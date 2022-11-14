The U.S. Navy announced it is putting its 70-acre property where the NAVWAR complex currently sits in the Midway District out for bids, according to reporting by The San Diego Union-Tribune. But the Navy is not necessarily seeking cash for the land. The plan is to have the successful bidder build a new, smaller Navy complex on the grounds and develop the rest of the property for new housing and commercial use. The Navy said the offering of the NAVWAR complex is the largest real-estate competition in its history.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO