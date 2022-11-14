ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

Ocean City Today

OPA comments on Gavin meeting, Tiffany Knupp fires back

Ocean Pines Association officials said they were stunned this week after Tiffany Knupp, whose son, Gavin, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in July, publicly and angrily rejected an offer by two board members to honor her son with an annual award in his name. According to a statement issued...
OCEAN PINES, MD
The Dispatch

Local Officials Thank Church For Years Of Service

BERLIN– Local leaders expressed their gratitude to longtime Worcester County Commissioner Bud Church this week as he prepares to retire in December. On Tuesday, both the commissioners and the Worcester County Board of Education recognized Church for his decades of service. Church spent a decade on the school board before serving 20 years as a commissioner.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Two retired deputies win lawsuit against Wicomico Co.

WICOMICO CO., Md. – The Wicomico County Lodge #111 Fraternal Order of Police says one of its members and another retired Deputy have won a lawsuit against Wicomico County. Retired Wicomico Deputies Mike Bowers and Sam Workman claimed that the County erred when calculating their line-of-duty disability retirement pensions by requiring them to pay back certain worker’s compensation benefits that accused before their retirement. In addition, because retired employees are no longer bargaining unit members, they cannot use the employee grievance process through the FOP.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Delaware Electric Cooperative: New Sussex County Substation to Improve Reliability for Members

GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative says it has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
GREENWOOD, DE
Bay Net

CalvertHealth Names New President And CEO

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – After a nationwide search and a unanimous decision, the CalvertHealth Board of Directors is proud to announce Jeremy Bradford has been selected to the position of President and CEO of Calvert Health System. Bradford most recently served as President of Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt....
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Slight changes made to Captain's Way site plan

With construction well underway at Captain's Way along Route 16 between Milton and Ellendale, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission has approved a revised final site plan. At its Nov. 2 meeting, commissioners approved changes to the plan including the relocation of five lots due to the stormwater management...
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Dover AFB to Host State of the Base

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. - The 436th Airlift Wing is scheduled to host the 2022 Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee State of the Base at 8 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022, at The Landings on Dover Air Force Base. Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, will...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Dover Police Department Looks to Attract More Recruits

DOVER, Del. - A staffing crisis is growing inside police departments across the nation. Now, the Dover Police Department has to dig deep to find talented recruits this year. Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson Jr. believes negative perceptions of police officers in recent years may be hindering the recruitment process.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Proposed Temporary Curfew Stirs Controversy in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kids in Cambridge may soon have to be home by a set time each night. But, it's not just their parents enforcing the rules. The city is exploring a curfew. Monday night was the first reading of the proposed legislation. It would be temporary and enforced for juveniles 15 and younger. The proposed curfew would require juveniles to be home by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
lvpnews.com

Space issues within schools discussed

The Salisbury Township School board held a workshop meeting Nov. 9 to discuss a potential timeline to complete future capital improvement projects and to hear district administrators present data on district demographics, state testing results and teaching and learning updates. At the start of the operations committee portion of the...
Cape Gazette

Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Former Bests' Ace building faces demolition

The former Bests' Ace Hardware building along Route 1 at Five Points is slated for demolition in the near future. Now owned by the Delaware Department of Transportation, the site is scheduled to be cleared in early 2023, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, DelDOT community relations director. A section...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

