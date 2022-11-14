Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Luminary Lights tours back at Dana Thomas House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Dana Thomas House will have its Luminary Lights on full display. Visitors can expect more than 60 interior holiday designs and six trees in the mansion. Luminary light tours will start at 5 p.m. on Lawarance avenue on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The tours are...
foxillinois.com
Santa coming to town for Holiday Lights Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Get ready to line the streets of downtown Springfield to take in all the splendor of the Springfield Jaycees Holiday Lights Parade!. This 72-year-old Capital City tradition kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on December 3. The parade is part of DSI's Old Capitol Holiday Walks.
foxillinois.com
Holiday events at the Lincoln Home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site will host three-holiday programs throughout December. The three programs are "What's on the Lincolns' Christmas List? A Walking Tour of the Old State Capitol Plaza”, “Snug Stoneys, Cozy Cards: Games in Wintertime Springfield” and “Deriving Good: A Christmas Carol and its Influence on Holiday Tradition."
foxillinois.com
Donate vehicles to help kids of RMHC
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday, Nov. 15 was National Vehicle Donation Day. The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), including RMHC of Central Illinois, shared the impact vehicle donations can make on seriously ill children and families within their community. Funds from donated cars, trucks, RVs, motorcycles, boats, and other...
foxillinois.com
Springfield approves rock salt purchase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield is gearing up for winter weather. On Tuesday, Springfield aldermen approved the purchase of more than $500,000 in rock salt to take care of streets during a snow event. Mayor Jim Langfelder says there is ample supply, but the city always prepares for the...
foxillinois.com
Family suing District 186 after deadly Lanphier High stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The families of the victims of a stabbing at Lanphier High School one year ago are now suing District 186. Pierre Scott Junior, 18, was fatally stabbed in November 2021 in front of the high school. The person accused of his murder is 16-year-old Kamyjiah...
foxillinois.com
Dolly Parton reading program kicks off in Piatt County
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCCU) — Kids in Piatt County are starting a love for books early following the kick-off Friday at Allerton Library of the "Dolly Parton Imagination Library" program. The United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois helped bring the initiative to Piatt County so families can receive books and...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Mayor discusses plans for casino
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfielder sat down with the Central Illinois Liquours and Beers Association on Monday to discuss the plans for a casino in downtown Springfield. Mayor Langfielder is asking the association to give Springfield a casino license. Monday's meeting was to discuss the concerns...
foxillinois.com
Man in his 60s battered at Springfield Circle K
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
foxillinois.com
Slow start to Red Kettle Campaign in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Jacksonville Salvation Army says this year's Red Kettle Campaign is off to a slow start. Captain Chris Clarke revealed that the Salvation Army's goal for the kettle campaign this holiday season is $150,000, which will go towards the army's many services, as well as helping those in need.
foxillinois.com
City of Springfield prepares for snow
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — With a snowfall coming on Monday, the city of Springfield is already preparing. Springfield is already getting ready to make roads safer for drivers. According to the Director of Public Works Nate Bottom, they have already started brining roads, bridges, and steeper roads. He said...
foxillinois.com
Four men arrested after shot fired on Ash Street
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Four men were arrested on Tuesday after the Springfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert. Police say that one round was fired in the 2100 block of East Ash Street. We're told when the police officers arrived they saw several subjects walking away from...
foxillinois.com
Bond denied for man charged with murder in I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The auburn man who has been charged with murder has been denied bond. Shane Woods is charged with six separate counts, including first degree murder. Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on i-55 which resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman. Woods...
foxillinois.com
Springfield business owner facing drug charges
A Springfield business owner is facing drug charges. A grand jury indicted Josh Lindvall on October 19, on drug and firearm charges. Lindvall is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute meth, maintaining drug-involved premises, and unlawful possession of a firearm by drug use. According to court records, Lindvall owns Nelson's...
foxillinois.com
Officials create new penalties for individuals who sell fentanyl
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A press conference was held in Springfield on Tuesday, to unveil legislation for two new offenses and penalties for individuals who intentionally sell scheduled drugs with fentanyl or use electronic communication devices to sell fentanyl. Senate Bill 4221 would amend the manufacture and delivery offense...
foxillinois.com
ISP: Workers caught selling alcohol to minors
PONTIAC, ILL. (WICS) — Multiple stores sold alcohol to minors in Macon County during November, according to the Illinois State Police (ISP). ISP says they ran an Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance. The goals of ACE are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving...
foxillinois.com
Lawmakers to tackle SAFE-T Act in fall veto session
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Lawmakers are headed back to Springfield this week, as the Illinois General Assembly is set to begin their fall veto session. One thing that's a top issue heading into this week is the SAFE-T Act and the issue of cashless bail. Many lawmakers, state's attorneys,...
foxillinois.com
New wind farm proposal in Logan County could affect weather radars
LOGAN COUNTY, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A new wind farm proposal in Logan County is causing controversy. The proposal would build 50 to 60 wind turbines in Logan County, but some said it could impact weather radar data. Wind farms are appearing all over the nation as renewable energy becomes...
foxillinois.com
IDES reports unemployment claim numbers are low
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois has reached six consecutive months of record-low unemployment claims, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The most recent data shows that Illinois has stayed below the 70,000 claims threshold for 26 consecutive weeks with a little more than 57,000 continued claims...
Comments / 0