Who Is Snowstorm on 'The Masked Singer'? We Think We've Figured It Out
Cold weather is finally settling in on the East Coast, just in time for The Masked Singer to hit a cold front. On. Nov. 16, Snowstorm competed alongside Avocado and Bride in the popular reality series. The newest season of The Masked Singer features totally new concepts, including themed nights...
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ images have arrived to ruin your childhood even more
The perfect storm of insanity is gracing horror fans soon, with more stills coming out from Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Thanks to the magic of the public domain, the world is about to experience an ultimate genre mash-up as Winnie the Pooh becomes a slasher in the upcoming indie flick Blood and Honey. Iconic children’s characters becoming horrific monsters could be a new way forward, with more sneak peeks coming out from the production.
We Low-Key Stalked Ency From 'Bachelor in Paradise' on Social Media Because We’re Obsessed With Her
So, Ency Abedin sure did make a splash down at Playa Escondida... pun 100 percent intended. You may not remember Ency from her time on Clayton's season of The Bachelor since she was sadly eliminated in week 2. Now, she's back and ready to find love (and get more screen time) on Bachelor in Paradise!
Daisy Edgar-Jones Once Dated Actor Tom Varey, but Who's Her Current Main Squeeze?
Cheers to young Hollywood! Over the past few years, Hollywood A-listers in the 20–30 age range have been dominating entertainment and film — from Marsai Martin to Zendaya. Now, Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones has joined the ranks, thanks to her phenomenal skills and portrayal of various roles. And since Daisy starred in Where the Crawdads Sing as Kya Clark, her celebrity has skyrocketed.
Who Is 'Wednesday' Star Gwendoline Christie Currently Dating? Here's What We Know
Actress Gwendoline Christie has been on a roll this year with starring roles in two hit Netflix series, The Sandman and Wednesday, the latter which is set to premiere on Wednesday (because of course), Nov. 23, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Game of Thrones fans first fell in love with...
Singer Ledisi Has Been Happily Married to Her Husband, Ronald T. Young, Since 2018
Over the last near-three decades, Ledisi, born Ledisi Anibade Young, has topped charts, released 9 studio albums, and earned a Grammy throughout her critically-lauded career. Most recently, she has taken on a role in the Christmas film All Saints Christmas, which has already shaped up to be another lovable addition to the Hallmark catalog.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead season 11 puts new twist on Rick Grimes' death
The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 spoilers follow. It's taken a while, but twenty-three episodes in, The Walking Dead's penultimate chapter is finally giving us everything we could ask for. Real tension? Check. Smart zombies that are actually scary? Check. Major character deaths? Quite possibly, although Judith's fate still hangs in the balance.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Hairstylist Says Mom Can't Accompany 7-Year-Old to Appointment Because "No Guests Allowed"
Usually when parents get kicked out of their child’s appointment, it’s because their child decided that it was uncool to have a parent in the room. But as one TikTok creator explained, sometimes parents get the boot because the specialist doesn’t want them there. Article continues below...
ABC News
Jason Momoa shares video of his daughter Lola teaching him a dance
Jason Momoa's kids are just as talented as their movie star dad. The "Aquaman" actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of his 15-year-old daughter, Lola, teaching him a dance for his upcoming film, "Slumberland." "I love this movie," Momoa, 43, wrote alongside the clip of him and his...
Why Zoe Saldaña says she 'wouldn't be upset' if Gamora never appeared in another Marvel film
Zoe Saldaña's greatest Guardians of the Galaxy nemesis wasn't Ronan the Accuser, Ego, or even Thanos: it was green paint. The actress, who stars as the no-nonsense assassin Gamora in the MCU, said she "wouldn't be upset" if she never had to put on Gamora's signature green body paint for another Marvel film again following the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.
In Style
Lindsay Lohan Wore a Sheer Corset With the Most Exaggerated Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle
Lindsay Lohan made her long-awaited comeback to acting with of Netflix's latest holiday movie, Falling for Christmas, a cute rom-com that follows a hotel heiress who experiences amnesia after a skiing accident lands her in the care of local businessman played by Glee alum Chord Overstreet. And now, the actress is getting candid about her return to the silver screen in an interview for Who What Wear's November cover story.
Chris Hemsworth says Marvel 'stepped in' and stopped documentary show 'Limitless' after he injured himself before filming 'Thor 4'
Chris Hemsworth said on "Jimmy Kimmy Live!" that one challenge was much harder to do after bulking up for Thor.
Rapper GloRilla Has, for the Most Part, Kept Her Private Life Exactly That
If there has been one breakout rap star to watch over the last year, it has been GloRilla. The Memphis native has taken the music world by storm as of late with hit songs such as "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and "Tomorrow 2," which features Cardi B. Now, she's nominated at the 2023 Grammys and things seem to be going up from here.
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon
The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
'9-1-1' Star Oliver Stark Has an Inspirational Story Behind the Unique Mark on His Eye
Although we might not gaze directly into every 9-1-1 character’s eyes, it’s impossible not to when it comes to Oliver Stark, who portrays Buck. Not only does he have the deepest blue eyes, but he has a red mark above his left eye that many fans are curious about. Does the red mark belong to Buck or Oliver ... or to both of them? And what is it?
'Wednesday' actor Jenna Ortega says she freaked out Christina Ricci on set with her dark sense of humor: 'I made it weird'
Jenna Ortega said she freaked out Christina Ricci when filming "Wednesday," calling it "one of the most awkward experiences I've ever had."
wegotthiscovered.com
A ridiculous comic book adaptation starring Chris Evans’ girlfriend smashes into the Netflix top 10
Sometimes a concept sounds so strange and off the wall you’re convinced it’s a fake movie shown before Tropic Thunder or a movie the gang would watch in an episode of Seinfeld. Other times it’s actually one of Netflix’s biggest releases. Warrior Nun has fought through...
Madonna Hits Back After 50 Cent Roasts Her on Social Media
Up until recently, most folks would likely agree that 50 Cent and Madonna are two names that you never thought would be intertwined (let alone in a feud). However, we've all come to learn over the years that strange things happen on the internet, and the G-Unit Records head and the "Like a Virgin" creator going at it is just the latest example of that.
EW.com
Harry Potter alum Ralph Fiennes would reprise Voldemort role: 'No question about it'
Ralph Fiennes has played plenty of villains throughout his career, but only one so evil he must not be named. At the New York premiere of his horror comedy The Menu, the English actor said he would "of course" portray villain Lord Voldemort once more should Warner Bros. or author J.K. Rowling conjure up future Harry Potter projects. "No question about it," Fiennes told Variety.
