We’re searching for the Stateline’s Best Pie and our next stop is Magpie in Rockford. We’re talking to Stephanie Caltagerone, the owner of Magpie about why she believes Magpie has the Stateline’s Best Pie. Stephanie tells us that she called the restaurant Magpie because her grandmother is from New Zealand and told her about the chatty bird called magpie. The pies she is showing off are the apple and pumpkin pie. Both pies are available to be made vegan and she says that the apple is her favorite to make because it takes the most skill. If you think that Magpie has the Stateline’s Best Pie, you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until Tuesday November 22nd at noon here.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO