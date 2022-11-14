Read full article on original website
Middle Tennessee Defeathers Rice to Open C-USA Play
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's basketball blitzed Rice on both ends of the court on Tuesday night, suffocating the Owls with their defense and raining in long-range shots to dominate the 2022-23 C-USA Opener 81-46 in the Murphy Center. After hitting the first media timeout of the first...
MTSU adds Graduate Transfer Demis Taramonlis for 2023-24
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's tennis coach Jimmy Borendame announced the addition of Demis Taramonlis to the program for the 2023-24 season. "I am very excited to add Dimos to the team," said Coach Borendame. "He is another top team guy with lots of experience and will help us keep our culture strong."
Fluellen named TSWA Player of the Week
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced today that Middle Tennessee's Tra Fluellen is the organization's Player of the Week. Fluellen, a junior from Gilmer, Tex., helped lead a Blue Raider win over Charlotte on Saturday with a career performance. The safety recorded a personal-best 16 total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup. The 49ers entered the game averaging 37.2 points a game, and Fluellen and the Blue Raiders held the potent attack to 14 points, including none in the second half.
Blue Raiders Ink Two Members in 2023 Class
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders signed two members to its 2023 recruiting class last Wednesday. Mary Owens and Jesyne Espinal inked their National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day and will join the roster ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Both student-athletes will arrive in Murfreesboro from Florida.
Mr. Football showdown set for Friday at Oakland
Who will win the Class 6A Mr. Football Award for 2022? Head over to Ray Hughes Stadium on Friday night and get a look at a trio of prime-time candidates all in the same game. When Blackman (10-2) visits Oakland (11-1) in a huge TSSAA third-round matchup, three of the finalists for the coveted class 6A individual honor will be toeing the turf. Each has been more than solid thus far, but in a win-or-go-home environment, previous performances matter not.
Nashville high schools to receive new sports fields, improved athletic facilities through $15M project
On Wednesday morning, Mayor John Cooper announced Metro Nashville Public Schools' 15 high school sports programs will receive a significant amount of funding thanks to a partnership with The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. and the Tennessee Titans.
Checkers to open location in Cookeville
Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland. Cookeville – Checkers Drive-in will soon be opening a restaurant in Cookeville. The location will be a part of a major growth strategy by the restaurant chain. Checkers & Rally’s, the...
A Soulful Night in the Boro
Story and Photos by Reggie Johnson | Contributing Writer. Friday was an eventful and energetic night at Middle Tennessee State University. Chris Young Cafe` helped host a concert organized by MTSU’s Omega Delta Psi, a recording industry co-ed professional fraternity. The venue set a record high in attendance with over 100 students, families and staff.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Fairview
NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Fairview, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Nov. 14, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Jingo Market, 2431 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview.
MTSU faculty-staff trio honored at special Veterans Stole Ceremony
It was an intimate but touching setting inside the Miller Education Center’s second floor atrium as the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center again recognized military veterans and active duty employees working on campus with the MTSU Faculty/Staff Veterans Stole Ceremony. Faculty members Lt. Col. Arlin...
TSU marching band gets Grammy nominations
Tennessee State University's marching band has been nominated for two Grammys. Tennessee State University's marching band has been nominated for two Grammys. Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. “It’s unacceptably high”: Nashville mayor comments …...
4 Restaurants Offering Dine-In Thanksgiving Feasts
Not everyone wants to spend the day cooking for Thanksgiving, but still that doesn’t mean they don’t want to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner. 1Cracker Barrel. 2115 S. Church Street.
DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive.
Child with terminal cancer becomes honorary member of 11 Middle TN police agencies
One 10-year-old battling terminal brain and spinal cancer is on a cross-country mission to make his dream of becoming a police officer come true.
Sumner County Schools: Gallatin High School sophomore died over the weekend
A Sumner County student died over the weekend, the Sumner County School District said Monday. Bobby Transou was a sophomore at Gallatin High School.
Landmark deal reached to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
What is LASIK Eye Surgery Cost in Nashville, TN?
Originally Posted On: https://www.lasiknashville.net/what-is-lasik-eye-surgery-cost-in-nashville-tn/ The most common question when considering LASIK surgery in Nashville, TN is “How much does it cost?” We all know that the cost of Lasik eye surgery in Nashville is a major factor in our decision-making process. It is easy to get confused by the price for Lasik eye surgery in Nashville. There are so many options available online.
Heartbroken family calls death senseless
Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
Traffic experiment to launch on I-24 in Nashville
Interstate 24 in South Nashville will serve as the site for a test dubbed the "world’s largest open-track traffic experiment."
