilera, supervised the engineers who designed the solid rocket boosters of Artemis 1 as well as the engineers who designed the Pyro devices that […]
EL PASO, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in El Paso, TX

El Paso is a beautiful and historic county on the western tip of Texas. As the county seat of El Paso County, El Paso is the largest city in the region and one of the most important cities in Texas. As a city with a distinct culture and history, El...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Earthquakes And Other Crazy Natural Disasters Here In El Paso

That big truck you felt roll past your house yesterday? It wasn't a truck ... it was a freakin' earthquake. Yep, it's true ... El Paso felt the rumbling of an earthquake yesterday around 3-ish. According to KVIA, the quakes epicenter was in Reeves County, east of Culberson County, (a couple of hundred miles from us), and it registered 5.4 on the Richter Scale.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Longtime El Paso activist, conservationist Judy Ackerman dies at age 69

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Judy Ackerman, a well-known community activist, veteran, conservationist and supporter of voters rights — died on Sunday, Nov. 6, her friends announced in a news release Monday night. She was 69 years old after battling cancer since 2015. Ackerman was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She was serving in […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
