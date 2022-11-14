Read full article on original website
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
wsvaonline.com
Greene County man arrested for narcotic charges
A Greene County man is in custody as a result of several narcotic-related search warrants. According to a new release, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force executed multiple search warrants on Monday. Among the items seized included 35 pounds of marijuana, 15 ounces of Cocaine and 750 dollars in...
cardinalnews.org
UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
q101online.com
Richmond gun store may have sold gun to UVA shooting suspect
A Richmond area gun store may be connected to the deadly University of Virginia shooting. The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights tweeted out that Christopher Darnell Jones Junior bought two guns legally at his store earlier this year. It is not known yet if either one of the guns were used in Sunday’s shooting.
Man pleads guilty to robbing victim at gunpoint in their Albemarle County home
According to the DOJ, C.H. was forced from his upstairs bedroom into the kitchen by Gray and Williams who then ordered him to lie facedown on the floor. Gray bound C.H.'s hands with tape, punched him in the face and pushed him into the kitchen pantry.
wfirnews.com
Man arrested by Charlottesville Police for firearm charge, among others
A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
WHSV
Lockouts lifted at Lynchburg schools; Galax/Grayson/Carroll suspect in custody
(WDBJ) - A lockout at E.C. Glass High School and other schools in Lynchburg was lifted Wednesday afternoon after reports of gunfire in the area, according to Lynchburg City Schools. LCS administrators report they received notification of gunshots in the area of R. S. Payne Elementary early Wednesday afternoon. R....
WDBJ7.com
Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. Shortly after...
WHSV
CPD arrests suspect linked to social media threats against UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On Nov. 14, 2022, the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD), while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts, according to a press release. The CPD opened an investigation into the posts and the...
NBC 29 News
Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle General District Court says it is working to get the paperwork from Henrico County in order to arraign Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in Albemarle County. Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder, as well as using a handgun in the commission of a felony....
WSLS
Lynchburg City schools lockouts, lockdowns lifted after police investigate nearby incidents, dismissals delayed
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE:. Lockdowns and lockouts at schools in Lynchburg City have been lifted, according to school officials, but dismissals will be delayed. We’re told high schools are being dismissed, middle schools will begin to dismiss at 3:45 p.m., and elementary schools will dismiss at 4:15 p.m.
WSLS
Two dead after crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened Sunday (Nov.13) shortly before 8 p.m. not far from Route 654. State Police told 10 News that 51-year-old Corey D. Williams, of Troy,...
71-year-old driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County
According to authorities, this is the thirteenth traffic fatality crash to be investigated by Albemarle Police -- this does not include fatal crashes investigated by Virginia State Police.
q101online.com
Fire damages Dayton home
A portable heater is to blame for a house fire in Dayton last night. Rockingham County deputy fire marshal Joe Mullins says that firefighters from Bridgewater, Rockingham County and other surrounding agencies were on scene within roughly five minutes. The home on Mill Street was determined to be structurally sound,...
UV Cavalier Daily
Bryan Silva arrested by Charlottesville Police Department following social media threats against U.Va.
Charlottesville Police arrested Bryan Silva Monday evening following a string of threatening social media posts Silva had made throughout the week, including a video of weapons ammunition. Silva has been convicted of multiple counts of prior possession of an illegal firearm and cannot own ammunition. CPD was made aware of...
Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024
Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
cbs19news
Afton man killed in Monday crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a man from Afton was killed in a Monday morning crash. According to police, the crash occurred around 8 a.m. on the 300 block of Ortman Road. The driver, identified as 71-year-old Roger Lee Durrette, died at the...
WSLS
Lynchburg residents and businesses remain ‘shocked’ after shooting in Cornerstone area
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Residents and business owners in the Cornerstone area of Lynchburg are still in shock after a shooting killed one person at Iron and Ale Lynchburg Tap and Table. Outside the entrance of the restaurant now lies a memorial honoring 28-year-old Tyler Johnson. Johnson was killed on...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident. On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
WHSV
Concealed handgun permits will now be issued as plastic cards
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court (ACCCC) R. Steven Landes announced that the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office (ACCCCO) will now be issuing Concealed Handgun Permits as plastic cards for citizens receiving new and renewal permit cards, according to a press release. “The Augusta...
