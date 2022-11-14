ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
multihousingnews.com

Olympus Property Acquires San Diego Luxury Asset

Homefed Corp. developed the 272-unit property in Chula Vista, Calif. Olympus Property has acquired a 272-unit luxury multifamily community, The Residences at Escaya, in Chula Vista, Calif. The seller was Homefed Corp., according to Yardi Matrix data. Homefed broke ground on the project in 2018, financing its construction with a...
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

Midway district’s NAVWAR land up for bid

The U.S. Navy announced it is putting its 70-acre property where the NAVWAR complex currently sits in the Midway District out for bids, according to reporting by The San Diego Union-Tribune. But the Navy is not necessarily seeking cash for the land. The plan is to have the successful bidder build a new, smaller Navy complex on the grounds and develop the rest of the property for new housing and commercial use. The Navy said the offering of the NAVWAR complex is the largest real-estate competition in its history.
SAN DIEGO, CA
allamericanatlas.com

27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)

SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Changes to California’s solar marketplace

The uncertainty hanging over California’s solar marketplace is beginning to clear, now that regulators have unveiled their plan to reshape solar rules. In other news, San Diego County Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez faces changing the way the sheriff’s department runs San Diego County jails. The county has the most in-custody deaths of any county in the state. Plus, leaders of a high-profile San Diego nonprofit sparked a major controversy over $70,000 worth of historical antiques.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

San Diego is the latest California city to ban single-use plastics

The San Diego City Council passed a Single Use Plastic Reduction Ordinance on Tuesday. The council passed an identical ordinance back in January 2019, but it was stalled due to litigation. The new law covers a long list of polystyrene products, including polystyrene foam food service ware, food trays, egg...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thehoovercardinal.org

One of the best in San Diego

One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

These are the most popular dog and cat names of 2022 in San Diego

(NEXSTAR) – Think your pet’s name is original? Max, Milo and Lily aren’t that special after all. Rover released a list of the most popular dog and cat names in 2022, which it compiled from its user database. The company is a platform for booking services like dog walkers and cat sitters.
SAN DIEGO, CA
globalmunchkins.com

The 6 Best Breakfast Spots in La Jolla, California

Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Well, if you find yourself in La Jolla, California it will also be the most exciting meal of your day too. La Jolla, a neighborhood in San Diego, has no shortage of unique and delicious dining options to please every member of your family. Make sure to take a break from seal sightseeing and check out one (or all!) of the 6 best breakfast spots in La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

San Diego Cracks Down on Vendors at Beaches

SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego is cracking down on street vendors at the beach. The San Diego City council has unanimously approved strengthening its recent street vendor ordinance to stop pop-up vendors from setting up in parks or sidewalks along local beaches. “What we’re most concerned with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Lawsuit Seeks to Halt Repairs to Ocean Beach Pier

An environmental group has filed a lawsuit seeking to block initial work on the planned replacement of the Ocean Beach Pier, which the group alleges is going forward without proper environmental review. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court by the Animal Protection and Rescue League concerns an...
