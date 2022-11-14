Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
FCSO responds to shots fired barricade situation
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reports responding to a shots fired and barricade situation in Stephens City on Nov.16. Shortly after 5 p.m. FCSO Deputies responded to shots. being fired inside a residence at 400 Westmoreland Drive. All. other occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Active shooter report investigated at city elementary school
A call to the Charlottesville PD reporting a possible active shooter on the Walker Upper Elementary School campus has been confirmed as a hoax. Yes, the community is on edge. The school was placed on lockdown after the 10:46 a.m. call. According to the PD, officers conducted a search and identified no unusual activity or threat.
cardinalnews.org
UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
wuvanews.com
Bryan Silva in Custody After Social Media Threats Against UVa
While the UVa Community is still reeling from the tragedy of Sunday night’s shooting resulting in the death of three UVa football players and wounding of two others, UVa students were also alarmed by an unrelated threat made online Sunday by a Charlottesville resident and convicted felon, who has since been arrested and taken into custody.
WHSV
CPD arrests suspect linked to social media threats against UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On Nov. 14, 2022, the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD), while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts, according to a press release. The CPD opened an investigation into the posts and the...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
q101online.com
Richmond gun store may have sold gun to UVA shooting suspect
A Richmond area gun store may be connected to the deadly University of Virginia shooting. The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights tweeted out that Christopher Darnell Jones Junior bought two guns legally at his store earlier this year. It is not known yet if either one of the guns were used in Sunday’s shooting.
theriver953.com
BRNGTF make a narcotics arrest
The Virginia State Police report by email that on Nov. 4 32-year-old Spicy D. Penn was arrested following the execution of a search warrant in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in Culpeper. The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine along with...
WHSV
Concealed handgun permits will now be issued as plastic cards
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court (ACCCC) R. Steven Landes announced that the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office (ACCCCO) will now be issuing Concealed Handgun Permits as plastic cards for citizens receiving new and renewal permit cards, according to a press release. “The Augusta...
q101online.com
Shooting suspect first court appearance this morning
The man accused of killing three people following a shooting incident at the University of Virginia is expected to make his first court appearance in Charlottesville. Christopher Darnell Jones Junior of Petersburg has a bond hearing scheduled for nine o’clock this morning in Albemarle County General District Court. The...
WHSV
Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
wsvaonline.com
Greene County man arrested for narcotic charges
A Greene County man is in custody as a result of several narcotic-related search warrants. According to a new release, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force executed multiple search warrants on Monday. Among the items seized included 35 pounds of marijuana, 15 ounces of Cocaine and 750 dollars in...
Police: Culpeper man arrested for cocaine, firearm possession
A Culpeper man is in custody after a task force bust resulted in cocaine, a firearm and cash being seized.
WRIC TV
Two injured victims in U.Va. shooting recovering, campus offers tributes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) – Amidst the horrible incident that occurred on Sunday on the University of Virginia’s campus, there may be hope. The two victims who were injured during the shooting on the charter bus are recovering well. U.Va. student Marlee Morgan was reportedly discharged from the hospital...
Man pleads guilty to robbing victim at gunpoint in their Albemarle County home
According to the DOJ, C.H. was forced from his upstairs bedroom into the kitchen by Gray and Williams who then ordered him to lie facedown on the floor. Gray bound C.H.'s hands with tape, punched him in the face and pushed him into the kitchen pantry.
wfirnews.com
Man arrested by Charlottesville Police for firearm charge, among others
A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
q101online.com
Covid death reported in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting just one COVID-related death in the commonwealth since last Friday. That’s the lowest number of deaths in a weekend since the onset of the pandemic. In numbers released this morning, V-D-H reported nearly 29-hundred new cases of coronavirus from Friday to today.
WHSV
Rockingham County Supervisors to consider two energy facilities, other proposals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Wednesday night and has a packed agenda. Supervisors will hold a number of public hearings for several special use permit requests. Among the items, they’ll consider are two large energy facilities that developers hope to build on opposite ends of the county.
Colonial Heights gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before
The owner of a local gun shop told 8News on Wednesday that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
Virginia State Police investigating Clarke County crash that killed pedestrian
Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate a vehicle crash in Clarke County on Saturday, Nov. 12, that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.
