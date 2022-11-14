Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
OPA comments on Gavin meeting, Tiffany Knupp fires back
Ocean Pines Association officials said they were stunned this week after Tiffany Knupp, whose son, Gavin, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in July, publicly and angrily rejected an offer by two board members to honor her son with an annual award in his name. According to a statement issued...
Bay Journal
Tank that ran afoul of neighbors stirs change in Eastern Shore county
A county on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has moved to restrict the storage of a sludgy, poultry industry byproduct after the construction of an open tank containing the liquid triggered a lawsuit and flood of neighbor complaints. The Wicomico County Council voted 5–2 on Oct. 4 to set new limits...
The Dispatch
Divided Council Approves Fire Station Funding; OCVFC Backs Out Of Contribution
OCEAN CITY – A divided Ocean City council this week approved moving funds from the future Baltimore Avenue redevelopment project to the construction of a new midtown fire station after the volunteer fire company reportedly backed out on an offer to contribute to the cost. In early 2021, the...
The Dispatch
Local Officials Thank Church For Years Of Service
BERLIN– Local leaders expressed their gratitude to longtime Worcester County Commissioner Bud Church this week as he prepares to retire in December. On Tuesday, both the commissioners and the Worcester County Board of Education recognized Church for his decades of service. Church spent a decade on the school board before serving 20 years as a commissioner.
WMDT.com
Two retired deputies win lawsuit against Wicomico Co.
WICOMICO CO., Md. – The Wicomico County Lodge #111 Fraternal Order of Police says one of its members and another retired Deputy have won a lawsuit against Wicomico County. Retired Wicomico Deputies Mike Bowers and Sam Workman claimed that the County erred when calculating their line-of-duty disability retirement pensions by requiring them to pay back certain worker’s compensation benefits that accused before their retirement. In addition, because retired employees are no longer bargaining unit members, they cannot use the employee grievance process through the FOP.
chestertownspy.org
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton Earns “A” Safety Grade
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), has received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade in The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2022 reporting period. This marks the fifth consecutive period that the hospital has received an ‘A’.
WBOC
Delaware Electric Cooperative: New Sussex County Substation to Improve Reliability for Members
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative says it has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
WBOC
Delaware Holds Gun Buyback Events, As Second Amendment Group Sues State Seeking a Stop
In June, Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 6 into law banning high capacity gun magazines. Now, the state is buying back high capacity magazines at three Delaware State Police Troop locations, including in Georgetown.
Bay Net
CalvertHealth Names New President And CEO
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – After a nationwide search and a unanimous decision, the CalvertHealth Board of Directors is proud to announce Jeremy Bradford has been selected to the position of President and CEO of Calvert Health System. Bradford most recently served as President of Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt....
WMDT.com
South Division Street Bridge in Salisbury to close temporarily for repairs
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is advising residents that the South Division Street Bridge will be closed for painting and seal replacement beginning Thursday, November 24th. The bridge is expected to reopen on Tuesday, January 10th. No traffic will be permitted across the bridge during this period...
WBOC
The Biggest Concert on Delmarva in 2023 Could be in Ocean City
Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, the towns mayor confirmed. With no Firefly Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next years festival out of the park.
Cape Gazette
Slight changes made to Captain's Way site plan
With construction well underway at Captain's Way along Route 16 between Milton and Ellendale, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission has approved a revised final site plan. At its Nov. 2 meeting, commissioners approved changes to the plan including the relocation of five lots due to the stormwater management...
WBOC
Dover AFB to Host State of the Base
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. - The 436th Airlift Wing is scheduled to host the 2022 Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee State of the Base at 8 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022, at The Landings on Dover Air Force Base. Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, will...
WBOC
Dover Police Department Looks to Attract More Recruits
DOVER, Del. - A staffing crisis is growing inside police departments across the nation. Now, the Dover Police Department has to dig deep to find talented recruits this year. Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson Jr. believes negative perceptions of police officers in recent years may be hindering the recruitment process.
WBOC
Proposed Temporary Curfew Stirs Controversy in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kids in Cambridge may soon have to be home by a set time each night. But, it's not just their parents enforcing the rules. The city is exploring a curfew. Monday night was the first reading of the proposed legislation. It would be temporary and enforced for juveniles 15 and younger. The proposed curfew would require juveniles to be home by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
WMDT.com
Beebe Healthcare’s new mobile clinic puts health care services on the road in Sussex County
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Beebe Healthcare is putting their services in motion with a new Mobile Health Clinic, a push to meet those in Sussex County where they are. “You can have the best quality care, but if you can’t get people to it or people can’t get to it, it doesn’t happen,” Beebe Healthcare President/Ceo Dr. David Tam said.
WBOC
Downtown Dover Partnership Launches Critical Improvements Program
Aging buildings in downtown Dover are being blamed for the growing vacancy problem there. Now, the Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) may have a way to fix the problem of high renovation costs.
lvpnews.com
Space issues within schools discussed
The Salisbury Township School board held a workshop meeting Nov. 9 to discuss a potential timeline to complete future capital improvement projects and to hear district administrators present data on district demographics, state testing results and teaching and learning updates. At the start of the operations committee portion of the...
Cape Gazette
Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
Cape Gazette
Former Bests' Ace building faces demolition
The former Bests' Ace Hardware building along Route 1 at Five Points is slated for demolition in the near future. Now owned by the Delaware Department of Transportation, the site is scheduled to be cleared in early 2023, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, DelDOT community relations director. A section...
