Waynesboro, VA

wsvaonline.com

Greene County man arrested for narcotic charges

A Greene County man is in custody as a result of several narcotic-related search warrants. According to a new release, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force executed multiple search warrants on Monday. Among the items seized included 35 pounds of marijuana, 15 ounces of Cocaine and 750 dollars in...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
q101online.com

Richmond gun store may have sold gun to UVA shooting suspect

A Richmond area gun store may be connected to the deadly University of Virginia shooting. The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights tweeted out that Christopher Darnell Jones Junior bought two guns legally at his store earlier this year. It is not known yet if either one of the guns were used in Sunday’s shooting.
RICHMOND, VA
wfirnews.com

Man arrested by Charlottesville Police for firearm charge, among others

A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. Shortly after...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

CPD arrests suspect linked to social media threats against UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On Nov. 14, 2022, the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD), while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts, according to a press release. The CPD opened an investigation into the posts and the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Two dead after crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened Sunday (Nov.13) shortly before 8 p.m. not far from Route 654. State Police told 10 News that 51-year-old Corey D. Williams, of Troy,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
q101online.com

Fire damages Dayton home

A portable heater is to blame for a house fire in Dayton last night. Rockingham County deputy fire marshal Joe Mullins says that firefighters from Bridgewater, Rockingham County and other surrounding agencies were on scene within roughly five minutes. The home on Mill Street was determined to be structurally sound,...
DAYTON, VA
Virginian Review

Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024

Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
COVINGTON, VA
cbs19news

Afton man killed in Monday crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a man from Afton was killed in a Monday morning crash. According to police, the crash occurred around 8 a.m. on the 300 block of Ortman Road. The driver, identified as 71-year-old Roger Lee Durrette, died at the...
AFTON, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident. On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
CULPEPER, VA
WHSV

Concealed handgun permits will now be issued as plastic cards

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court (ACCCC) R. Steven Landes announced that the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office (ACCCCO) will now be issuing Concealed Handgun Permits as plastic cards for citizens receiving new and renewal permit cards, according to a press release. “The Augusta...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

