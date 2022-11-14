Read full article on original website
What's the state of the Rockford Park District?
Rockford man killed in Loves Park crash
Illinois veterans get help navigating end of life care
Rockford Starbucks employees join in national labor strike
'The school board needs to do a better job;' Man who took RPS altercation video reacts
Rockford elementary school goes international
Avoid a deep-fried turkey explosion this Thanksgiving, officials say
Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack
Jill Biden touts apprenticeships during Illinois visit
Major Rockford road getting some much-needed improvements
UW Health struggles to fill medical positions, holds hiring fair
Rockford plow service feeling high gas prices as snow begins to fall
50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday morning
Stateline’s Best Pie: Magpie
We’re searching for the Stateline’s Best Pie and our next stop is Magpie in Rockford. We’re talking to Stephanie Caltagerone, the owner of Magpie about why she believes Magpie has the Stateline’s Best Pie. Stephanie tells us that she called the restaurant Magpie because her grandmother is from New Zealand and told her about the chatty bird called magpie. The pies she is showing off are the apple and pumpkin pie. Both pies are available to be made vegan and she says that the apple is her favorite to make because it takes the most skill. If you think that Magpie has the Stateline’s Best Pie, you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until Tuesday November 22nd at noon here.
Thanksgiving Trivia with Dady Law
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Sara Dady is back with us tonight to give us some interesting trivia surrounding the holiday. Sara shares with us how many of our Thanksgiving traditions come from immigrants from pumpkin pie to turkey.
Stateline’s Best Pie: Graybill Kitchen Company
We’re searching for the Stateline’s Best Pie and our next stop is Graybill Kitchen Company in Dakota. We’re talking to Sarah Graybill, the owner of Graybill Kitchen Company about her story with pie making. Sarah started making pies as a nurse during the pandemic. Everything for Graybill Kitchen Company is also made from scratch because her husband is a dairy farmer. They’re taking orders for Thanksgiving through November 20th. If you think that Graybill Kitchen Company has the Stateline’s Best Pie, you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until Tuesday November 22nd at noon here.
Stateline’s Best Pie: EZ Dinners
We’re searching for the Stateline’s Best Pie and our next stop is EZ Dinners in Loves Park. Kathy Jilek, the owner of EZ Dinners is with us to share why she thinks EZ Dinners has the Stateline’s Best Pie. She tells us how she started EZ Dinners after she made meals for her parents. Kathy is having us try a Bumbleberry and a gluten free upside-down apple pecan pie. If you think that EZ Dinner has the Stateline’s Best Pie you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until Tuesday November 22nd at noon here.
Getting into the Holiday giving spirit with Smokin Gun Worx
The holiday season is a great time to get into the giving spirit and Karen Ruter from Smokin Gun Worx is with us tonight to tell us how we can give to kids in need this holiday season. Karen is sharing information about a Toy Drive that Smokin Gun Worx is having. It starts on November 21st and goes through December 16th. The toy drive is gathering unwrapped toys for children ages 1-17 and can be dropped off at Smokin Gun Worx. For more information head to smokingunworx.com.
Busting common homebuying myths with Sold on Toni
Toni Vanderheyden is back with us tonight to talk about the most common homebuying myths. Toni shares some of her tips to combat myths like needing a 20% down payment to purchase a home. For more information on homebuying head to soldontoni.com.
More opportunities for snow the next few days
Much of the areas is now falling between 2-3” of snow cover. Some has melted away with the warming temperatures through the day, but many areas were only in the lower to mid 30s. Southern Wisconsin, Stephenson, much of Winnebago, Boone, western McHenry County, Eastern Carroll County, and much of Ogle Counties are within that 2-3” range. The rest of the Stateline is between 1-2” of snowfall.
