Arkansas is ranked 23rd out of 50 states and the District of Columbia in healthcare affordability in a new analysis from the Altarum Healthcare Value Hub. The 2022 Healthcare Affordability State Policy Scorecard ranks states based on policies aimed at lowering the cost of healthcare and outcomes achieved through those policies. The rankings are based on four categories: curbing excess prices, reducing low-value care, extending coverage to all residents, and making patient out-of-pocket costs more affordable.

