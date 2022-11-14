Read full article on original website
Related
Zac Efron Once Felt His Uncomfortable Love Scenes With Nicole Kidman Went Too Far
Zac Efron didn’t know when or how to stop a love scene he was doing with Nicole Kidman because of filmmaker Lee Daniels’ direction in ‘The Paperboy’.
Khloe Kardashian Cuddles Her Baby Son In New Season Finale Teaser For ‘The Kardashians’
Khloe Kardashian‘s son is getting some airtime on Hulu’s The Kardashians. The reality icon, 38, welcomed her second child via surrogate with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, back in July — and has kept him under wraps with the exception of a small glimpse on social media. This week, however, the 3-month-old baby was also seen snuggling with his mom in a teaser for the upcoming finale of the Hulu show, set to air the week of Nov. 21.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0