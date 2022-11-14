ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

What's the state of the Rockford Park District?

A local park district offered up a status report of sorts Wednesday. A local park district offered up a status report of sorts Wednesday. No Rockford hospital receives ‘A’ grade on Illinois …. The non-profit watchdog, the Leapfrog Group, released its analysis of 3,000 hospitals in the U.S....
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford man killed in Loves Park crash

The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified. The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified. No Rockford hospital receives ‘A’ grade on Illinois …. The non-profit watchdog, the Leapfrog Group, released its analysis of 3,000...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois veterans get help navigating end of life care

Veterans and their families got some help Wednesday on how to better navigate the end of life. Illinois veterans get help navigating end of life …. Veterans and their families got some help Wednesday on how to better navigate the end of life. No Rockford hospital receives ‘A’ grade on...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford Starbucks employees join in national labor strike

Workers at the Starbucks location on Perryville, at 3001 N Perryville Road are on strike Thursday protesting against "unfair labor practice" and are demanding to unionize. Rockford Starbucks employees join in national labor …. Workers at the Starbucks location on Perryville, at 3001 N Perryville Road are on strike Thursday...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford elementary school goes international

Rockford Public Schools is launching a new initiative that more families in the district can take advantage of. Rockford Public Schools is launching a new initiative that more families in the district can take advantage of. No Rockford hospital receives ‘A’ grade on Illinois …. The non-profit watchdog,...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Avoid a deep-fried turkey explosion this Thanksgiving, officials say

Deep frying a turkey can be tempting for Thanksgiving, but the Chicago Fire Department is demonstrating what you shouldn't do, in order to avoid a hot oil fire. Avoid a deep-fried turkey explosion this Thanksgiving, …. Deep frying a turkey can be tempting for Thanksgiving, but the Chicago Fire Department...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack

Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha …. Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. No Rockford hospital receives ‘A’ grade...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Jill Biden touts apprenticeships during Illinois visit

The First Lady paid a visit to the Chicago area on Monday, and the economy and jobs were on her mind. Jill Biden touts apprenticeships during Illinois …. The First Lady paid a visit to the Chicago area on Monday, and the economy and jobs were on her mind. Winnebago...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Major Rockford road getting some much-needed improvements

A major Rockford road is getting some badly needed attention. Major Rockford road getting some much-needed improvements. A major Rockford road is getting some badly needed attention. Winnebago County celebrates 100 years of forest preserves. Winnebago County celebrated a century of having forest preserves on Wednesday. What’s the state of...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

UW Health struggles to fill medical positions, holds hiring fair

Businesses across the nation continue to struggle to keep fully staffed, but some industries are struggling more than others. UW Health struggles to fill medical positions, holds …. Businesses across the nation continue to struggle to keep fully staffed, but some industries are struggling more than others. Winnebago County celebrates...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday morning

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department says a 50-year-old man was killed and another driver was hospitalized after colliding in the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road Tuesday morning. 50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday …. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department says a 50-year-old man was killed...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Pie: Magpie

We’re searching for the Stateline’s Best Pie and our next stop is Magpie in Rockford. We’re talking to Stephanie Caltagerone, the owner of Magpie about why she believes Magpie has the Stateline’s Best Pie. Stephanie tells us that she called the restaurant Magpie because her grandmother is from New Zealand and told her about the chatty bird called magpie. The pies she is showing off are the apple and pumpkin pie. Both pies are available to be made vegan and she says that the apple is her favorite to make because it takes the most skill. If you think that Magpie has the Stateline’s Best Pie, you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until Tuesday November 22nd at noon here.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Thanksgiving Trivia with Dady Law

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Sara Dady is back with us tonight to give us some interesting trivia surrounding the holiday. Sara shares with us how many of our Thanksgiving traditions come from immigrants from pumpkin pie to turkey.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Pie: Graybill Kitchen Company

We’re searching for the Stateline’s Best Pie and our next stop is Graybill Kitchen Company in Dakota. We’re talking to Sarah Graybill, the owner of Graybill Kitchen Company about her story with pie making. Sarah started making pies as a nurse during the pandemic. Everything for Graybill Kitchen Company is also made from scratch because her husband is a dairy farmer. They’re taking orders for Thanksgiving through November 20th. If you think that Graybill Kitchen Company has the Stateline’s Best Pie, you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until Tuesday November 22nd at noon here.
DAKOTA, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Pie: EZ Dinners

We’re searching for the Stateline’s Best Pie and our next stop is EZ Dinners in Loves Park. Kathy Jilek, the owner of EZ Dinners is with us to share why she thinks EZ Dinners has the Stateline’s Best Pie. She tells us how she started EZ Dinners after she made meals for her parents. Kathy is having us try a Bumbleberry and a gluten free upside-down apple pecan pie. If you think that EZ Dinner has the Stateline’s Best Pie you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until Tuesday November 22nd at noon here.
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

Getting into the Holiday giving spirit with Smokin Gun Worx

The holiday season is a great time to get into the giving spirit and Karen Ruter from Smokin Gun Worx is with us tonight to tell us how we can give to kids in need this holiday season. Karen is sharing information about a Toy Drive that Smokin Gun Worx is having. It starts on November 21st and goes through December 16th. The toy drive is gathering unwrapped toys for children ages 1-17 and can be dropped off at Smokin Gun Worx. For more information head to smokingunworx.com.
MyStateline.com

Busting common homebuying myths with Sold on Toni

Toni Vanderheyden is back with us tonight to talk about the most common homebuying myths. Toni shares some of her tips to combat myths like needing a 20% down payment to purchase a home. For more information on homebuying head to soldontoni.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

More opportunities for snow the next few days

Much of the areas is now falling between 2-3” of snow cover. Some has melted away with the warming temperatures through the day, but many areas were only in the lower to mid 30s. Southern Wisconsin, Stephenson, much of Winnebago, Boone, western McHenry County, Eastern Carroll County, and much of Ogle Counties are within that 2-3” range. The rest of the Stateline is between 1-2” of snowfall.
BOONE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy