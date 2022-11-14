Read full article on original website
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Eight CBA student-athletes committed to play athletics at D-1 institutions
Dewitt, NY – Christian Brothers Academy hosted a commitment day in the Callahan Gym to recognize those student-athletes who will be continuing their intercollegiate athletic careers at Division I Institutions in Fall 2023. The following student-athletes were in attendance: Luke Boule, University of Albany, Baseball Grace Fletcher, Marist College, Track & Field Will Harrigan, Columbia […]
CBA not satisfied after section title win
The CBA Brothers won their second straight Section 2 Class AA title Friday night over Shenendehowa. But it's a different vibe this year. From the beginning of the season, they've had much bigger goals than winning Section 2.
Welcome to ‘Shorts-and-Hoodie’ Season Here in Upstate NY!
Last weekend it was 70 degrees in Upstate NY, today we got snow here in the Capital Region, and in Western New York, some forecasters are calling for up to 2 or 3 feet of snow! We always talk about the 12 seasons of Upstate New York and as unpredictable as the weather can be, one thing you can always rely on is the 'shorts with hoodie' guy!
Folk singer Arlo Guthrie to perform in Albany
Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is set to perform at The Egg in Albany on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. He'll be performing a new spoken word show titled "What’s Left Of Me."
Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!
Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
Capital Wing Wars winners announced
Wing Wars 17 took place on Saturday, and the results are in.
travelnowsmart.com
Natural hot springs in upstate new york
New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
newyorkupstate.com
Foreigner farewell tour dates include 3 Upstate NY concerts
Foreigner is calling it quits after nearly 50 years. Billboard reports next year will kick off the “Hot Blooded” rock band’s Historic Farewell Tour, including three concerts in Upstate New York. Foreigner will perform at Darien Lake Amphitheater on Friday, July 28; at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 1; and at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 2. Loverboy will open all three shows at 7 p.m.
When Will New York’s Snowmobile Trails Open?
The forecast calls for a crazy amount of snow over the next few days. This storm may be "historic" when things are over. There are some models that call for as much as 6 feet of snow to fall from the record warm great lakes. GAS SNOWMOBILE BAN IN NEW...
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
Hochul Bans Travel in Parts of Upstate NY as Monster Storm Approaches
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency ahead of a weekend snowstorm that forecasters say might obliterate parts of New York State. "Governor Kathy Hochul today announced her plans to issue a State of Emergency Thursday morning ahead of a winter storm forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake effect snow through Sunday." Governor.ny.gov.
Score Big at Dog Haus During the World Cup
Dog Haus, known for its hot dogs, sausages, burgers, and other delicious offerings, is making sure its guests have a front seat to the 2022 World Cup. All Dog Haus locations will have the World Cup action displayed on their various TV's along with beer and drink specials.
Katharine McPhee, David Foster to perform in Troy
Katharine McPhee and David Foster are set to perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on April 14, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.
Yelp Listed The Best Dive Bars In Western Mass., And Three, Including #1, Are In The Berkshires!
Do you have a favorite watering hole, Berkshire County residents? You know, a place to go after work, or meet up with some friends, or watch some football? Well, guess what? Your favorite place to hang might be one of the best in Western Massachusetts!. Yelp just recently released its...
Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street
Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
Fit Or Fat? 2022 US Obesity Rankings Has Big News For New Yorkers
With the holidays coming up, it’s a time of year that makes many focus on their health. Christmas and Thanksgiving are both very food and treat heavy seasons, and many carry anxiety about their weight heading into the New Year. The top four New Years Resolutions for last year were exercise/improving fitness, losing weight, saving money, and improving diet.
Where to get Sunday brunch in the Capital Region
Brunch, a meal that is often eaten in the late morning or early afternoon, has become exceedingly popular in recent years. Many restaurants in the area offer special brunch menus on Saturdays and Sundays.
Lehigh Cement to close in Glens Falls
On Wednesday, Texas-based Lehigh Hanson, Inc. announced that it's Lehigh Cement Company in Glens Falls would be shutting down over the course of 2023. The plant employs 85 full-time staff.
Snow, ice create slippery Wednesday morning commute from upstate New York to interior New England
A fall storm tracking across the U.S. this week has brought the first measurable snow of the season to millions of people from the Midwest to the higher terrain of the Northeast, and this system's final chapter is now creating a dicey Wednesday morning commute as a wintry mix slickens roads across upstate New York and interior New England.
