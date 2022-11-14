ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

20th and National homicide; Milwaukee man shot, killed

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's south side Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Police said the shooting near 20th and National happened around 11:15 a.m. The victim was 49 years old. What led to the homicide is not yet known, and MPD is looking for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during domestic dispute at Antioch apartment

ANTIOCH, Ill. - A man was shot during a domestic dispute at an Antioch apartment Wednesday morning. At about 10:30 a.m., Antioch police officers were made aware of a shooting that occurred at the Antioch Manor Apartments at 398 Donin Dr. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was shot...
ANTIOCH, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 21st and Lloyd, shooter arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 43-year-old man was arrested following a shooter near 21st and Lloyd on the city's north side early Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officials say the shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. – and happened during an argument between the shooter and victim. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman fired gun as officers responded to disturbance, Sheboygan police say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are holding a 22-year-old woman in anticipation of numerous criminal charges. The police department says it dispatched officers to a disturbance on the 1500-block of Espy Way minutes before 6 p.m. Monday. While officers were responding, the suspect fired a weapon. No one was...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged

MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Suspect sought in connection to shooting near 49th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Nov. 10. Authorities say the armed suspect got into an altercation and shot the victim around 3:35 a.m. near 49th and Lisbon before...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee transgender woman homicide; Clayton Hubbird not guilty plea

MILWAUKEE - Clayton Hubbird pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide on Thursday, Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Hubbird's preliminary hearing was held Thursday, and a detective with the Milwaukee Police Department testified. After that testimony, the defense argued...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Driver shot, crashes into Milwaukee creek

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash into a creek. It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near North 35th Street and Glendale Avenue. A neighbor told WISN 12 News he did not hear any gunshots but did see the car crash.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Warren and Hamilton shooting; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near Warren and Hamilton. It happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a gunshot serious wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee 80-year-old couple recover after home invasion robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 13, shortly after 8 p.m. at 57 Street and Thurston. According to police, the elderly couple was in their home at the time of the incident. The 86-year-old man and 82-year-old woman were taken to the hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy