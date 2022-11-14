Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, man dead in vacant building near 37th and Walnut
Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 37th and Walnut on Tuesday morning. The victim, a man, was found dead inside a vacant building.
WISN
Milwaukee police say missing 14-year-old found safe
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say missing 14-year-old Brooklyn D. Brown has been found safe. Brown was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday near 33rd Street and West Silver Spring Drive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and National homicide; Milwaukee man shot, killed
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's south side Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Police said the shooting near 20th and National happened around 11:15 a.m. The victim was 49 years old. What led to the homicide is not yet known, and MPD is looking for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King
A Milwaukee man is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. He's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't know where he is.
Milwaukee man shot and killed near 20th and Pierce
Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened near 20th and Pierce on Thursday. Police say a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed around 11:15 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot during domestic dispute at Antioch apartment
ANTIOCH, Ill. - A man was shot during a domestic dispute at an Antioch apartment Wednesday morning. At about 10:30 a.m., Antioch police officers were made aware of a shooting that occurred at the Antioch Manor Apartments at 398 Donin Dr. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was shot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 21st and Lloyd, shooter arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 43-year-old man was arrested following a shooter near 21st and Lloyd on the city's north side early Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officials say the shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. – and happened during an argument between the shooter and victim. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man...
seehafernews.com
51-Year-Old Fond du Lac Woman Found Dead, Police Say the Death is “Suspicious”
The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating what they are terming a “suspicious” death. Officers were sent to the 100 block of East Merrill Avenue at 8:15 Saturday morning to perform a welfare check on a 51-year-old woman. She was found dead inside the home. Detectives are...
3 people shot, injured near 35th and McKinley
Three people are in the hospital with injuries after police say gunmen opened fire, hitting two people in a car and one walking outside.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac PD release name of woman found dead in her residence, still under investigation
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Police have released the name of the woman who was found dead in her residence. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the 51-year-old woman who was found dead was identified as Jacquelyn Rooney. The incident is still reportedly under ‘active’ investigation.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman fired gun as officers responded to disturbance, Sheboygan police say
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are holding a 22-year-old woman in anticipation of numerous criminal charges. The police department says it dispatched officers to a disturbance on the 1500-block of Espy Way minutes before 6 p.m. Monday. While officers were responding, the suspect fired a weapon. No one was...
Three injured after firearm explodes at shooting range in Waukesha County
Three people were injured after a firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center in the Town of Eagle on Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged
MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
CBS 58
Suspect sought in connection to shooting near 49th and Lisbon
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Nov. 10. Authorities say the armed suspect got into an altercation and shot the victim around 3:35 a.m. near 49th and Lisbon before...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman homicide; Clayton Hubbird not guilty plea
MILWAUKEE - Clayton Hubbird pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide on Thursday, Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Hubbird's preliminary hearing was held Thursday, and a detective with the Milwaukee Police Department testified. After that testimony, the defense argued...
WISN
Driver shot, crashes into Milwaukee creek
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash into a creek. It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near North 35th Street and Glendale Avenue. A neighbor told WISN 12 News he did not hear any gunshots but did see the car crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Warren and Hamilton shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near Warren and Hamilton. It happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a gunshot serious wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting...
WISN
Milwaukee 80-year-old couple recover after home invasion robbery
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 13, shortly after 8 p.m. at 57 Street and Thurston. According to police, the elderly couple was in their home at the time of the incident. The 86-year-old man and 82-year-old woman were taken to the hospital.
Comments / 1