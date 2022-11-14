ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

New ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ images have arrived to ruin your childhood even more

The perfect storm of insanity is gracing horror fans soon, with more stills coming out from Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Thanks to the magic of the public domain, the world is about to experience an ultimate genre mash-up as Winnie the Pooh becomes a slasher in the upcoming indie flick Blood and Honey. Iconic children’s characters becoming horrific monsters could be a new way forward, with more sneak peeks coming out from the production.
Distractify

Daisy Edgar-Jones Once Dated Actor Tom Varey, but Who's Her Current Main Squeeze?

Cheers to young Hollywood! Over the past few years, Hollywood A-listers in the 20–30 age range have been dominating entertainment and film — from Marsai Martin to Zendaya. Now, Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones has joined the ranks, thanks to her phenomenal skills and portrayal of various roles. And since Daisy starred in Where the Crawdads Sing as Kya Clark, her celebrity has skyrocketed.
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead season 11 puts new twist on Rick Grimes' death

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 spoilers follow. It's taken a while, but twenty-three episodes in, The Walking Dead's penultimate chapter is finally giving us everything we could ask for. Real tension? Check. Smart zombies that are actually scary? Check. Major character deaths? Quite possibly, although Judith's fate still hangs in the balance.
ABC News

Jason Momoa shares video of his daughter Lola teaching him a dance

Jason Momoa's kids are just as talented as their movie star dad. The "Aquaman" actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of his 15-year-old daughter, Lola, teaching him a dance for his upcoming film, "Slumberland." "I love this movie," Momoa, 43, wrote alongside the clip of him and his...
Entertainment Weekly

Why Zoe Saldaña says she 'wouldn't be upset' if Gamora never appeared in another Marvel film

Zoe Saldaña's greatest Guardians of the Galaxy nemesis wasn't Ronan the Accuser, Ego, or even Thanos: it was green paint. The actress, who stars as the no-nonsense assassin Gamora in the MCU, said she "wouldn't be upset" if she never had to put on Gamora's signature green body paint for another Marvel film again following the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.
In Style

Lindsay Lohan Wore a Sheer Corset With the Most Exaggerated Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle

Lindsay Lohan made her long-awaited comeback to acting with of Netflix's latest holiday movie, Falling for Christmas, a cute rom-com that follows a hotel heiress who experiences amnesia after a skiing accident lands her in the care of local businessman played by Glee alum Chord Overstreet. And now, the actress is getting candid about her return to the silver screen in an interview for Who What Wear's November cover story.
Distractify

Rapper GloRilla Has, for the Most Part, Kept Her Private Life Exactly That

If there has been one breakout rap star to watch over the last year, it has been GloRilla. The Memphis native has taken the music world by storm as of late with hit songs such as "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and "Tomorrow 2," which features Cardi B. Now, she's nominated at the 2023 Grammys and things seem to be going up from here.
tvinsider.com

‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon

The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
Distractify

Madonna Hits Back After 50 Cent Roasts Her on Social Media

Up until recently, most folks would likely agree that 50 Cent and Madonna are two names that you never thought would be intertwined (let alone in a feud). However, we've all come to learn over the years that strange things happen on the internet, and the G-Unit Records head and the "Like a Virgin" creator going at it is just the latest example of that.
EW.com

Harry Potter alum Ralph Fiennes would reprise Voldemort role: 'No question about it'

Ralph Fiennes has played plenty of villains throughout his career, but only one so evil he must not be named. At the New York premiere of his horror comedy The Menu, the English actor said he would "of course" portray villain Lord Voldemort once more should Warner Bros. or author J.K. Rowling conjure up future Harry Potter projects. "No question about it," Fiennes told Variety.
NEW YORK STATE
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
29K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy