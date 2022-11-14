ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Eight CBA student-athletes committed to play athletics at D-1 institutions

Dewitt, NY – Christian Brothers Academy hosted a commitment day in the Callahan Gym to recognize those student-athletes who will be continuing their intercollegiate athletic careers at Division I Institutions in Fall 2023. The following student-athletes were in attendance: Luke Boule, University of Albany, Baseball Grace Fletcher, Marist College, Track & Field Will Harrigan, Columbia […]
DEWITT, NY
Q 105.7

Welcome to ‘Shorts-and-Hoodie’ Season Here in Upstate NY!

Last weekend it was 70 degrees in Upstate NY, today we got snow here in the Capital Region, and in Western New York, some forecasters are calling for up to 2 or 3 feet of snow! We always talk about the 12 seasons of Upstate New York and as unpredictable as the weather can be, one thing you can always rely on is the 'shorts with hoodie' guy!
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!

Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Natural hot springs in upstate new york

New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Foreigner farewell tour dates include 3 Upstate NY concerts

Foreigner is calling it quits after nearly 50 years. Billboard reports next year will kick off the “Hot Blooded” rock band’s Historic Farewell Tour, including three concerts in Upstate New York. Foreigner will perform at Darien Lake Amphitheater on Friday, July 28; at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 1; and at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 2. Loverboy will open all three shows at 7 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Q 105.7

When Will New York’s Snowmobile Trails Open?

The forecast calls for a crazy amount of snow over the next few days. This storm may be "historic" when things are over. There are some models that call for as much as 6 feet of snow to fall from the record warm great lakes. GAS SNOWMOBILE BAN IN NEW...
NEW YORK STATE
103.9 The Breeze

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Hochul Bans Travel in Parts of Upstate NY as Monster Storm Approaches

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency ahead of a weekend snowstorm that forecasters say might obliterate parts of New York State. "Governor Kathy Hochul today announced her plans to issue a State of Emergency Thursday morning ahead of a winter storm forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake effect snow through Sunday." Governor.ny.gov.
NEWS10 ABC

Score Big at Dog Haus During the World Cup

Dog Haus, known for its hot dogs, sausages, burgers, and other delicious offerings, is making sure its guests have a front seat to the 2022 World Cup. All Dog Haus locations will have the World Cup action displayed on their various TV's along with beer and drink specials.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Ty D.

This is The Oldest City in New York

New York is old. This city in New York is even older. Let's take a look at the culture and history of this remarkable city. Albany Union Station(Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

Fit Or Fat? 2022 US Obesity Rankings Has Big News For New Yorkers

With the holidays coming up, it’s a time of year that makes many focus on their health. Christmas and Thanksgiving are both very food and treat heavy seasons, and many carry anxiety about their weight heading into the New Year. The top four New Years Resolutions for last year were exercise/improving fitness, losing weight, saving money, and improving diet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

