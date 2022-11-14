Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPBS
San Diego rent prices see slight decrease after jumping more than 21% in a year
San Diego rents actually dropped last month after increasing more than 21% in a year. The rental website Zumper found that the median price of a one-bedroom apartment was down 4.6% to $2,500 a month. Rents in many areas of the country have decreased slightly, but San Diego’s is one...
multihousingnews.com
Olympus Property Acquires San Diego Luxury Asset
Homefed Corp. developed the 272-unit property in Chula Vista, Calif. Olympus Property has acquired a 272-unit luxury multifamily community, The Residences at Escaya, in Chula Vista, Calif. The seller was Homefed Corp., according to Yardi Matrix data. Homefed broke ground on the project in 2018, financing its construction with a...
KPBS
Midway district’s NAVWAR land up for bid
The U.S. Navy announced it is putting its 70-acre property where the NAVWAR complex currently sits in the Midway District out for bids, according to reporting by The San Diego Union-Tribune. But the Navy is not necessarily seeking cash for the land. The plan is to have the successful bidder build a new, smaller Navy complex on the grounds and develop the rest of the property for new housing and commercial use. The Navy said the offering of the NAVWAR complex is the largest real-estate competition in its history.
NBC San Diego
City of San Diego Repairs Some Sidewalk Issues, But Others Are On You
Have you ever wondered who is responsible for sidewalk maintenance and repair? For the most part, it's the city, but they rely on residents to point them toward neighborhood issues. I took my dog Beebee on a walk around City Heights to show what the city can fix, what residents...
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: Cog•nate Collective, 'Mía,' Iranian music and more
Cog•nate Collective, 'Tianquiztli: Portraits of the Market as Portal'. Cog•nate Collective’s new exhibition at ICA San Diego's North campus in Encinitas is part of an ongoing body of work for the artist duo. "Portraits of the Market as Portal" explores street markets, cross-border communities and the commerce of objects.
A California TikToker Shared 5 Hidden Spots In San Diego That Only Locals Know About
When searching for fun things to do in San Diego, sometimes the best gems can be found off the beaten path. The coastal hub is full of popular tourist hot spots and high-key hangouts but is also home to some of the best displays of the state's natural beauty. A...
pacificsandiego.com
Top Golf going forward with two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego
Trendy golf entertainment outfit Topgolf is pushing ahead with plans to build two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego — one on waterfront land across from San Diego International Airport and a second at an existing driving range in Sorrento Valley. The company, an arm of what...
Looking to buy a home? Chula Vista launches first-time homebuyer program
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on November 9, 2022. Are you looking to buy a home in Chula Vista? The City of Chula Vista just re-launched a program that helps low-income families buy their first homes.
Why are windows spontaneously shattering at the San Diego courthouse?
SAN DIEGO — A scary and unexpected problem is now happening at the San Diego County courthouse downtown. Glass windows on the building have been shattering, but no one knows why. Completed in 2017, at a cost of more than $500 million, the 22-story courthouse is considered one of...
KPBS
Environmental group sues San Diego over Ocean Beach Pier replacement project
An environmental group has filed a lawsuit seeking to block initial work on the planned replacement of the Ocean Beach Pier, which the group alleges is going forward without proper environmental review. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court by the Animal Protection and Rescue League concerns an...
allamericanatlas.com
27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)
SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
KPBS
Changes to California’s solar marketplace
The uncertainty hanging over California’s solar marketplace is beginning to clear, now that regulators have unveiled their plan to reshape solar rules. In other news, San Diego County Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez faces changing the way the sheriff’s department runs San Diego County jails. The county has the most in-custody deaths of any county in the state. Plus, leaders of a high-profile San Diego nonprofit sparked a major controversy over $70,000 worth of historical antiques.
KPBS
San Diego is the latest California city to ban single-use plastics
The San Diego City Council passed a Single Use Plastic Reduction Ordinance on Tuesday. The council passed an identical ordinance back in January 2019, but it was stalled due to litigation. The new law covers a long list of polystyrene products, including polystyrene foam food service ware, food trays, egg...
kusi.com
Unions spends over $300,000 to defeat Becca Williams in SDUSD District C race
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Becca Williams has officially lost her race to represent District C on the San Diego Unified School Board. Williams campaigned against the union-backed candidate Cody Petterson. Petterson supported school lockdowns and was backed by over $300,000 in union funding, and unprecedented amount for a San...
thehoovercardinal.org
One of the best in San Diego
One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
fox5sandiego.com
These are the most popular dog and cat names of 2022 in San Diego
(NEXSTAR) – Think your pet’s name is original? Max, Milo and Lily aren’t that special after all. Rover released a list of the most popular dog and cat names in 2022, which it compiled from its user database. The company is a platform for booking services like dog walkers and cat sitters.
globalmunchkins.com
The 6 Best Breakfast Spots in La Jolla, California
Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Well, if you find yourself in La Jolla, California it will also be the most exciting meal of your day too. La Jolla, a neighborhood in San Diego, has no shortage of unique and delicious dining options to please every member of your family. Make sure to take a break from seal sightseeing and check out one (or all!) of the 6 best breakfast spots in La Jolla.
iheart.com
San Diego Cracks Down on Vendors at Beaches
SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego is cracking down on street vendors at the beach. The San Diego City council has unanimously approved strengthening its recent street vendor ordinance to stop pop-up vendors from setting up in parks or sidewalks along local beaches. “What we’re most concerned with...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Horse Sanctuary Scrambles After Fraudulent Donation
A nonprofit group that cares for neglected and abused horses and other animals lost thousands of dollars recently after learning a large donation was fraudulent. The Horses of Tir Na Nog cares for more than 100 horses. The ranch also has more than 100 other animals including sheep, llamas and goats.
NBC San Diego
Lawsuit Seeks to Halt Repairs to Ocean Beach Pier
An environmental group has filed a lawsuit seeking to block initial work on the planned replacement of the Ocean Beach Pier, which the group alleges is going forward without proper environmental review. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court by the Animal Protection and Rescue League concerns an...
Comments / 0