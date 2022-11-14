ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Cuddles Her Baby Son In New Season Finale Teaser For ‘The Kardashians’

Khloe Kardashian‘s son is getting some airtime on Hulu’s The Kardashians. The reality icon, 38, welcomed her second child via surrogate with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, back in July — and has kept him under wraps with the exception of a small glimpse on social media. This week, however, the 3-month-old baby was also seen snuggling with his mom in a teaser for the upcoming finale of the Hulu show, set to air the week of Nov. 21.
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy